1990 Dodge Omni Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
List Price Estimate
$778 - $1,850
Used Omni for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
A driver airbag is added to this ancient econocar. Production finally ceased midyear.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Omni.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dan Tha Man 30,11/12/2002
This car is a blast to drive. The only setbacks are that mine doesn't have the luxuries of today such as AC or Cruise, power windows or locks. It has great pick up, it's great on gas. It's a pretty great car all around.
omnipetent,10/29/2003
this car purrs. cheap and dependable
1989 Mark 7,03/31/2005
I bought my car when I turned 16. It was cheap enough for me to buy it on my own. My mom used it more than I did my first year. She said it was a cute little car. My niece uses it now and she loves it. She keeps it clean and keeps the oil changed, and now because of its age she uses 93 (high test) gas. I told her if she treats it the same way as she does now, it'll last 15 more years.
Spacemarine,10/23/2002
Fun to Drive sleeper car Just wait till you see the faces on the people who dare try to pass you.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Dodge Omni features & specs
MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Omni
Related Used 1990 Dodge Omni info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019