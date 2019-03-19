5 star reviews: 57 %

4 star reviews: 29 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 14 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 7 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Maybe too honest

Boo , 11/14/2019

GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

So let me start by saying dodge is way behind the other companies. Originally went for a durrango but being 5'1 and the fact dodge is probably the only company that doesn't include power seats in a 2019 model its extra. So im left with the choice to buy the 50k model or pay 40k and get a booster seat..wtf so i looked into the journey the v6 gt is the best model available. It struggles to get up hills due to low horsepower compared to other suvs. Constantly find myself rolling backwards while driving.The software and accessories are dated due to the fact they havent given the body or computer an update ever. The 3rd row is very cramped for small children and trunk space is horrible. But it warms up quickly in the winter and does great in the snow. The floor storage is nice but very small. Built in booster seats are convenient, the back up camera is very accurate.Back window is a blindspot theres no chance of seeing out of it with passengers. So not sure if i'd buy this again theres alot of faults but i like it so far probably would never buy again unless they updated it

5 out of 5 stars, Honestly Surprised

Danny , 03/14/2020

SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

My wife and I had to by a new car. Since we have two kids (11&9) we wanted a small SUV. I did research and based on price and availability in our area and went to test out the 19 Ford Escape and 19 Jeep Renagade. They both seemed like fine cars, however, neither felt right. I saw a Black Dodge Journey and actually liked how it looked. But I remember looking at expert reviews online and the Journey was rated at the bottom. I decided to do more research on the Journey and also test drive it. We also test drove a Grand Cherokee for a class comparison. Online, the Journey was compared with midsized SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota Highlander so I felt it was only right to drive one and see the difference. When compared to the Grand Cherokee, the Journey was a lower standard SUV. The Cherokee had leather, a sun roof, and a larger touch screen and the Journey did not have leather or a sun roof and only a smaller touch screen. I also noticed that the online reviews of the Journey were for the 2.4L front wheel drive model and I test drove the 3.6L all-wheel drive model. It had the same engine as the Cherokee and drove very comparable, however, the Cherokee was a slightly better feeling ride. Another area the Journey received poor reviews was for compartment space. Since it has a third row, there is little room back there if the third row is used. However, we have no thoughts of using the third row and when laid flat, it has a ton of space. The tech is also behind the Cherokee but it still has more tech than any car I have owned. I do wish it had 1 thing, blue-tooth. When I compared the Journey to the Escape and Renagade, the Journey was much better in my opinion. I’m 37 so I like the look better since the Escape looks like a 20 year old Girls suv and the Renagade looks like a 20 boys suv. The Journey looks like a boring dad suv and that is exactly what I am. Lol. Not going to impress the guys at work but I am not worried about trying to compensate for anything. The price was almost the same as the two smaller suvs. We walked out of the dealer paying $24,000 for the V6 All-Wheel drive model. A few months in and we really like the Journey.

5 out of 5 stars, Very Satisfied

Steve Windhaus , 09/30/2019

Crossroad 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A)

Bought a used 2013 SE in 2016. It had been driven long and hard beforehand, but was very reliable. Then bought a new SE in 2017. Was very pleased with it, but the wife needs power driver's seat due to operation on her arm. We have gone back and just upgraded to a new 2019 Crossroad. Again we are very pleased. The low price, smooth ride, reliability, relative comfort, noise reduction, UConnect for the phone, rearview camera, Sirius XM and space all fit so very well with our needs.

5 out of 5 stars, Filled reasonable expectations

Eve , 02/27/2020

SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

Went from a JK Jeep to a Journey 3.6L, so I'm used to lack of high tech, which could be useful for country and mountain living. Good price, nice drive, just a very pleasant and affordable small SUV.

