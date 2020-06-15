Used 2013 Ferrari FF for Sale Near Me

Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania

Clean CARFAX. 2014 Ferrari FF Base Nero 2D CoupeReviews:* The FF: the Ferrari Four, a four-seater that truly represents the whole GT sports car concept. The FF is modern, innovative, futuristic and stunningly elegant; the perfect marriage of aerodynamic constraints and the rules of design. This aerodynamic perfection rests on top of stunning 20 inch silver aluminum wheels. Even the FF's cabin exudes a unique allure. It is extremely comfortable and enticing with elegant, sophisticated trim and detailing. The two front sport bucket front seats include a 6-way power driver seat and 4-way front passenger seat, both with lumbar support. An AM/FM stereo with CD/DVD player, auxiliary audio input and iPod integration comes with 8 speakers. A voice-activated navigation system means you don't have to sacrifice safety to get where you are going. The heart of the FF's performance lays in the 6.3L V12 engine which is capable of 651hp @ 8000 RPM. To the ears of the driver and passengers, the FF's engine sound is seductively clear and powerful because the intake noise is channeled from the filter casings into the cabin. The F1 dual-clutch gearbox combines the unadulterated driving pleasure of a sequential gearbox with the comfort of an automatic one. Gear-shifting times have been cut to zero and the drop-off in acceleration typically experienced with manual and electrohydraulic gearboxes has been completely eliminated. They also come complete with the all new 4RM system that transmits torque to all four wheels of the car for better performance and a lower weight. The FF sports third generation Brembo carbon-ceramic material (CCM) brakes. The new material used for the pads has allowed disc dimensions to be reduced despite the fact that braking performance been improved upon. Finally, a tire pressure monitoring system means you never have second guess that status of your air pressure. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryHere at Maserati of Wilmington Pike, we try to make the purchase process as easy and hassle free as possible.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ferrari FF with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Bluetooth, Navigation .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF73SKAXE0198571

Stock: STK198571

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020