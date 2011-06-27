  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge Omni Consumer Reviews

7 reviews
Great Car

Dan Tha Man 30, 11/12/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is a blast to drive. The only setbacks are that mine doesn't have the luxuries of today such as AC or Cruise, power windows or locks. It has great pick up, it's great on gas. It's a pretty great car all around.

purrs

omnipetent, 10/29/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

this car purrs. cheap and dependable

Great Car For Gas

1989 Mark 7, 03/31/2005
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

I bought my car when I turned 16. It was cheap enough for me to buy it on my own. My mom used it more than I did my first year. She said it was a cute little car. My niece uses it now and she loves it. She keeps it clean and keeps the oil changed, and now because of its age she uses 93 (high test) gas. I told her if she treats it the same way as she does now, it'll last 15 more years.

Sleeper Forever

Spacemarine, 10/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Fun to Drive sleeper car Just wait till you see the faces on the people who dare try to pass you.

Not bad

noxtitan, 04/11/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I put a lot of miles on this little car and it held through with no problems except for little stuff that's common for most cars...Overall it's good and reliable

