2019 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews

Best ever rental Tony , 03/21/2019 R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful Rented this '19 Charger R/T with a Hemi 5.7 for a business trip that took me a couple hours south of Kansas City. I nicknamed the car "rocketship". I'm a car-guy who restores 60's muscle cars on the side and I had more fun driving this Charger than anything but my 69 Firebird 400 Convertible. It's surprisingly quiet at speed and has all the punch you need at any speed. The suspension ate up potholes and road imperfections while proving stable and always in smooth control. The brakes did their job when an 18 wheeler decided he liked my lane better than his and the handling was surprising flat on turns at speed with almost no body roll....quite a feat given the size and weight of this car. Overall, it was a great experience and if Dodge figures out a way to make the V8 versions all wheel drive, I'd have one in my garage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Momma's Back in Black KYMomof4 , 12/14/2018 SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful My van is in the shop having warranty work so I was given a Charger. I have enjoyed the styling of the Charger, also receiving many complements on the "muscle car" sitting in the elementary school parking lot. With its 300 horsepower and 264 lbs of torque, I have very easily left everyone at the light. The smoothness of acceleration combined with the ability to hug any curve transports me back to my younger days. I could only imagine the power of the Hellcat or even a GT. The front seats are incredibly comfortable, even if they are cloth. My kids are struggling to get in and out of the back and complain with the lack of leg room they were accustomed to with our van. They frequently hit their heads getting in. My kids do enjoy the ride but would take their beloved entertainment center over this any day. Overall, the car is a very solid and is convincing enough for me to consider when I don't have as many kids to cart around. I feel like I can have my cake and eat it, too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

I agree - most fun rental car I've ever driven... CJS , 09/18/2019 R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I rented a Hertz Charger R/T (with the smaller V8 motor...) for an 800 mile road trip from Santa Barbara to Santa Fe. I was by myself, and would have been bored to death on such a long drive in just about any other rental car...but not the Charger. It was rock solid at 80 / 90 mph (thanks no doubt to the Mercedes chassis) and the sound of that Hemi never got old. Sure - fit and finish is sketchy, the interior looks cheap (although I found the driving position and the seats perfectly comfortable), and Dodge reliability may not be the best - but for about $30K (for an R/T, with available discounts), this car and it's Challenger cousin have to be two of the best bargains around, at least for those of us who want to be able to enjoy our time behind the wheel. To be perfectly honest, I found the Charger more entertaining to drive than my 605hp Audi S8 Plus - I'm not kidding! "Cheap but cheerful" sums up this terrific automobile... Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Charger Go Mango

Indigo Blue

Octane Red Pearl Coat

TorRed Clear Coat

Pitch Black Clear Coat

F8 Green

Triple Nickel Clear Coat

White Knuckle Clear Coat

Granite Pearl Coat

B5 Blue Pearl Coat Build & Price Dodge.com

DODGE did excellent on this model Scoot rader , 03/17/2019 Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful Car is super fast... Looks amazing... Good price and kills chevy cameros. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse