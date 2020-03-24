  1. Home
2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Coupe Exterior
+9

MSRP: $64,995

2021 Dodge Challenger Review
  • Several V8 engine choices
  • Roomy cabin can accommodate four adults
  • Many trim levels and options allow for customization
  • Offers a pretty comfortable ride compared to its muscle-car rivals
  • Large and heavy with cumbersome handling
  • Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
  • Unlike main rivals, it's not available as a convertible
  • New SRT Super Stock performance trim promises improved drag-strip performance
  • R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 available with wide-body package
  • Minor trim and feature changes
  • Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
by the Edmunds Experts03/24/2020
What is the Challenger?

The Dodge Challenger is a two-door, four-seat muscle car. Meanwhile, the Challenger's two top rivals, the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro, have become full-fledged sports cars. They offer variants with lightweight parts, racetrack suspensions, and impressive handling capabilities. The Challenger, however, has leaned hard on the muscle-car formula, heaping on horsepower in special-edition models (such as the 707-horsepower Hellcat variant) while remaining entirely practical. Of the bunch, it's the comfortable and spacious one, prioritizing everyday drivability over razor-sharp handling.

Sure, you can get a wide-body Challenger with sticky tires and big brakes, but this Challenger has been around nearly 13 years on its current platform and isn't expected to change much for 2021. Still, Dodge has had great success with the Challenger's throwback looks, tire-smoking horsepower numbers, modern infotainment tech, and interior that's big enough for four average-sized adults — an advantage most rivals can't claim.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Stylish, spacious and available with several powertrain choices, the Dodge Challenger is a modern muscle car with all the creature comforts. The Dodge Challenger isn't likely to see any big changes for 2021, and that's fine by us — it's one of our favorites in its limited class already. 

2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Dodge Challenger price drops

Consumer reviews



Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe features & specs
    SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe
    6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M
    MSRP$64,995
    MPG 13 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower717 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Dodge Challenger a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Challenger both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Challenger fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Challenger gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Challenger has 16.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Challenger. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Dodge Challenger?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Dodge Challenger:

    • New SRT Super Stock performance trim promises improved drag-strip performance
    • R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 available with wide-body package
    • Minor trim and feature changes
    • Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
    Is the Dodge Challenger reliable?

    To determine whether the Dodge Challenger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Challenger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Challenger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Dodge Challenger a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Dodge Challenger is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Challenger is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Dodge Challenger?

    The least-expensive 2021 Dodge Challenger is the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $64,995.

    Other versions include:

    • SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $64,995
    What are the different models of Dodge Challenger?

    If you're interested in the Dodge Challenger, the next question is, which Challenger model is right for you? Challenger variants include SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M). For a full list of Challenger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Overview

    The 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody is offered in the following styles: SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).

    What do people think of the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody featuring deep dives into trim levels including SRT Hellcat Widebody, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebodies are available in my area?

    2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Dodge Challenger for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,938.

    Find a new Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,130.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all available trim types: SRT Hellcat Widebody. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

