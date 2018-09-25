5 star reviews: 50 %

4 star reviews: 18 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 12 %

1 star reviews: 20 %

Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 16 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great SUV

Timofey , 03/24/2019

XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

We were looking for a family friendly SUV. Expedition is great in almost every aspect. My favorite ones: very comfortable for tall driver & roomie on all rows. There is absolutely nothing more comfortable on market even suburban and Tahoe feels cramped in a driver seat. Four weeks after we made 1600 miles and very happy with our Ford. We got a great deal from Corwin in Pasco.

5 out of 5 stars, Sienna to Expedition

Frank Childers , 12/15/2019

MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

We went from AWD Sienna Limited to 19 Exp Max Plat. We have 120 days of ownership and here are my thoughts. We needed full size with significant room behind the 3rd row which is why Expedition and Suburban/Denali/Escalade were really the only options. 1) Minivans are excellent cars. Are kids are older now and can easily open doors. I can't imagine having toddlers swinging the doors open on the Expedition. 2) Expedition steering is super impressive. I've owned multiple German cars, Acura, Honda, Toyota and I have to give it to Ford for doing an excellent job 3) The turbo V6 is super smooth. Elevation kills natural aspiration and when driving over mtn passes in Colorado, I've been in V8 Suburbans working significantly more. I test drove the 6.2L GM vs. Expy back-to-back prior to purchase and the turbo was the winner. Those at sea level might have a different impression... 4) Space - Enough said...massive interior and super comfortable - all rows included. I expect GM has to change the third row in the next iterations cuz it simply stinks. I also imagine that these companies are trying to find the right amount of cargo space behind the third row vs. leg room in the 3rd row. 5) Suspension - We have CCD ... it makes a big difference. I drove back to back to compare non-CCD and glad we have it especially with the 22" rims. I was very impressed recently when I switched to sport mode in the mtns west of Denver...no joke, it tightens things up nicely. These cars have come a long way since previous iterations....smooth and certainly less trucky. Overall, the thing feels so solid...when riding in my other cars now we realize how quiet and structurally sound the Expedition compares. 6) Drive modes - I imagine this technology was from the days when Ford owned Range Rover. We have used Echo, Sport and Winter. It recent 15+ inches of snow or 4 inches of bumpy ice roads, we were super impressed how much the drive mode impacts (helps) the experience. Sure, you can just switch to 4 Auto, but the drive mode in snow/ice clearly alters other things like the suspension and transmission. Overall, very well executed and something that NON of the car reviews ever mentioned. 7) Lighting - LEDs are great and compare well to the HIDs in our other cars 8) Tech - Sync is predictable and easy to use. Cruise control with Auto Stop/distance control is super. 360 Camera a must. Stereo is B&O and is better than anything in our other "nicer cars." Park assist works well - we only use it for parallel parking and rarely use the reverse perpendicular function. Noise cancelling appears to work but not sure how much of a benefit vs no noise cancelling. Ford App is excellent and helps start/stop, lock, unlock, etc... The door code is awesome and I'm glad to use it (losing keys on a ski lift is expensive!). 9) Seats - Platinum has massaging front chairs and they are simply the best seats I've every owned. Heat works very well and venting has yet to be tested in super hot temps. 2nd and 3rd row experience is great. I would argue the 3rd row is substantially better than the minivan or GM stuff. 10) Livability - this was my biggest concern. The minivan is super for in-town stuff. Clearly, when parking a bigger vehicle, it is different. All that said, the 360 camera is very helpful and park assist really does work well. Of note, there is a trust issue that is hard to over come with park assist- it does work and it does bring you pretty close to other objects without hitting them. The kids ride along well. Loading and unloading from the back is not an issue but the lift is higher than the minivans. The power folding seats for the back are awesome. 11) Fuel economy/cost - In Denver, 85 octane is available but we run 87 per manual recommendations. The computer is reporting 16 mpg with mostly city driving. Our minivan reported 18.1. I believe 6.2L from GM requires premium. 12) Trailer stuff - we have the tow package but don't have open road experience to provide details. Clearly though, Ford and GM have both spent time adding features to their cars to make this all the easier. 13) HVAC - super hot temp operation unknown. In the cold, the defrost and other heat functions have no issues. (Toyota minivan would not defrost the massive from window all that well). Heated windshield wiper rest area is super and an important safety issue in our climate. 14) What would I change ? - 1) Sync touchscreen should fit flush with the rest of the dash...would look cooler 2) Roof rack rails need more options for sliding fore/aft. 3) Rear seat entertainment manual is minimal. That being said, it does work well. 4) Move the posted speed limit to the center dash screen and not just on the navigation screen

