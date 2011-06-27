2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab
What’s new
- New Lariat Sport package
- New regular-cab configuration on XL and XLT trim levels
- Bang & Olufsen Play stereo replaces premium Sony stereo
- Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Extra-wide front axle helps it turn tighter than Ford's other HD models
- Turbodiesel V8 generates immense power and torque
- Spacious cab offers many convenience and technology options
- Price tag starts high and soars with options
- 19.5-inch commercial tires can be expensive to replace
- F-450's heavier weight means lower payload compared to F-350
Which F-450 Super Duty does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Ford's pickup truck lineup is relatively simple to understand. As the numbers get progressively bigger, the trucks get more capable. The 2019 Ford F-450 represents the pinnacle of the non-commercial fleet. Properly equipped, it can tow up to 34,000 pounds.
On the inside, there are supportive seats, abundant space and plenty of features. Hook up your trailer and load up all your heaviest gear and you'll still have a vehicle that will pamper you on the longest of road trips. Ford has also added a regular-cab configuration to the F-450 lineup this year to better appeal to users who don't want or need a crew cab.
You might not expect it from such a massive vehicle, but the F-450 is available with many technology and safety features. They include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring that can be programmed with the length of your trailer, and a rearview camera that can be mounted to the back of your trailer and connected to the infotainment screen.
You do have to pay more for the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty compared to other heavy-duty trucks. But if you need maximum capability, it's pretty much in a class of its own.
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty models
The 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty is a full-size, heavy-duty pickup available in six trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. It is available in two cab configurations: regular (XL and XLT only) and crew cab. Both configurations have an 8.2-foot bed and a dual rear-wheel axle. The only available engine is a turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel V8 that puts out an impressive 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.
Base XL models come standard with 19.5-inch commercial tires mounted on polished alloy wheels, black grille and bumpers, front tow hooks, automatic headlights, LED roof marker lights, intermittent wipers, manually telescoping towing mirrors, and a removable locking tailgate with tailgate lift assist and a 3-inch trailer hitch receiver (with 2- and 2.5-inch inserts). Inside are air conditioning, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front seat, a 60/40-split rear seat, vinyl floor covering, manual windows and door locks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a dual glovebox, an overhead console with storage bins, a driver information display, a rearview camera and a four-speaker audio system (six speakers with the crew cab).
Step up to the XLT and you get a chrome grille and bumpers, power-adjustable and heated mirrors (they telescope manually), four locking cleats in the bed, running boards, keyless entry, cloth upholstery and carpeting, rear underseat lockable storage (crew cab only), power windows and locks, rear privacy glass, cruise control, the Sync voice-controlled infotainment system, a 4.2-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a USB charging port and satellite radio.
The midrange Lariat adds foglights, tubular side steps, a power-sliding rear window, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, and upgraded mirrors (power-folding and telescoping side mirrors with driver-side auto dimming and integrated LED spotlights).
Also in the Lariat are leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with a center console, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear-seat center armrest, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8-inch center touchscreen, the upgraded Sync 3 voice-controlled infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two 110-volt household-style power outlets, Ford's in-car Wi-Fi system (FordPass Connect), and a premium Bang & Olufsen 10-speaker audio system with two additional USB ports.
The Western-themed King Ranch model adds a body-colored grille, accent-color bumpers and lower body trim, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, LED box lighting, unique fender badges, keyless ignition and entry, remote start, a remote-operated tailgate release, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, an easy entry-and-exit driver's seat, a power tilt-and-telescoping and heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.
Platinum models add adaptive steering, a built-in tailgate step, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, multicontour front seats, a leather- and wood-trimmed heated steering wheel, and LED headlights, foglights and taillights.
At the top of the lineup is the Limited trim level. It's four-wheel-drive only and comes with power-deployable running boards, illuminated door scuff plates, a surround-view and trailer-towing camera system, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with emergency braking, lane departure warning, a panoramic sunroof, and a Limited-exclusive two-tone leather interior.
