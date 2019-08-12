2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
What’s new
- New interior and exterior styling tweaks
- Revised trim level names and feature availability
- Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011
Pros & Cons
- Immensely powerful supercharged V8
- Infotainment is user-friendly and features a large touchscreen
- Surprisingly comfortable ride given its performance potential
- Sloping roofline impedes visibility and rear-seat access
- Fit and finish not always on par with some competitors
- Droning exhaust note can get tiresome at times
Which Charger does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2019 Dodge Charger isn't a sensible car for sensible drivers. Instead, it's for drivers who want a car that looks cool, makes cool noises, goes obscenely fast and comes in colors such as Go Mango, Plum Crazy, TorRed and White Knuckle. If you're looking for something state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient, refined and anonymously styled, the Charger is not your car.
It is practical, though. Four doors, a roomy cabin, and a raft of safety features make the Charger a legitimate choice for family duty. A broad range of standard and optional creature comforts let you tailor the Charger to taste, while the car's Uconnect infotainment interface remains one of the best around. It's even available with all-wheel drive, which helps bolster this performance sedan's usability in inclement weather.
For 2019, Dodge has made a few updates as well. The SRT Hellcat gets a new grille and features to help improve drag-racing performance, including a line lock, a launch assist feature, torque reserve, and after-run chiller. Below that, the SRT R/T Scat Pack gets new styling options and available adaptive suspension dampers. Charger GT and R/T models receive a host of chassis and electronic upgrades, including a performance suspension, a new rear axle ratio and recalibrated steering.
These changes help keep the Charger fresh. The latest generation has seemingly been around forever (since 2011), yet it's still one of our favorite big sedans. It's the only one that blends classic hot-rod performance and style with modern sensibility.
2019 Dodge Charger models
The 2019 Dodge Charger is a five-passenger, four-door sedan available in five main trim levels: SXT, GT, R/T, Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat. The SXT and GT trims come with the V6, while the others come with increasingly powerful V8 engines culminating in the 707-horsepower Hellcat. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on the SXT trim.
The SXT starts with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (292 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. From there, standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a 60/40-split folding back seat. Tech features include Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, dual USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
When you opt for the all-wheel-drive version of the SXT, you also get an uprated version of the 3.6-liter V6 engine (300 hp and 264 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, LED foglights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Uconnect with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, HD radio, a 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.
Next up is the GT. It's equipped similarly to SXT AWD trim but has rear-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels, and suspension and styling enhancements. The R/T is equipped similarly to the GT, but it comes with a 5.7-liter V8 engine (370 hp, 395 lb-ft).
The Scat Pack adds to the R/T a bigger 6.4-liter V8 engine (485 hp, 475 lb-ft), Brembo high-performance brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty engine cooling, and power-adjustable front seats.
For the above trim levels, a variety of optional packages are available. Highlight features include xenon headlights, an upgraded suspension and tires, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a navigation system, a Harman Kardon sound system, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and heated rear seats. For added safety, check out the Technology Group package that includes most of today's important driver assistance features.
Finally, the SRT Hellcat tops the Charger line with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 650 lb-ft), upgraded steering and suspension tuning, and almost all of the above options.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving8.5
The Charger Hellcat is a mix of ferocity and frustration thanks to that monstrous 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. In straight-line performance, it compares to cars costing twice as much with half as many seats. In our testing, 0-60 mph was dispatched in 4.2 seconds, and the Charger hit 123 mph in the quarter-mile. Braking performance is also impressive, stopping this big cat from 60 mph in 102 feet.
Belying the persona of the Hellcat (and its name), the handling is remarkably friendly and predictable. But patience is key as all that power can easily spin the big Dodge if it's summoned before you exit a corner. When you don't feel like being a hooligan, the Hellcat is perfectly content to burble along in stop-and-go traffic.
Comfort8.0
With a name like Hellcat, you might expect to sit in a metal seat and get bounced around on a stiff suspension. But the Hellcat is still a Charger and front-seat passengers are treated to plush yet very supportive seats with heating and ventilation. Even the rear seats are comfortable and well-shaped.
While the suspension can be tailored for comfortable long-distance drives or tearing up a good road, the road noise is pervasive. Even on relatively good surfaces, there's plenty of tire roar. And when the going gets rough you'll need to raise your voice to hold a conversation. The exhaust can drone a bit, too. But unlike the tire noise, it can be handled with a gear change or some loud music.
Interior7.0
For all its wild performance, the Hellcat retains the friendly and familiar Charger interior. The driving position is widely adjustable, and most people will be quick to find a comfortable setting. But for all the size of the Charger, it's not especially space-efficient. Backseat passengers lack the legroom you'd expect in a full-size sedan, and the sloping roofline makes getting in and out of the rear seats difficult, especially for taller passengers.
That sloping roofline also hurts side and rearward visibility, giving the Charger some mighty blind spots. The backup camera has a suitably wide angle but lacks resolution and performs poorly in mixed and low-light situations.
Utility6.5
The full-size Charger benefits from a fairly large trunk and is capable of swallowing a few suitcases with ease, but its small-ish opening makes loading larger packages a challenge. Incidentally, the Honda Accord and the Chevrolet Impala both have larger trunks. The fit and finish of the trunk liner isn't anything to write home about either — the liner bunched up in multiple places. The rear seats do fold but only from the inside, and they don't lie even remotely flat.
Storage for the front seats is decent, but larger, modern phones will have to go in the cupholder on the center console. The door pockets are ample and can hold drinks, which is good since that's all the rear passengers get.
Technology7.0
The newest Uconnect system found throughout the Dodge lineup is one of the easiest systems to use. It's also one of the quicker systems, responding swiftly to both touch and voice commands. But we found the optional audio system to be a bit over the top. We prefer the standard system because it has a better overall balance across different styles of music.
The navigation system came up with some pretty creative and needlessly complicated routes and oftentimes refused to adapt if the route was ignored. Thankfully Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard; we preferred their navigation systems. Four USB ports are available, but adaptive cruise control is not offered on the Hellcat.
Features & Specs
|SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan
6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$65,545
|MPG
|13 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|707 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Charger safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Charger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Charger detects an imminent collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Charger vs. the competition
Dodge Charger vs. Dodge Challenger
If you like everything the Dodge Charger has to offer except the extra set of doors, then there's no better car than the Dodge Challenger. Essentially it's a two-door Charger, complete with all the same engine options and packages, but with one exciting addition: an optional manual transmission.
Dodge Charger vs. Ford Mustang
The Mustang is more refined than the Charger but lacks practicality. It only has two doors, and the back seat is tiny in comparison. For customization, it's a push. Both of these vehicles are thoroughly American and exciting, but the Mustang has the edge on handling and general driving dynamics.
Dodge Charger vs. Chevrolet Camaro
Similar to the Mustang, the Camaro has the availability of powerful V8 engines and loads of American muscle-car swagger. Yet it's even more impractical than the Ford. Poor visibility and heavily compromised trunk space are big knocks against the Chevy. It can be had with a slick-shifting manual transmission, unlike the Charger.
