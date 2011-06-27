  1. Home
Used 2003 Ferrari 575M Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 575M
5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Wonderful Car

Achmed, 07/12/2003
I bought this car three months ago. I had it modified by Koenig. It now tops out at close to 220mph and the 0-60 is about 3.8 seconds. I love this car. It is abslutely amazing.

owner

maggellano, 07/24/2003
This is one of the best car that I have ever drove! It is just amazing, the car has great performance whit an excellent comfort.

Scott's 575M

Acepilot, 08/23/2003
This car is blindingly fast and is the perfect car for any automotive enthusiast. Everything about this car is perfect. This is by far one of the greatest cars ever made and looks like it is going to stay that way for a while. The interior is as sharp as the exterior, giving the driver the maximum amount of pleasure. This is the coolest car I have ever seen and it is well worth the money...this is definately a keeper.

Italian Exotic

Corp. Executive, 07/23/2003
The name of the new 575M Maranello provides the clearest indication of its most characteristic feature. The key to the name lies in the engine, which has been denominated 575. The balanced lines and sober design that have made the Maranello an instant classic have remained intact. When it came to looking at the style of the vehicle, the thinking behind it is to retain the balance and sober looks, which invested it with the status of an instant classic, fitting in perfectly with Ferrari&#8217;s return to a front engine high performance car.

Everyone needs a little "ACTION"

Action Jackson, 09/27/2003
Ive been a loyal Ferrari owner since 1982 and they have become my favorite toys. I purchased two 575s (South African & Italian versions) and these cars are more power than I could have ever imagined. Extremely comfortable interior, a sleek exterior and the subtlety I prefer. However, those who catch a glimpse of this car could be mistaken for the most attentive individuals on earth. Ferrari hasnt let me down yet!

