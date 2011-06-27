Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Consumer Reviews

Disappointed! Jacky , 04/18/2007 2dr Coupe (5.7L 12cyl 6M) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful When I first purchased the car I was extremly thrilled. However, after few days I discovered so many faults in the car. The handling and performance of the car is amazing!! However: 1. The car had very strong smell of fuel inside. 2. Every hole in the road sounds like if the car was going to break down. 3. The handbrake did not stop the car! I sent the car to the Ferrari shop which tried several times to fix it. The service was very good however, the car continued to have the same faults. In my opinion $260,000 car should be perfect. This car is worth only for racing, not for daily use. Don't buy this car. Thanks Report Abuse

nice boomer , 04/23/2005 4 of 5 people found this review helpful this is the smoothest Ferrari ever. It is a better drive than the 575. It will out drive any Aston Martin.

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Worth The Wait! Michael Noland , 07/25/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Absolutely Awesome! This car is so fast, and handles like a "Lambo" without the backbreaking jarred ride. So glad I purchased this vehicle. I will only drive the 612 Ferrari model.

2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti - The Ferrari Best Ever MARK CONNERS , 05/20/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has an outrageous BMW 7-Series-like ride, with awesome handling and braking. Its seats are outstanding. The back seats have enough room. the car even comes with a full trunk. It actually gets decent gas mileage. This is my third Ferrari in nine years and it is truly my favorite to date.