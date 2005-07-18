Used 1994 Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale Near Me

We have had this vehicle for four years and it has been one of the most reliable vehicles that I have ever owned. Aside from regular maintenance, this van has required little attention. Parts are inexpensive to replace. It's comfortable for long trips. We have the short wheelbase version, which can be easily parked at the mall. Six kids and two adults did several 700-mile rides in this van with no complaints...believe it or not. If you need a people hauler and don't want a minivan or SUV, this is the perfect vehicle. Good but not great fuel mileage, decent handling, good ride and low repair costs make the Ram Wagon a good choice over the Chevy or Ford vans. This bodystyle was replaced by the Mercedes-maufactured Sprinter.

