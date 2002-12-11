Used 1990 Dodge Omni for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Omni
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Omni
Overall Consumer Rating 4.4 7 Reviews
Dan Tha Man 30, 11/12/2002
This car is a blast to drive. The only setbacks are that mine doesn't have the luxuries of today such as AC or Cruise, power windows or locks. It has great pick up, it's great on gas. It's a pretty great car all around.