Consumer Rating
(7)
1990 Dodge Omni Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$778 - $1,850
Used Omni for Sale
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A driver airbag is added to this ancient econocar. Production finally ceased midyear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Omni.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
Dan Tha Man 30,11/12/2002
This car is a blast to drive. The only setbacks are that mine doesn't have the luxuries of today such as AC or Cruise, power windows or locks. It has great pick up, it's great on gas. It's a pretty great car all around.
purrs
omnipetent,10/29/2003
this car purrs. cheap and dependable
Great Car For Gas
1989 Mark 7,03/31/2005
I bought my car when I turned 16. It was cheap enough for me to buy it on my own. My mom used it more than I did my first year. She said it was a cute little car. My niece uses it now and she loves it. She keeps it clean and keeps the oil changed, and now because of its age she uses 93 (high test) gas. I told her if she treats it the same way as she does now, it'll last 15 more years.
Sleeper Forever
Spacemarine,10/23/2002
Fun to Drive sleeper car Just wait till you see the faces on the people who dare try to pass you.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Dodge Omni

Used 1990 Dodge Omni Overview

The Used 1990 Dodge Omni is offered in the following submodels: Omni Hatchback. Available styles include America 4dr Hatchback.

