2019 Ford Expedition SUV
What’s new
- Only minor feature changes for 2019
- New Stealth Edition package
- Part of the fourth Expedition generation introduced last year
Pros & Cons
- Huge interior with plenty of passenger and cargo space
- Quick acceleration from strong V6 engine
- Comfortable front seats
- Tows more than similarly sized crossover SUVs
- Soft brake pedal feel diminishes driver confidence
- Large size and slow steering make it cumbersome to drive
- Not as quiet on the highway as some other SUVs
- Maximum power output dependent on premium unleaded
Which Expedition does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
Compared to the typical three-row crossover SUV, the 2019 Ford Expedition looks like a superhero. It's able to carry eight passengers and tow nearly as much as a full-size truck. And while it's certainly a large vehicle, there's very little else that can match the Expedition for outright capability.
Available in three trim levels, each with multiple options, the Expedition should suit a wide variety of needs. You can get the XLT for just the basics, or you can spring for the loaded-up Platinum that can rival a luxury SUV for features. Its expansive interior is attractive and remains comfortable and quiet on the highway.
The Expedition's powerful turbocharged V6 engine (375 horsepower, or 400 hp for the Platinum trim) also gives the SUV impressive gusto and makes it one of the quickest in the class. The 10-speed automatic transmission helps to make the most of this engine's power and aids fuel economy. Premium fuel is needed to get the most power from this engine, though.
As is typically the case for this class of vehicle, you'll probably be better off with one of those three-row crossover SUVs if you're not planning on doing a lot towing. A Honda Pilot, for instance, is easier to drive, more fuel-efficient and less expensive. But as traditional SUVs go, the Expedition is the best of the bunch. It's more refined than the Chevrolet Suburban and the Toyota Sequoia and more versatile than the Nissan Armada.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Ford Expedition as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs, as well as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this 2020.
2019 Ford Expedition models
The 2019 Ford Expedition is available in three trim levels: XLT, Limited and Platinum. The XLT offers a balanced mix of comfort and utility, and plenty of available options, while the Limited introduces more premium elements. The top-trim Platinum loads on the luxury and comes with nearly every feature standard. An extended-wheelbase Expedition, which has a bigger cargo area, is called the Max. It's available for the XLT and the Limited.
The XLT starts with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (375 horsepower, 470 pound-feet of torque) paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.
Standard equipment highlights include seating for eight passengers, 18-inch alloy wheels, running boards, roof rack rails, rear parking sensors, heated side mirrors, air conditioning, a power-adjustable driver's seat, push-button ignition, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split second-row seat, and a 60/40-split fold-flat third-row seat.
For technology, the XLT has an 8-inch touchscreen with Ford's Sync 3 interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, four USB ports (two in front and two in the second row), and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The XLT offers two optional packages: 201A and 202A. The 201A package adds simulated leather upholstery for the first and second rows and a power-adjustable front passenger seat. More significantly, the 202A package builds on those items with a hands-free liftgate, keyless entry, remote engine start, power-folding mirrors, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-position memory settings, a power-adjustable heated steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient cabin lighting, a 110-volt household style outlet, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, roof rail crossbars, a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, a heavy-duty trailer tow package, and a Driver Assistance package, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams and automatic wipers.
An FX4 4x4 Off-Road package adds trail-ready components such as all-terrain tires, off-road shocks, low-range gearing, a 3.73 limited-slip rear axle and skid plates.
The Limited trim bundles the features from the 202A package and adds 20-inch wheels, front parking sensors, retractable running boards, heated second-row seats, and a 12-speaker premium B&O Play sound system.
Like the XLT, the Limited offers two optional packages, 301A and 302A. The former includes the panoramic sunroof, navigation and the driver assistance features listed above, while the latter tacks on 22-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, LED headlights and foglights, a 360-degree view parking camera, and an automated parking system.
Many of these features are available as stand-alone options, as are second-row leather captain's chairs (which reduce seating capacity to seven) and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual headrest-mounted displays. The new-for-2019 Stealth Edition (303A) includes 22-inch black painted wheels, lots of gloss black exterior trim, and red interior stitching.
