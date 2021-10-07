Skip to main content
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

MSRP range: $68,500
4 out of 5 stars(5)
Total MSRP$70,095
What others are paying$70,945
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
2022 Ford Bronco videos

FAQ

Is the Ford Bronco a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Bronco both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Bronco has 33.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Bronco. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Ford Bronco?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford Bronco:

  • New tough-looking Everglades and high-performance Raptor variants debut for 2022
  • Manual transmission is now available with the Sasquatch package
  • Part of the sixth Bronco generation introduced for 2021
Learn more

Is the Ford Bronco reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Bronco is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Bronco. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Bronco's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ford Bronco a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford Bronco is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Bronco and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Bronco is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford Bronco?

The least-expensive 2022 Ford Bronco is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $68,500.

Other versions include:

  • Raptor 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $68,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Bronco?

If you're interested in the Ford Bronco, the next question is, which Bronco model is right for you? Bronco variants include Raptor 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of Bronco models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Overview

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is offered in the following styles: Raptor 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A). The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2022 Bronco Raptor 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Bronco Raptor.

Pros

  • Impressive all-terrain capability
  • Pleasant on-road steering and comfort
  • Helpful technology features for off-roading
  • Offers extraordinary level of customization

Cons

  • Lots of wind noise at highway speeds
  • Lackluster fuel economy

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Bronco Raptor featuring deep dives into trim levels including Raptor, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor?

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Raptor 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Ford Bronco Raptors are available in my area?

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Ford Bronco Bronco Raptor you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor and all available trim types: Raptor. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor?

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Raptor 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
15 MPG compined MPG,
15 city MPG/16 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG15
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase116.5 in.
Length191.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height77.8 in.
Curb Weight5733 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ford Bronco?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

