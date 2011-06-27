Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Consumer Reviews
Disappointed!
When I first purchased the car I was extremly thrilled. However, after few days I discovered so many faults in the car. The handling and performance of the car is amazing!! However: 1. The car had very strong smell of fuel inside. 2. Every hole in the road sounds like if the car was going to break down. 3. The handbrake did not stop the car! I sent the car to the Ferrari shop which tried several times to fix it. The service was very good however, the car continued to have the same faults. In my opinion $260,000 car should be perfect. This car is worth only for racing, not for daily use. Don't buy this car. Thanks
nice
this is the smoothest Ferrari ever. It is a better drive than the 575. It will out drive any Aston Martin.
Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Worth The Wait!
Absolutely Awesome! This car is so fast, and handles like a "Lambo" without the backbreaking jarred ride. So glad I purchased this vehicle. I will only drive the 612 Ferrari model.
2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti - The Ferrari Best Ever
This car has an outrageous BMW 7-Series-like ride, with awesome handling and braking. Its seats are outstanding. The back seats have enough room. the car even comes with a full trunk. It actually gets decent gas mileage. This is my third Ferrari in nine years and it is truly my favorite to date.
Best Ferrari Ever
After ordering a Ferrari 360 Modeno and finding it too small for my 6'4" frame, I decided to order the 456GT to be remodeled. Ferrari didn't know exactly when it would be coming in, so I just transfered my deposit and waited over four and a half years. I recieved all the artists drawings, engineering pictures and eventually the final pictures of the first two cars to be shown at the Detroit auto show. Upon picking up my 612 Scaglietti I was first impressed with how solid it felt and how quiet and comfortable the interior was. Its instrumentation is simple, the stereo is great but what you get from this car mostly is an eye catching exotic car that isn't too exotic. Being over 40 years old it is the best car in the world to me.
