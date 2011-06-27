  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
  4. Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 612 Scaglietti
5(82%)4(9%)3(9%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a review
See all 612 Scagliettis for sale
List Price Estimate
$43,377 - $81,541
Used 612 Scaglietti for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Disappointed!

Jacky , 04/18/2007
2dr Coupe (5.7L 12cyl 6M)
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

When I first purchased the car I was extremly thrilled. However, after few days I discovered so many faults in the car. The handling and performance of the car is amazing!! However: 1. The car had very strong smell of fuel inside. 2. Every hole in the road sounds like if the car was going to break down. 3. The handbrake did not stop the car! I sent the car to the Ferrari shop which tried several times to fix it. The service was very good however, the car continued to have the same faults. In my opinion $260,000 car should be perfect. This car is worth only for racing, not for daily use. Don't buy this car. Thanks

Report Abuse

nice

boomer, 04/23/2005
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

this is the smoothest Ferrari ever. It is a better drive than the 575. It will out drive any Aston Martin.

Report Abuse

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Worth The Wait!

Michael Noland, 07/25/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Absolutely Awesome! This car is so fast, and handles like a "Lambo" without the backbreaking jarred ride. So glad I purchased this vehicle. I will only drive the 612 Ferrari model.

Report Abuse

2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti - The Ferrari Best Ever

MARK CONNERS, 05/20/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car has an outrageous BMW 7-Series-like ride, with awesome handling and braking. Its seats are outstanding. The back seats have enough room. the car even comes with a full trunk. It actually gets decent gas mileage. This is my third Ferrari in nine years and it is truly my favorite to date.

Report Abuse

Best Ferrari Ever

david byer, 05/07/2005
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

After ordering a Ferrari 360 Modeno and finding it too small for my 6'4" frame, I decided to order the 456GT to be remodeled. Ferrari didn't know exactly when it would be coming in, so I just transfered my deposit and waited over four and a half years. I recieved all the artists drawings, engineering pictures and eventually the final pictures of the first two cars to be shown at the Detroit auto show. Upon picking up my 612 Scaglietti I was first impressed with how solid it felt and how quiet and comfortable the interior was. Its instrumentation is simple, the stereo is great but what you get from this car mostly is an eye catching exotic car that isn't too exotic. Being over 40 years old it is the best car in the world to me.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 612 Scagliettis for sale

Related Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles