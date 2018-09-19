  1. Home
What's new

  • New interior and exterior styling tweaks
  • Revised trim level names and feature availability
  • Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engines available, including the one for the 707-hp Hellcat
  • Trim levels and graphics packages allow for plenty of personalization
  • Infotainment is user-friendly and features a large touchscreen
  • V8 engines can be thirsty when driven with enthusiasm
  • Sloping roofline impedes visibility and rear-seat access
  • Fit and finish not always on par with some competitors
2019 Dodge Charger Sedan pricing

Which Charger does Edmunds recommend?

While Dodge sells plenty of Chargers with the V6, this big sedan is at its best with a V8 under the hood. Consideration should begin with the R/T, which comes well equipped with the essentials plus some luxuries such as heated seats. If you can afford it, step up to the Scat Pack powered by the 392 (6.4-liter) 485-horsepower V8. We'd also add the Driver Confidence and Technology packages for their driver assistance features and xenon headlights.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

The 2019 Dodge Charger isn't a sensible car for sensible drivers. Instead, it's for drivers who want a car that looks cool, makes cool noises, goes obscenely fast and comes in colors such as Go Mango, Plum Crazy, TorRed and White Knuckle. If you're looking for something state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient, refined and anonymously styled, the Charger is not your car.

It is practical, though. Four doors, a roomy cabin, and a raft of safety features make the Charger a legitimate choice for family duty. A broad range of standard and optional creature comforts let you tailor the Charger to taste, while the car's Uconnect infotainment interface remains one of the best around. It's even available with all-wheel drive, which helps bolster this performance sedan's usability in inclement weather.

For 2019, Dodge has made a few updates as well. The SRT Hellcat gets a new grille and features to help improve drag-racing performance, including a line lock, a launch assist feature, torque reserve, and after-run chiller. Below that, the SRT R/T Scat Pack gets new styling options and available adaptive suspension dampers. Charger GT and R/T models receive a host of chassis and electronic upgrades, including a performance suspension, a new rear axle ratio and recalibrated steering.

These changes help keep the Charger fresh. The latest generation has seemingly been around forever (since 2011), yet it's still one of our favorite big sedans. It's the only one that blends classic hot-rod performance and style with modern sensibility.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Dodge Charger as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year.

2019 Dodge Charger models

The 2019 Dodge Charger is a five-passenger, four-door sedan available in five main trim levels: SXT, GT, R/T, Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat. The SXT and GT trims come with the V6, while the others come with increasingly powerful V8 engines culminating in the 707-horsepower Hellcat. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on the SXT trim.

The SXT starts with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (292 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. From there, standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a 60/40-split folding back seat. Tech features include Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, dual USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

When you opt for the all-wheel-drive version of the SXT, you also get an uprated version of the 3.6-liter V6 engine (300 hp and 264 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, LED foglights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Uconnect with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, HD radio, a 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.

Next up is the GT. It's equipped similarly to SXT AWD trim but has rear-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels, and suspension and styling enhancements. The R/T is equipped similarly to the GT, but it comes with a 5.7-liter V8 engine (370 hp, 395 lb-ft).

The Scat Pack adds to the R/T a bigger 6.4-liter V8 engine (485 hp, 475 lb-ft), Brembo high-performance brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty engine cooling, and power-adjustable front seats.

For the above trim levels, a variety of optional packages are available. Highlight features include xenon headlights, an upgraded suspension and tires, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a navigation system, a Harman Kardon sound system, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and heated rear seats. For added safety, check out the Technology Group package that includes most of today's important driver assistance features.

Finally, the SRT Hellcat tops the Charger line with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 650 lb-ft), upgraded steering and suspension tuning, and almost all of the above options.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Dodge Charger Daytona 392 (6.4L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Charger has received some minor revisions, including new trim level names and feature availability. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Charger, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Technology8.0

Driving

8.0
For its intended purpose, the Charger is excellent. It launches like a Saturn V rocket, makes glorious noises along the way, and has respectable handling prowess. Its steering and low-speed throttle response are disappointing. But as a performance package, the Charger is hard to beat.

Acceleration

9.0
This is a big and heavy car that gets going in a hurry. At our test track, it accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds — very impressive for a 4,400-pound car. Passing power is never an issue.

Braking

9.0
Braking performance is excellent. Repeated heavy brake use showed no fade. In town, the pedal response feels a bit soft at first, but short stopping distances inspire confidence. On our test track, a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph took just 102 feet.

Steering

6.5
The steering is well-weighted, and the chunky steering wheel feels good in your hands. But there's hardly any road feel. You'll have little idea what the front tires are doing. The steering supposedly stiffens up in Sport mode, but it's hard to notice.

Handling

7.5
Through high-speed corners, the Charger stays surprisingly flat. Unfortunately, it's not a very engaging experience since you don't feel connected to the car. Notably, midcorner bumps can degrade stability and cause a lot of movement at the rear of the car.

Drivability

6.0
The gas pedal is overly sensitive at tip-in. Flex your big toe and the Charger bolts off the line. The only remedy is to be super gentle. Around town, the big Dodge is respectably maneuverable, and there's never a lack of power on long highway grades.

Comfort

7.0
The Charger's seats and ride are firm but bearable. The climate control's performance is adequate on hot days, and you're well-insulated from road noise inside. It's a good car for road trips. For a performance car of this caliber, it's very livable.

Seat comfort

8.5
There are big, comfy seats up front with lots of bolstering and plenty of lumbar support. The rear seats have similarly supportive padding. Overall, these seats will keep you comfortable on a long road trip and keep you in place when the road gets twisty.

Ride comfort

6.0
You can feel just about every bump on the road, but the significant amount of sound insulation mutes the noise that some rough roads generate. Ride comfort suffers if you drive over a midcorner bump.

Noise & vibration

6.0
There's always one noise or vibration of some kind happening in the Charger. The 6.4-liter engine rumbles nicely, but it wears on you on long trips. The tires are a bit noisy over 50 mph, too. Everything is damped down by a lot of sound insulation to make it bearable, but it's not a hushed cabin.

Interior

7.0
A very roomy and user-friendly interior makes the Charger an excellent place to spend time. But poor visibility and troublesome rear-seat entry hurt the score a bit. From the driver's seat, most owners will have an enjoyable experience.

Ease of use

8.0
Thanks to the combination of the easy-to-use Uconnect interface and some redundant buttons and knobs on the steering wheel and dashboard, this is a very user-friendly interior. Not much searching for controls is required.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The rear sloping roofline means an adult will have a hard time getting into and out of the back seat without grazing his or her head. Getting into the front is easy thanks to wide door openings, but the driver's seat is mounted a bit low.

Driving position

7.5
The driving position feels right. There's a standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and the controls are within an arm's reach. The driver's seat has plenty of adjustability.

Roominess

7.0
The Charger is spacious on the inside, especially in the front seat. The back seat has a suitable amount of shoulder room, hip- and headroom for two adults and one kid in the middle. But other large sedans are a little more accommodating in back.

Visibility

5.5
The big roof pillars impede your view. A small rear window and a sloping windshield both affect visibility, too. When going around a turn, it's difficult to get a clean look of where you're headed.

Utility

6.5
The trunk is average, while small-item storage is subpar. Car seat accommodation is merely acceptable. Sure, it can be a usable family vehicle on daily drives, but there are better choices for holding a bunch of stuff.

Small-item storage

6.5
The door and center console pockets are small, and they're paired with small can-size cupholders. Rear-seat storage is limited, too. This isn't uncharacteristic for the class, but it's also not a standout.

Cargo space

6.5
The trunk has a decent 16.5 cubic feet of cargo space. But there's a high liftover, and the space narrows significantly toward the back. This is typical of American cars in the class, but non-performance-oriented competitors do much better.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The LATCH anchors are hard to find and get to. The back seat is big enough for bulkier safety seats. But the Charger's low roof makes it difficult to load a seat and attend to a child.

Technology

8.0
Dodge's Uconnect system is one of the best in the class. It responds quickly to inputs and catalogs music collections with lightning speed. An optional 19-speaker stereo drives up the price quite a bit — we'd skip that particular option — but voice controls and navigation are excellent.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Uconnect responds instantly to inputs and helps you navigate through your media library quickly. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the Charger regardless of trim level.

Driver aids

7.5
Rear camera and rear parking sensors are standard. The Technology Group option adds adaptive cruise, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist. All work well, with no false positives. The adaptive cruise is relatively conservative and maintains long following distances.

Voice control

8.0
The native voice controls are very easy to learn, and they can control navigation, audio and connected devices. The Uconnect system understands natural language and has an easy-to-learn menu structure if you want voice controls to be understood quicker.

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Dodge Charger.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 28%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 18 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • engine
  • value
  • comfort
  • infotainment system
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • transmission
  • road noise
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • technology
  • wheels & tires
  • appearance
  • lights
  • brakes
  • ride quality
  • spaciousness
  • warranty

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best ever rental
Tony,
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

Rented this '19 Charger R/T with a Hemi 5.7 for a business trip that took me a couple hours south of Kansas City. I nicknamed the car "rocketship". I'm a car-guy who restores 60's muscle cars on the side and I had more fun driving this Charger than anything but my 69 Firebird 400 Convertible. It's surprisingly quiet at speed and has all the punch you need at any speed. The suspension ate up potholes and road imperfections while proving stable and always in smooth control. The brakes did their job when an 18 wheeler decided he liked my lane better than his and the handling was surprising flat on turns at speed with almost no body roll....quite a feat given the size and weight of this car. Overall, it was a great experience and if Dodge figures out a way to make the V8 versions all wheel drive, I'd have one in my garage.

4 out of 5 stars, Momma's Back in Black
KYMomof4,
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

My van is in the shop having warranty work so I was given a Charger. I have enjoyed the styling of the Charger, also receiving many complements on the "muscle car" sitting in the elementary school parking lot. With its 300 horsepower and 264 lbs of torque, I have very easily left everyone at the light. The smoothness of acceleration combined with the ability to hug any curve transports me back to my younger days. I could only imagine the power of the Hellcat or even a GT. The front seats are incredibly comfortable, even if they are cloth. My kids are struggling to get in and out of the back and complain with the lack of leg room they were accustomed to with our van. They frequently hit their heads getting in. My kids do enjoy the ride but would take their beloved entertainment center over this any day. Overall, the car is a very solid and is convincing enough for me to consider when I don't have as many kids to cart around. I feel like I can have my cake and eat it, too.

4 out of 5 stars, I agree - most fun rental car I've ever driven...
CJS,
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

I rented a Hertz Charger R/T (with the smaller V8 motor...) for an 800 mile road trip from Santa Barbara to Santa Fe. I was by myself, and would have been bored to death on such a long drive in just about any other rental car...but not the Charger. It was rock solid at 80 / 90 mph (thanks no doubt to the Mercedes chassis) and the sound of that Hemi never got old. Sure - fit and finish is sketchy, the interior looks cheap (although I found the driving position and the seats perfectly comfortable), and Dodge reliability may not be the best - but for about $30K (for an R/T, with available discounts), this car and it's Challenger cousin have to be two of the best bargains around, at least for those of us who want to be able to enjoy our time behind the wheel. To be perfectly honest, I found the Charger more entertaining to drive than my 605hp Audi S8 Plus - I'm not kidding! "Cheap but cheerful" sums up this terrific automobile...

5 out of 5 stars, DODGE did excellent on this model
Scoot rader,
Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

Car is super fast... Looks amazing... Good price and kills chevy cameros.

