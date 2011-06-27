Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Consumer Reviews
Wonderful Car
I bought this car three months ago. I had it modified by Koenig. It now tops out at close to 220mph and the 0-60 is about 3.8 seconds. I love this car. It is abslutely amazing.
owner
This is one of the best car that I have ever drove! It is just amazing, the car has great performance whit an excellent comfort.
Scott's 575M
This car is blindingly fast and is the perfect car for any automotive enthusiast. Everything about this car is perfect. This is by far one of the greatest cars ever made and looks like it is going to stay that way for a while. The interior is as sharp as the exterior, giving the driver the maximum amount of pleasure. This is the coolest car I have ever seen and it is well worth the money...this is definately a keeper.
Italian Exotic
The name of the new 575M Maranello provides the clearest indication of its most characteristic feature. The key to the name lies in the engine, which has been denominated 575. The balanced lines and sober design that have made the Maranello an instant classic have remained intact. When it came to looking at the style of the vehicle, the thinking behind it is to retain the balance and sober looks, which invested it with the status of an instant classic, fitting in perfectly with Ferrari’s return to a front engine high performance car.
Everyone needs a little "ACTION"
Ive been a loyal Ferrari owner since 1982 and they have become my favorite toys. I purchased two 575s (South African & Italian versions) and these cars are more power than I could have ever imagined. Extremely comfortable interior, a sleek exterior and the subtlety I prefer. However, those who catch a glimpse of this car could be mistaken for the most attentive individuals on earth. Ferrari hasnt let me down yet!
Sponsored cars related to the 575M
Related Used 2003 Ferrari 575M info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons