2022 Ford Escape SUV

MSRP range: $25,555 - $35,890
MSRP$26,800
Edmunds suggests you pay$27,495
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 10 Colors
  • 5 Trims
2022 Ford Escape videos

ELANA SCHERR: I feel like I start all my Ford reviews by reminding you that Ford said it wasn't going to build cars anymore. So even though the 2020 Ford Escape looks like a car, it's not one. It's a crossover. It's raised up. Does the Ford Escape deliver on that promise to be both the best of both car and SUV? We're in Louisville, Kentucky, which is the birthplace of the Ford Escape-- really, it's built right around the corner from here-- to find out. Whether you're shopping for a car or an SUV or an SUV that looks like a car, we can help you at Edmunds.com. So the focus of the Ford Escape-- and no, that wasn't a Ford pun. Although it could have been because the Escape kind of looks car-like, and it's supposed to drive car-like. So they took weight out of it, and they lowered the center of gravity. It has a lower roof line than most SUVs. And all of that is supposed to make it more fun to drive on the road, more appealing to people who are coming out of sedans. One of our complaints about the previous Escape was that it didn't have a good ride quality. And it also didn't get very good fuel economy. Now, with the 2020 Escape, they're offering four different engine options, and two of them are hybrids. So you can pretty much guarantee that at least two of them are going to offer good fuel economy. As for ride quality, have they improved it? I'd say yes. It feels light, and the word nimble was thrown around a lot in the press release. But I'd say it's applicable. There are several different driving modes. And they do change the characteristics of the car. There's an eco mode, a normal mode, a sport mode, and then some snow and ice slippery modes. Now, most of the time what driving modes do is they adjust how the traction control works on the car. They can also affect how quick the throttle response is. In performance cars, the modes also affect the steering feel. And the Escape has that, too. However, I didn't notice it at first when I was doing this test drive because I had the lane centering on. Lane centering is one of those semi-autonomous new technologies that helps keep the car in the center of the lines so that you're not bouncing around inside the lane. I think that stuff is really great. But it does affect the driving feel of the car. And once I turned that lane centering off, I enjoyed driving this car a lot more. With it on, I felt like the steering was kind of light and twitchy. And with it off, it has felt much more dynamic. If you're economy minded, you'll probably go with the three cylinder 1.5 liter. And if you're really interested in the new technologies, you'll pick either the hybrid or the plug-in hybrid. For those of you who like a little performance oomph in your driving, you're going to want to go with the two liter turbo four cylinder EcoBoost, which is what is in this right now, backed by an 8 speed automatic transmission. It makes more than 235 horsepower, and with 200 pounds of weight savings in the 2020 Escape, you can really feel the difference. It's down-right zippy. If you've read up on the Escape at all, you might have seen a reference to high strength steel. And the reason why that matters is, if you have a stronger material, you can use less of it. And the way that that is shown in the Escape is in how thin these pillars are like, if they're smaller, if they're thinner, you can see around them more. They're not blocking as much of your view. So the visibility is great in the Escape. And that's something that they really tried to do, and they did it. I'm not going to give them all the props, though, because there are two visibility complaints that I have. One of which is that the angle of the windshield is super reflective of the dash. And the other is that this heads up display that they've got going on here with is kind of janky. There are definitely more sophisticated ways to do it that don't involve having a little piece of sunglass sticking up in your view all the time. Ford does a good job integrating new technology into their cars. And the Escape has a lot of examples of that. Know it's got emergency braking. It even has emergency evasive steering, which I am not going to test for you. But in theory, it would help me steer around an obstacle if I was about to hit something. I don't know if it's just because we're in the Titanium and it's got the big fancy wheels, but there is so much tire noise in here. When it comes to handling and breaking in the Escape, I haven't really thought about it that much on this drive, which, really, I think is exactly what you would want out of a small SUV. I mean, I didn't buy it to go racing. I bought it to go commuting with people in it and be comfortable. And it's all of those things. Ford's trying something different with the Escape. Instead of the straight lines and kind of like beefy stance of a traditional SUV, sort of smooth and friendly looking. In fact, the front end is downright cute. I don't have any problem with cute cars. I mean, Volkswagen bug, anybody? Yeah, they do great. If you're not into cute and you want a tougher looking SUV, Ford is making something called the-- what was it? Oh, yeah, Bronco. That's for you. This Escape is all about offering you options. So if it's cargo space you need, Ford has made it pretty easy to switch from people hauler to stuff carrier. There are some things I really like about the Escape's interior. There's a lot of space in here. I never feel cramped. The seats are comfortable. I think there's some nice trim options like this wood grain here. Ford did take some design risks in the Escape, which is not something that I normally associate with Ford. I usually feel like its interiors are very plain and conservative. But we've got a lot of different materials going here, different colors. I like all of that. There's this pattern here in the door which, honestly, kind of reminds me of cellulite. But hey, that's very body positive. And I'm down with that. The base Escape with the 1.5 liter three cylinder starts around $25,000. The Titanium here, with its optional all wheel drive and turbo charged two liter plus other goodies like leather trim and this panoramic sunroof, will set you back almost $40,000. So there's a huge price range across the different Escape trim levels. There are a lot of storage space for small things up here. But anyone who's ever had a big purse knows that that can also be a curse like the storage in the door is huge. And it goes all the way back in the door panel, which basically just means that you will lose like 17 pairs of sunglasses in this car. There's some trick stuff in the console. The cup holders light up, which is fancy. This car doesn't have it, but there is a charging pad coming. That's going to be good because currently the standard USB is all the way over here. And so then your cord runs across your whole business. Really, it's better guys if you can charge everything up here and then tuck the cord away. But an inductive charging pad will solve that. So when that's an option, you should get it, and everything will be nice and clean. Ford always does a good job in laying out the controls for infotainment and safety features. It wasn't hard to find things. The stuff that I wanted to turn off like the lane centering, which sucks and I hate it, I didn't have to go searching for very long, and it was easy. There are actual knobs for volume and radio tuning, no problem to set the temperature however you want it. And the air conditioning is very good, which has been great during this extremely hot and humid adventure in Kentucky. The Ford Escape is wider and longer than the previous model. But unlike most SUV redesigns, it's not taller. It's actually got a lower roof line. So I was a little worried about whether there would be enough headroom in here-- not for me, obviously. I'm like so short-- but for normal sized people. As it turns out, I think you could be tall and still fit in here fine. Plus, I have plenty of leg room here. But if I didn't, I could fix it with the sliding rear row. Not only is the sliding second row super fun and giving you more leg room, but if you don't need that, you can just slide them forward. And then you have more cargo room. So after spending a day in the Ford Escape, is it good to go or see you later? Hmm, a little bit of both. There are other small SUVs is that do luxury better. Mazda, I'm looking at you. But there are certainly a bunch that do it worse. And I really like the styling. It stands out. I like the idea that you can have a car and an SUV, have enough space, but not have like a big monster machine. It's going to be interesting to see where Ford takes the Escape. This is a brand new redesign, and I think they have big plans for this little SUV.