4 out of 5 stars, I never thought I would own a Ford

Pat F , 04/05/2019

Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Just leased a 2019 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Edition with heavy duty tow package. I needed a vehicle to transport a enclosed car trailer. The Expedition is rated at 10300, which is better than the competition. The stealth in triple black and interior with red accent stitching is very eye catching. The safety features like adaptive cruise, lane departure control and blind spot mirror indicators are a plus feature. The only thing I can fault it on so far is the Navigation system. Think it is time for a redo as my Honda Pilot had a better system. Haven’t driven enough miles yet to determine fuel mileage or had time to use the tow package. Overall very please. Nice job Ford from a Chevy man.

1 out of 5 stars, Rear AC Problems Lemon

Brian J Franks , 10/26/2019

Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

10-4-19 we purchased a brand new 2019 Ford Expedition at almost 80K dollars, after leaving the dealership we found the rear AC not working, I immediately texted Brett our sales agent. Brett drove this car from surprise ford to Peoria ford, I then drove it to Goodyear AZ, and it was picked up by one of your service representatives and driven back to your facility where it has been since. Car has less than 100 miles on it currently and Peoria has put more miles on it than we have. Brett told me they would pick the car up Monday 10-7-19 and get it fixed. After their technician Cliff looked at it and made the recommended repairs the unit was still not functioning. At this point we asked for another car which we were told there were no other cars. Bill then said he would work on getting us a car identical or better from another dealer and trade it. I talked to Cliff Friday and he informed me they don't know what's wrong with it and are waiting to hear back from ford. 10-8-19 I called our salesman Brett and he informed me that he has resigned his position at the dealership and he could not talk to me due to Peoria ford pursuing him legally. We never heard back from Bill by Friday 10-11-19 end of day and that is then when I emailed the owner Pat Hickey. I was under the impression from Bill I would have an answer or some clue as to what was going on by the end of the day Friday. In my opinion if I spend nearly 80k on a car and have purchased 5 other expensive vehicles from Peoria in the previous years. We should of been given our money back, provided another car identical or within the week. When buying a luxury SUV and not being able to drive it is very frustrating as we traded in a fully functional very nice fully loaded Yukon Denali. Our kids had fall break last week and they were not able to travel to our home in the white mountains due to space constraints of the much smaller Ford F-150. We were given A F-150 crew cab loaner that does not have the space or the luxury of the car we purchased. 10-14-19 I was on a conference call with the Owner Pat Hickey & Fleet Director Bill and I was told to give the 48 hours which I never heard from them and then resent another email and pat told me he was boarding a flight and Bill would take care of it. 10-16-19 made a formal complaint to Ford and was given the Case # 24576080 Katherine 1-866-631-3788 ext 77814 10-18-19 they performed another repair and it did not fix the car. The Service Advisor Cliff has been texting me and told me that they have another call into Ford and don't know what the problem is. As of 10-21-19 @ 1050 hours I have still not been contacted by the dealership nor ford resolving this issue, and we still do not have an SUV we paid for on 10-4-19 to date. The cars value is nowhere near what we paid for it as we looked at taking it to another ford/Lincoln dealer to trade it in on another SUV so my wife could have a car and they offered us 61K on a 78,000 dollar car. If they were to give us our money back we would be loosing the tax value we saved on trading in the Yukon Denali that we were given toward this car. Update 10-26-19. Car is still at the dealership broke

