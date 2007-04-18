Used 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti for Sale Near Me

10 listings
  • 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
    used

    2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

    11,008 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,900

    Details
  • 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1
    used

    2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1

    6,379 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $109,999

    Details
  • 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
    used

    2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

    30,725 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Lease

    $99,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
    used

    2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

    20,766 miles

    $87,900

    Details
  • 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
    used

    2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

    41,126 miles

    $167,977

    Details
  • 2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
    used

    2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $99,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1
    certified

    2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1

    12,638 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $105,000

    Details
  • 2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
    used

    2007 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

    24,776 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $88,800

    Details
  • 2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO
    used

    2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO

    27,013 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $94,900

    Details
  • 2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO in Black
    used

    2009 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 OTO

    21,842 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $129,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari 612 Scaglietti searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

Overall Consumer Rating
4.711 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Disappointed!
Jacky ,04/18/2007
2dr Coupe (5.7L 12cyl 6M)
When I first purchased the car I was extremly thrilled. However, after few days I discovered so many faults in the car. The handling and performance of the car is amazing!! However: 1. The car had very strong smell of fuel inside. 2. Every hole in the road sounds like if the car was going to break down. 3. The handbrake did not stop the car! I sent the car to the Ferrari shop which tried several times to fix it. The service was very good however, the car continued to have the same faults. In my opinion $260,000 car should be perfect. This car is worth only for racing, not for daily use. Don't buy this car. Thanks
Report abuse