Finally, the Platinum trim builds on the Limited and 302A features with interior wood accents, enhanced front seats with massage function, upgraded leather for the steering wheel, leather door trim and active noise cancellation. Options mirror those of the Limited. Notably, the Platinum also offers increased horsepower (400 hp) and torque (480 lb-ft) when 93 octane fuel is used.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking6.0
Steering6.0
Handling7.0
Drivability8.0
Off-road7.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort9.5
Ride comfort7.0
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out9.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess9.5
Visibility7.5
Quality8.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing8.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
We were looking for a family friendly SUV. Expedition is great in almost every aspect. My favorite ones: very comfortable for tall driver & roomie on all rows. There is absolutely nothing more comfortable on market even suburban and Tahoe feels cramped in a driver seat. Four weeks after we made 1600 miles and very happy with our Ford. We got a great deal from Corwin in Pasco.
We went from AWD Sienna Limited to 19 Exp Max Plat. We have 120 days of ownership and here are my thoughts. We needed full size with significant room behind the 3rd row which is why Expedition and Suburban/Denali/Escalade were really the only options. 1) Minivans are excellent cars. Are kids are older now and can easily open doors. I can't imagine having toddlers swinging the doors open on the Expedition. 2) Expedition steering is super impressive. I've owned multiple German cars, Acura, Honda, Toyota and I have to give it to Ford for doing an excellent job 3) The turbo V6 is super smooth. Elevation kills natural aspiration and when driving over mtn passes in Colorado, I've been in V8 Suburbans working significantly more. I test drove the 6.2L GM vs. Expy back-to-back prior to purchase and the turbo was the winner. Those at sea level might have a different impression... 4) Space - Enough said...massive interior and super comfortable - all rows included. I expect GM has to change the third row in the next iterations cuz it simply stinks. I also imagine that these companies are trying to find the right amount of cargo space behind the third row vs. leg room in the 3rd row. 5) Suspension - We have CCD ... it makes a big difference. I drove back to back to compare non-CCD and glad we have it especially with the 22" rims. I was very impressed recently when I switched to sport mode in the mtns west of Denver...no joke, it tightens things up nicely. These cars have come a long way since previous iterations....smooth and certainly less trucky. Overall, the thing feels so solid...when riding in my other cars now we realize how quiet and structurally sound the Expedition compares. 6) Drive modes - I imagine this technology was from the days when Ford owned Range Rover. We have used Echo, Sport and Winter. It recent 15+ inches of snow or 4 inches of bumpy ice roads, we were super impressed how much the drive mode impacts (helps) the experience. Sure, you can just switch to 4 Auto, but the drive mode in snow/ice clearly alters other things like the suspension and transmission. Overall, very well executed and something that NON of the car reviews ever mentioned. 7) Lighting - LEDs are great and compare well to the HIDs in our other cars 8) Tech - Sync is predictable and easy to use. Cruise control with Auto Stop/distance control is super. 360 Camera a must. Stereo is B&O and is better than anything in our other "nicer cars." Park assist works well - we only use it for parallel parking and rarely use the reverse perpendicular function. Noise cancelling appears to work but not sure how much of a benefit vs no noise cancelling. Ford App is excellent and helps start/stop, lock, unlock, etc... The door code is awesome and I'm glad to use it (losing keys on a ski lift is expensive!). 9) Seats - Platinum has massaging front chairs and they are simply the best seats I've every owned. Heat works very well and venting has yet to be tested in super hot temps. 2nd and 3rd row experience is great. I would argue the 3rd row is substantially better than the minivan or GM stuff. 10) Livability - this was my biggest concern. The minivan is super for in-town stuff. Clearly, when parking a bigger vehicle, it is different. All that said, the 360 camera is very helpful and park assist really does work well. Of note, there is a trust issue that is hard to over come with park assist- it does work and it does bring you pretty close to other objects without hitting them. The kids ride along well. Loading and unloading from the back is not an issue but the lift is higher than the minivans. The power folding seats for the back are awesome. 11) Fuel economy/cost - In Denver, 85 octane is available but we run 87 per manual recommendations. The computer is reporting 16 mpg with mostly city driving. Our minivan reported 18.1. I believe 6.2L from GM requires premium. 12) Trailer stuff - we have the tow package but don't have open road experience to provide details. Clearly though, Ford and GM have both spent time adding features to their cars to make this all the easier. 13) HVAC - super hot temp operation unknown. In the cold, the defrost and other heat functions have no issues. (Toyota minivan would not defrost the massive from window all that well). Heated windshield wiper rest area is super and an important safety issue in our climate. 14) What would I change ? - 1) Sync touchscreen should fit flush with the rest of the dash...would look cooler 2) Roof rack rails need more options for sliding fore/aft. 3) Rear seat entertainment manual is minimal. That being said, it does work well. 4) Move the posted speed limit to the center dash screen and not just on the navigation screen
Just leased a 2019 Ford Expedition Limited Stealth Edition with heavy duty tow package. I needed a vehicle to transport a enclosed car trailer. The Expedition is rated at 10300, which is better than the competition. The stealth in triple black and interior with red accent stitching is very eye catching. The safety features like adaptive cruise, lane departure control and blind spot mirror indicators are a plus feature. The only thing I can fault it on so far is the Navigation system. Think it is time for a redo as my Honda Pilot had a better system. Haven’t driven enough miles yet to determine fuel mileage or had time to use the tow package. Overall very please. Nice job Ford from a Chevy man.
10-4-19 we purchased a brand new 2019 Ford Expedition at almost 80K dollars, after leaving the dealership we found the rear AC not working, I immediately texted Brett our sales agent. Brett drove this car from surprise ford to Peoria ford, I then drove it to Goodyear AZ, and it was picked up by one of your service representatives and driven back to your facility where it has been since. Car has less than 100 miles on it currently and Peoria has put more miles on it than we have. Brett told me they would pick the car up Monday 10-7-19 and get it fixed. After their technician Cliff looked at it and made the recommended repairs the unit was still not functioning. At this point we asked for another car which we were told there were no other cars. Bill then said he would work on getting us a car identical or better from another dealer and trade it. I talked to Cliff Friday and he informed me they don't know what's wrong with it and are waiting to hear back from ford. 10-8-19 I called our salesman Brett and he informed me that he has resigned his position at the dealership and he could not talk to me due to Peoria ford pursuing him legally. We never heard back from Bill by Friday 10-11-19 end of day and that is then when I emailed the owner Pat Hickey. I was under the impression from Bill I would have an answer or some clue as to what was going on by the end of the day Friday. In my opinion if I spend nearly 80k on a car and have purchased 5 other expensive vehicles from Peoria in the previous years. We should of been given our money back, provided another car identical or within the week. When buying a luxury SUV and not being able to drive it is very frustrating as we traded in a fully functional very nice fully loaded Yukon Denali. Our kids had fall break last week and they were not able to travel to our home in the white mountains due to space constraints of the much smaller Ford F-150. We were given A F-150 crew cab loaner that does not have the space or the luxury of the car we purchased. 10-14-19 I was on a conference call with the Owner Pat Hickey & Fleet Director Bill and I was told to give the 48 hours which I never heard from them and then resent another email and pat told me he was boarding a flight and Bill would take care of it. 10-16-19 made a formal complaint to Ford and was given the Case # 24576080 Katherine 1-866-631-3788 ext 77814 10-18-19 they performed another repair and it did not fix the car. The Service Advisor Cliff has been texting me and told me that they have another call into Ford and don't know what the problem is. As of 10-21-19 @ 1050 hours I have still not been contacted by the dealership nor ford resolving this issue, and we still do not have an SUV we paid for on 10-4-19 to date. The cars value is nowhere near what we paid for it as we looked at taking it to another ford/Lincoln dealer to trade it in on another SUV so my wife could have a car and they offered us 61K on a 78,000 dollar car. If they were to give us our money back we would be loosing the tax value we saved on trading in the Yukon Denali that we were given toward this car. Update 10-26-19. Car is still at the dealership broke
Features & Specs
|XLT 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$55,140
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5000 rpm
|MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$68,825
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$66,140
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5000 rpm
|XLT 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$52,130
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Expedition safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise with Stop and Go
- Sets and maintains a safe following distance from the car ahead and can bring the SUV to a stop when necessary.
- Pre-Collision Assist With Pedestrian Detection
- Provides pedestrian collision warning to the driver and can automatically apply brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- BLIS (Blind Spot Information System)
- Alerts driver to vehicles lurking in the SUV's blind spots to prevent a possible collision during a lane change.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.8%
Ford Expedition vs. the competition
Ford Expedition vs. Honda Pilot
Practical and user friendly, the Honda Pilot combines the flexibility of a three-row SUV with the road manners and refinement of a Honda Accord. Clever interior touches abound and make day-to-day usability a breeze. But the Pilot can't match the space and grunt of the Expedition. If you have a large family or want to tow a heavy trailer, the Expedition is the way to go.
Ford Expedition vs. Chevrolet Suburban
The Expedition and the Suburban have always been close competitors. But for 2019, the Chevy is simply outgunned by the more modern Ford. The Chevy's tried-and-true 5.3-liter V8 is still a solid choice, but it lacks the outright power and capability of the Ford's twin-turbo V6. The Suburban's older chassis and design also put it at a disadvantage.
Ford Expedition vs. Ford Explorer
While this current iteration of the Explorer is getting a bit long in the tooth, it's still a strong choice in a competitive class. It won't tow anywhere near the same amount, nor will it carry its passengers in as much comfort. But the Explorer is much easier to drive in city and suburban environments than the Expedition.
FAQ
Is the Ford Expedition a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford Expedition?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Expedition:
- Only minor feature changes for 2019
- New Stealth Edition package
- Part of the fourth Expedition generation introduced last year
Is the Ford Expedition reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford Expedition a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Expedition?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford Expedition is the 2019 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,530.
Other versions include:
- XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $55,140
- MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $68,825
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $66,140
- XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,130
- Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $63,015
- MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $57,825
- MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $79,200
- MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $65,705
- Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $73,365
- MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $76,060
- MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $54,815
- Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $76,515
- XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $48,530
- MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $55,235
- XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $51,530
- MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,225
What are the different models of Ford Expedition?
More about the 2019 Ford Expedition
You'll find plenty of roomy three-row crossover SUVs on today's market, but there are some jobs they just can't do. Few of them can seat eight, and none can tow a 9,000-plus-pound trailer. That's when full-size body-on-frame SUVs such as the 2019 Ford Expedition come in handy — but unlike some of its competitors, the Expedition has brains and luxury as well as brawn.
What sets the Expedition apart from its full-size competitors is the way it embraces and integrates its technology. Take the engine: Instead of a traditional V8, the Expedition uses a 3.5-liter V6 with twin turbochargers. Output is a V8-like 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque (400 hp and 480 lb-ft in the Platinum). Ford also makes a long-wheelbase version called the Expedition Max. Compared to the competition, and to other vehicles in general, the Expedition is very quick.
The Expedition's chassis is equally modern. Most full-size SUVs share their platforms with pickup trucks, and many typically use the same solid rear axle as a pickup truck. Ford fits the Expedition with a fully independent rear suspension, giving it a lower cargo floor and load height. But it also imbues the big Ford with a smoother ride compared to its competitors — especially when it's fitted with the optional three-way adjustable dampers — and makes the Expedition more predictable in emergency maneuvers.
As you'd expect, the Expedition's interior is both roomy and classy, especially in top-of-the-line Platinum trim. Ford has used its well-liked Sync 3 touchscreen stereo and navigation system in the Expedition and it's all the better for it. The Expedition offers three rows of seating with plenty of stretch-out space. The second row offers a choice of a 40/20/40-split folding bench or twin captain's chairs, the latter option offering better access to the third row. While the regular-length Expedition doesn't offer much luggage space behind the third row (18.6 cubic feet), the extended-length Max offers a whopping 42.6 cubic feet. When not in use, the third-row seat folds flat into the floor, creating even more cargo room.
Ford offers the Expedition in three trim levels. The XLT has the basic comfort and convenience features we expect in a midlevel vehicle, with plenty of creature comforts on the options list. The Limited adds more power features, while the Platinum trim turns the Expedition into a true luxury yacht that could give a Range Rover a run for its money. The Expedition lineup offers a lot of choices, and Edmunds can help find the 2019 Ford Expedition that's right for you.
2019 Ford Expedition SUV Overview
The 2019 Ford Expedition SUV is offered in the following styles: XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), MAX XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), MAX Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), MAX Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), MAX Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), MAX XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), MAX XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford Expedition SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Expedition SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Expedition SUV 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Expedition SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Expedition SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Expedition SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including XLT, MAX Limited, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford Expedition SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Expedition SUV?
2019 Ford Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
The 2019 Ford Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,945. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $10,278 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $10,278 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,667.
The average savings for the 2019 Ford Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 14.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ford Expedition SUV MAX Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Ford Expedition SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Ford Expedition SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 3 new 2019 [object Object] Expedition SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $72,945 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Expedition SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $5,761 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Expedition SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Expedition SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford Expedition SUV Expedition SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Expedition for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,060.
Find a new Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,377.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ford Expedition SUV and all available trim types: MAX XLT, XLT, MAX Platinum, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ford Expedition SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Expedition SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
