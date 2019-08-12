More about the 2019 Dodge Charger

A full-size sedan that carries one of the most recognizable nameplates among American muscle cars, the 2019 Dodge Charger upholds the model's tradition of combining aggressive looks with performance that ranges from adequate to outrageous. Even at its most basic, the Charger isn't a garden-variety family hauler. The back seat lacks the roominess you'll find in many of its competitors, and the sportier suspension options tend to make for a firm ride. Still, the Charger survives for a reason: It appeals with the style and performance of a classic muscle car that can still manage a commute to work and coddle its occupants. With minor styling tweaks for 2019, the Charger retains most of its retro flair. Most trim levels remain the same, but the SXT now has available all-wheel drive (AWD). And the GT, previously available only in AWD, now has a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant. Inside, front passengers will find a generous amount of legroom, hiproom and shoulder room. Those in back, though, won't be able to stretch out quite as much. Interior materials on base models are best described as utilitarian. But the latest bells and whistles are either standard or optional, so Charger buyers won't lack for technology. Those who crave a bit more luxury can opt for higher trim levels with available two-tone leather upholstery and other upscale touches. The entry-level powerplant is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The GT and SXT AWD models get their outputs increased to 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. Other available engines include V8s with 370 hp and 485 hp. But for those who want bragging rights, nothing less will do than the Hellcat's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that puts out a whopping 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard in all models. The entry-level Charger SXT comes fairly well equipped, although the V6's performance is a little underwhelming. The GT is now more performance-oriented thanks to suspension and chassis upgrades, along with styling tweaks. The R/T and the Scat Pack pile on even more performance goodies. And then there's the SRT Hellcat, with more power than is reasonable for street use. Then again, this is not a car given to reason. If you think the 2019 Dodge Charger might be the performance sedan for you, let Edmunds help you choose the model that best suits your lifestyle.

2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Overview

The 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is offered in the following styles: SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ?

