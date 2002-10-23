  1. Home
Used 1990 Dodge Omni

1990 Dodge Omni
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A driver airbag is added to this ancient econocar. Production finally ceased midyear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Omni.

5 star reviews: 57%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • oil
  • doors
  • climate control
  • maintenance & parts
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars, Great Car
Dan Tha Man 30,

This car is a blast to drive. The only setbacks are that mine doesn't have the luxuries of today such as AC or Cruise, power windows or locks. It has great pick up, it's great on gas. It's a pretty great car all around.

5 out of 5 stars, purrs
omnipetent,

this car purrs. cheap and dependable

2.5 out of 5 stars, Great Car For Gas
1989 Mark 7,

I bought my car when I turned 16. It was cheap enough for me to buy it on my own. My mom used it more than I did my first year. She said it was a cute little car. My niece uses it now and she loves it. She keeps it clean and keeps the oil changed, and now because of its age she uses 93 (high test) gas. I told her if she treats it the same way as she does now, it'll last 15 more years.

5 out of 5 stars, Sleeper Forever
Spacemarine,

Fun to Drive sleeper car Just wait till you see the faces on the people who dare try to pass you.

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

America 4dr Hatchback features & specs
America 4dr Hatchback
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
FAQ

Is the Dodge Omni a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1990 Omni both on the road and at the track. The Omni gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg.

Is the Dodge Omni reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Omni is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Omni.

Is the 1990 Dodge Omni a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1990 Dodge Omni is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1990 Omni is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 1990 Dodge Omni?

The least-expensive 1990 Dodge Omni is the 1990 Dodge Omni America 4dr Hatchback.

    What are the different models of Dodge Omni?

    Omni variants include America 4dr Hatchback.

    More about the 1990 Dodge Omni

    Used 1990 Dodge Omni Overview

    The Used 1990 Dodge Omni is offered in the following submodels: Omni Hatchback. Available styles include America 4dr Hatchback.

    What do people think of the 1990 Dodge Omni?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1990 Dodge Omni and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1990 Omni 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1990 Omni.

    What's a good price for a New 1990 Dodge Omni?

    Which 1990 Dodge Omnis are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Dodge Omni for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 1990 Dodge Omnis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Dodge Omni for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,221.

    Find a new Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,539.

    Should I lease or buy a 1990 Dodge Omni?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Leasing can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