Features & Specs

SXT 4dr Sedan features & specs
SXT 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$29,220
MPG 19 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Scat Pack 4dr Sedan features & specs
Scat Pack 4dr Sedan
6.4L 8cyl 8A
MSRP$39,995
MPG 15 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower485 hp @ 6100 rpm
R/T 4dr Sedan features & specs
R/T 4dr Sedan
5.7L 8cyl 8A
MSRP$35,995
MPG 16 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower370 hp @ 5250 rpm
GT 4dr Sedan features & specs
GT 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$31,495
MPG 19 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower300 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety

Our experts' favorite Charger safety features:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Illuminates a light on either of the Charger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
Forward Collision Warning
Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Charger detects an imminent collision.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat4 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Dodge Charger vs. the competition

Dodge Charger vs. Dodge Challenger

If you like everything the Dodge Charger has to offer except the extra set of doors, then there's no better car than the Dodge Challenger. Essentially it's a two-door Charger, complete with all the same engine options and packages, but with one exciting addition: an optional manual transmission.

Dodge Charger vs. Ford Mustang

The Mustang is more refined than the Charger but lacks practicality. It only has two doors, and the back seat is tiny in comparison. For customization, it's a push. Both of these vehicles are thoroughly American and exciting, but the Mustang has the edge on handling and general driving dynamics.

Dodge Charger vs. Chevrolet Camaro

Similar to the Mustang, the Camaro has the availability of powerful V8 engines and loads of American muscle-car swagger. Yet it's even more impractical than the Ford. Poor visibility and heavily compromised trunk space are big knocks against the Chevy. It can be had with a slick-shifting manual transmission, unlike the Charger.

FAQ

Is the Dodge Charger a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Charger both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Dodge Charger fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Charger gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Charger has 16.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Charger. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Dodge Charger?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Dodge Charger:

  • New interior and exterior styling tweaks
  • Revised trim level names and feature availability
  • Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011
Is the Dodge Charger reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Charger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Charger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Charger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Dodge Charger a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Dodge Charger is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Charger and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Charger is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Dodge Charger?

The least-expensive 2019 Dodge Charger is the 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,220.

Other versions include:

  • SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,220
  • Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,995
  • R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $35,995
  • GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,495
  • SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,320
  • SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $65,545
What are the different models of Dodge Charger?

If you're interested in the Dodge Charger, the next question is, which Charger model is right for you? Charger variants include SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Charger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Dodge Charger

A full-size sedan that carries one of the most recognizable nameplates among American muscle cars, the 2019 Dodge Charger upholds the model's tradition of combining aggressive looks with performance that ranges from adequate to outrageous. Even at its most basic, the Charger isn't a garden-variety family hauler. The back seat lacks the roominess you'll find in many of its competitors, and the sportier suspension options tend to make for a firm ride. Still, the Charger survives for a reason: It appeals with the style and performance of a classic muscle car that can still manage a commute to work and coddle its occupants.

With minor styling tweaks for 2019, the Charger retains most of its retro flair. Most trim levels remain the same, but the SXT now has available all-wheel drive (AWD). And the GT, previously available only in AWD, now has a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant.

Inside, front passengers will find a generous amount of legroom, hiproom and shoulder room. Those in back, though, won't be able to stretch out quite as much. Interior materials on base models are best described as utilitarian. But the latest bells and whistles are either standard or optional, so Charger buyers won't lack for technology. Those who crave a bit more luxury can opt for higher trim levels with available two-tone leather upholstery and other upscale touches.

The entry-level powerplant is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The GT and SXT AWD models get their outputs increased to 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. Other available engines include V8s with 370 hp and 485 hp. But for those who want bragging rights, nothing less will do than the Hellcat's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that puts out a whopping 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard in all models.

The entry-level Charger SXT comes fairly well equipped, although the V6's performance is a little underwhelming. The GT is now more performance-oriented thanks to suspension and chassis upgrades, along with styling tweaks. The R/T and the Scat Pack pile on even more performance goodies. And then there's the SRT Hellcat, with more power than is reasonable for street use. Then again, this is not a car given to reason.

If you think the 2019 Dodge Charger might be the performance sedan for you, let Edmunds help you choose the model that best suits your lifestyle.

2019 Dodge Charger Sedan Overview

The 2019 Dodge Charger Sedan is offered in the following styles: SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Dodge Charger Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Dodge Charger Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Charger Sedan 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Charger Sedan.

