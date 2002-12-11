Used 1990 Dodge Omni for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Omni Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Omni searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Omni
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Omni

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Omni

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Omni
Overall Consumer Rating
4.47 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (14%)
Great Car
Dan Tha Man 30,11/12/2002
This car is a blast to drive. The only setbacks are that mine doesn't have the luxuries of today such as AC or Cruise, power windows or locks. It has great pick up, it's great on gas. It's a pretty great car all around.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Omni
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to