Used 1990 Dodge Omni Consumer Reviews

This car is a blast to drive. The only setbacks are that mine doesn't have the luxuries of today such as AC or Cruise, power windows or locks. It has great pick up, it's great on gas. It's a pretty great car all around.

1989 Mark 7 , 03/31/2005

I bought my car when I turned 16. It was cheap enough for me to buy it on my own. My mom used it more than I did my first year. She said it was a cute little car. My niece uses it now and she loves it. She keeps it clean and keeps the oil changed, and now because of its age she uses 93 (high test) gas. I told her if she treats it the same way as she does now, it'll last 15 more years.