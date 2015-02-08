  1. Home
Used 2015 Ferrari FF

2015 Ferrari FF
List Price Estimate
$140,969 - $170,788
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds' review of the 2015 Ferrari FF. It's in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

    5 out of 5 stars, V12 SUV
    rbauer69@gmail.com,
    2dr Coupe AWD (6.3L 12cyl 7AM)

    I've owned this beauty since Dec. 458 Spider prior scared me into a trade. Best GT car by far. Passes in no time. Listen to the scream...

    2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
    2dr Coupe AWD
    6.3L 12cyl 7AM
    MPG 11 city / 16 hwy
    Seats 0
    7-speed automated manual
    Gas
    651 hp @ 8000 rpm
    Is the Ferrari FF a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2015 FF both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ferrari FF fuel economy, so it's important to know that the FF gets an EPA-estimated 13 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the FF has 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ferrari FF. Learn more

    Is the Ferrari FF reliable?

    To determine whether the Ferrari FF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the FF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the FF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2015 Ferrari FF a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2015 Ferrari FF is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2015 FF is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2015 Ferrari FF?

    The least-expensive 2015 Ferrari FF is the 2015 Ferrari FF 2dr Coupe AWD (6.3L 12cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $295,000.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe AWD (6.3L 12cyl 7AM) which starts at $295,000
    What are the different models of Ferrari FF?

    If you're interested in the Ferrari FF, the next question is, which FF model is right for you? FF variants include 2dr Coupe AWD (6.3L 12cyl 7AM). For a full list of FF models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    Used 2015 Ferrari FF Overview

    The Used 2015 Ferrari FF is offered in the following submodels: FF Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (6.3L 12cyl 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2015 Ferrari FF?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Ferrari FF and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2015 FF 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 FF.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2015 Ferrari FF and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2015 FF featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

