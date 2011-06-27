  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari F430
  4. Used 2005 Ferrari F430
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Ferrari F430 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 F430
5(82%)4(9%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a review
See all F430s for sale
List Price Estimate
$37,007 - $69,567
Used F430 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

F430

ferrariman, 12/26/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The F430 is an amazing car--more so than virtually any other car on the market. Its performance is spectacular. Its shape is more beautiful than any other car in the world. On the road, it commands a presence of mystique and prestige that only a Ferrari delivers. I had a 360 Modena before this model. The F430 is sharper and more modern in appearance. The shifting of F1 is more smooth, and the overall handling is far superior.

Report Abuse

Amazing Spider Tricks

Sebas, 08/14/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is amazing, fast, sleek, responsive, quick, it turns every head, you will not want to get out of it. I went from a 360 Modena to the F-430 F-1 and noticed a world of change it's like night and day. You've got to drive this vehicle to see what I mean.

Report Abuse

Best Ferrari So Far!

ferraristi, 12/28/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my third Ferrari I have owned. A Testarossa, Maranello 550 now this beautiful example of styling, performance and unbelievable driving experience. This is such a vast improvement over the 360 which I also tested. It has the ability to transform from an every day drive, to a full race performance all by simply switching the settings on your steering wheel. The performance is a given, but the exhaust sound alone takes you to the track and turns heads in amazement. The handling is superb. Highly recommend. Live your dream!! this is as close as you get to driving an F1.

Report Abuse

2006 F430

Ferrari Admirer, 01/20/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 2006 F430 is a product of art and technology at their finest. It is by far one of the most beautiful automobiles ever made. The drive is sensational and incomparably satisfying. Compared to the Modena 360 I had, its looks are more modern and aggressive. Its interior is exquisitely detailed with soft leather and stitching with its feel and smell that only a Ferrari delivers and better than even an Louis Vuiton handbag. The F1 is much more smooth than a Modena 360. The handling is razor sharp, superior to the 360, a world apart from almost any other vehicle on the market. A true appreciation of a Ferrari can only come from actual ownership and prolonged driving experience.

Report Abuse

Are you kidding?

John, 11/15/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Though this is our first Ferrari, we underestimated what we were actually buying. Our F430 is far and away a better vehicle than either the Lamborghini Gallardo or the Porsche Carrera GT that we were able to drive. Special thanks to dealers that let 30 something millionaires drive before we buy. You earned our business!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F430s for sale

Related Used 2005 Ferrari F430 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles