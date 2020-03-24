2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody
What’s new
- 797-hp Charger Hellcat Redeye joins the lineup
- Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 engines available, including the one for the 707-hp Hellcat
- Trim levels and graphics packages allow for plenty of personalization
- Infotainment is user-friendly and features a large touchscreen
- V8 engines can be thirsty when driven with enthusiasm
- Sloping roofline impedes visibility and rear-seat access
- In fit and finish, it lags some competitors
What is the Charger?
The Dodge Charger is a large sedan with a style all its own. Much like its brethren the Challenger, the Charger shares its name with a muscle car that was introduced in the 1960s. Unlike the Challenger, though, the Charger is now a four-door family sedan. This sedan offers all sorts of practicality in the form of ample passenger room and a roomy trunk. Under the hood, it offers impressive powertrains too. On top of the standard V6, there are three available V8s to choose from, all of which offer a unique set of virtues. At the top of the lineup, though, is the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which is found in the SRT Hellcat Redeye for 2021 and can put out a jaw-dropping 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque. All that power enables a 0-60 sprint in the mid-3-second range and a quarter-mile time of 10.6 seconds at 129 miles per hour.
On the inside, the Charger is spacious and comfortable with big, supportive seats. The infotainment interface is easy to use, and even though it hasn't been updated thoroughly in a few years, its look and feel are relatively modern. Since Ford has stopped making sedans and Chevrolet has stopped making cars such as the SS, the Charger is nearly in a class all by itself. Sure, there are some German rivals worth looking at, but the price difference is staggering. The Dodge Charger is impressive for a number of reasons — one of which is that it has fared this well for this long.
Edmunds says
If you're looking for a high-performance American sedan, your options are limited. Thankfully, the Dodge Charger is available. Even though it's showing its age and isn't expected to change much for 2021, it's still desirable and packed full of modern features, and Dodge is adding a blisteringly quick SRT Hellcat Redeye package to the equation.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Dodge Charger.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 4dr Sedan
6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$78,595
|MPG
|12 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|797 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Dodge Charger a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Dodge Charger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Dodge Charger:
Is the Dodge Charger reliable?
Is the 2021 Dodge Charger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Dodge Charger?
The least-expensive 2021 Dodge Charger is the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $78,595.
Other versions include:
- SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $78,595
What are the different models of Dodge Charger?