Many standard features offered on upper trim levels are available as options on the rest of the lineup. Other noteworthy add-ons include a fifth-wheel/gooseneck hitch prep package, a separate rearview camera that can be mounted on a customer's trailer, trailer tire-pressure monitoring and a spray-in bedliner.
Features & Specs
|XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$47,375
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 2800 rpm
|XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$52,255
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 2800 rpm
|XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$55,570
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 2800 rpm
|XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW
6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A
|MSRP
|$50,690
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 2800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-450 Super Duty safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver when a vehicle approaches the truck's blind spot. Zone can be enlarged to cover a trailer up to 33 feet in length.
- Trailer Tow Camera System
- Lets you know what's behind your trailer when reversing.
- Tire-Pressure Monitoring System
- Warns you if a tire is below the recommended pressure. Coverage can include trailer tires as well.
Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. the competition
Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
Depending on the configuration you pick, the F-450 may only be able to tow or haul 1,000 to 3,000 pounds more than the F-350, which isn't a lot at this level. If you're not going to use all the towing and hauling that an F-450 has to offer, going with the F-350 can save you money.
Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. Ram 3500
Because Ram's 4500 series truck is technically a chassis-cab configuration, we recommend shoppers take a look at the Ram 3500 as a solid F-450 competitor. The Ram 3500 is a bit dated compared to the recently redesigned F-450, but it still offers many posh interior trimmings, plenty of modern tech and impressive tow ratings.
Ford F-450 Super Duty vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD
If you're looking for a luxurious experience and massive towing capability in one package, the GMC Sierra 3500 should be on your short list. Much like the F-450, the Sierra 3500 has a spacious interior, several high-tech features and big towing numbers. The F-450 outclasses it by several thousand pounds when it comes to towing. But if you don't need that added capability, the Sierra is still a very enjoyable rig to drive.
More about the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
The 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty pickup is right on the line between consumer product and heavy equipment. This is a commercial-grade business machine that is also available with all the equipment and comfort of a luxury sedan. It's simply more — a lot more — truck than most people will ever need. But, of course, it's not more truck than a lot of Americans will want.
Ford's Super Duty line adopts so-called military-grade aluminum alloy construction for its cabs — a construction material Ford first introduced in the F-150. Meanwhile, the steel frames under those cabs have been fortified and beefed up to handle more epic tasks than ever before. The Super Duty line includes three trucks: the F-250 to start, then the F-350 and, at the top of the very big heap, the F-450. Other makers build trucks in the same class as the F-450, but they reserve them for commercial markets and usually don't include many of the civilian comforts that the F-450 offers.
Beyond the badges, the element that instantly distinguishes an F-450 from an F-350 is the use of 19.5-inch wheels on the F-450. And there are six of these wheels because all F-450s have dual rear wheels. The 19.5-inch commercial truck wheels require commercial truck tires. To some extent, the beef of those tires compromises ride quality.
The F-450 is available with leading-edge technologies ranging from LED headlights to adaptive cruise control. But the truck's engine is the tech star. The Ford-designed and Ford-built 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8 is standard in the F-450. With 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of peak torque, it's almost nonchalant in how easily it can lug massive loads. Combined with the standard six-speed automatic transmission, the Power Stroke is among the best engines available in any truck at any price.
Four-wheel drive is an option on all but the top Limited model, but we don't have any EPA ratings because they're not required for vehicles this large. Our experience with unladen Super Duties usually yields fuel economy just nudging into double digits around town. Throw on a big trailer, however, and the fuel is consumed considerably quicker.
The F-450 Super Duty is available in six trim levels, from XL to Limited, with a dizzying array of options beyond. To tailor an F-450 for your life, start with the tools on Edmunds. And then let us get you a great deal on the truck of your dreams.
2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab Overview
The 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab is offered in the following styles: XL 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 F-450 Super Duty Regular Cab.
