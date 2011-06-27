Used 1990 Dodge Ramcharger Consumer Reviews
Strong and safe!
I actually bought a 1988 model new, and I loved it! I had to get rid of it, and I was so sad to let it go. I then had a chance to buy a 1990 used for $500 in 2006, and I jumped on it! It was rough, loud and BIG. I loved that! Saved my life in a head on with a concrete median on a rain slicked road. It took a beating and was done, but a NEWER SUV, well, I doubt if I could have walked away! I miss those steel giants!
ghoast
The 1990 DodgeRam Charger is the thoughest SUV ever built in the United States.
The Beast
I got this as my first vehicle when I turned 16, and I love it. 4x4 is great in the snow here in PA. When Grandma was sick last winter, the whole family got in and went to check on her. Gas mileage is way better than most sources say. Everything I've read says around 10/14 mpg but I get about 15/20. Not great mileage, but better than a lot of vehicles out there. Rented a trailer and towed my brother's Toyota back from Virginia with it once. Wouldn't trade it for the world.
BIG and MENACING!
I bought this truck after seeing it featured in "No country for old men". What a beast this truck is! Because of the fuel economy I only drive it when I've got a truck-related job, but it gets the job done and is totally imposing doing it. Yeah, it gets about 10-12 mpg but new V8 trucks only get around 3-5mpg better. Worth shelling out $25K+ for? No. Plus my car payment is ZERO so who cares?!?! Like the above poster, I love parking next to those shiny luxury cookie cutter pickups with a real-deal truck with real character. And it only cost $2800 in great condition.
Old Faithful
Old Faithful, reliable on road trips, smooth ride, better gas mileage than my mom's brand new Nissan pickup. It's comforting to be in one of the biggest vehicles on the road.