2020 Ford Escape Review and First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Ford Escape, but since the 2022 Ford Escape is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

The 2020 Ford Escape has been redesigned to look more like a car yet still offers the increased cargo space and higher driving position of an SUV.
2020 Ford Escape Review and First Drive
2020 Ford Escape First Look

FAQ

Is the Ford Escape a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Escape both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Escape fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Escape gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 41 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Escape ranges from 34.4 to 37.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Escape. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Ford Escape?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford Escape:

  • Minor changes to feature availability
  • Part of the fourth Escape generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Ford Escape reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Escape is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Escape. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Escape's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ford Escape a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford Escape is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Escape and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Escape is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford Escape?

The least-expensive 2022 Ford Escape is the 2022 Ford Escape S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,555.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $25,555
  • Titanium Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $34,540
  • SE Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $28,030
  • Titanium Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $33,040
  • S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,055
  • SE Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $29,530
  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $31,005
  • SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $29,505
  • SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $27,035
  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $33,205
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $28,535
  • Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,890
  • SEL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $32,000
  • SEL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $30,500
What are the different models of Ford Escape?

If you're interested in the Ford Escape, the next question is, which Escape model is right for you? Escape variants include S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Titanium Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). For a full list of Escape models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Ford Escape SUV Overview

The 2022 Ford Escape SUV is offered in the following styles: S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Titanium Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SEL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and SE Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Ford Escape SUV models are available with a 1.5 L-liter gas engine or a 2.5 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 181 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ford Escape SUV comes with front wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automatic, electrically variable-speed automatic.

What do people think of the 2022 Ford Escape SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ford Escape SUV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Escape SUV.

Pros

  • Roomy and comfortable seating
  • Smooth ride quality
  • Easy-to-use controls
  • Available hybrid powertrain that gets around 40 mpg

Cons

  • Transmission's abrupt shifts
  • Lackluster handling

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ford Escape SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Escape SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including S, Titanium Hybrid, SE Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford Escape SUV?

2022 Ford Escape SUV S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)

2022 Ford Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)

2022 Ford Escape SUV SE Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

2022 Ford Escape SUV SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A)

2022 Ford Escape SUV SEL Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

2022 Ford Escape SUV Titanium Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

2022 Ford Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Ford Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,135. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $108 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $108 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,027.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Ford Escape SUV and all available trim types: S, Titanium Hybrid, SE Hybrid, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Ford Escape SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford Escape SUV?

2022 Ford Escape SUV S 4dr SUV (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 compined MPG,
28 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2022 Ford Escape SUV Titanium Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
40 compined MPG,
43 city MPG/37 highway MPG

2022 Ford Escape SUV SE Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
41 compined MPG,
44 city MPG/37 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG30
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.5 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase106.7 in.
Length181.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height66.1 in.
Curb Weight3298 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ford Escape?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Research Similar Vehicles

