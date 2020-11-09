2021 Dodge Challenger R/T
|MSRP
|$42,065
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$38,203
2021 Dodge Challenger Review
- Several V8 engine choices
- Roomy enough cabin for four adults
- Many trim levels and options allow for customization
- Pretty comfortable ride compared to its muscle car rivals
- Large and heavy with cumbersome handling
- Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
- Unlike main rivals, it's not available as a convertible
- New SRT Super Stock trim promises improved drag-strip performance
- R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 available with Widebody package
- Minor trim and feature changes
- Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
No automaker stretches the life of a vehicle quite like Dodge. The brand has asked its two-door muscle car, the Challenger, to soldier on into its 14th year of production since this generation debuted for the 2008 model year. How do you keep such an aging vehicle relevant? By blowing the doors off the competition with horsepower. Three versions of the Challenger boast more than 700 horsepower, and two more offer very substantial V8 engines. Even base Challengers pack a decently strong V6.
Dodge has also done a nice job of keeping the Challenger fresh with continual updates. This year there's the new SRT Super Stock. It comes with many of the same drag-racing-oriented upgrades as the limited-edition Demon from 2018, such as special Nitto tires and special suspension tuning. But it's also safely detuned and decontented — it's only cranking out 807 hp — to avoid usurping the famed Demon. Also on tap for 2021 expanded availability of the Widebody treatment, which you can now get on the Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392.
On top of this you get a spacious cabin, the biggest trunk in its class, and a robust infotainment system. At the end of the day, this muscle car is about giving you hair-raising thrills a quarter-mile at a time. But it can also serve as the coolest comfortable commuter on your block.
Our verdict
The Challenger concedes points to rivals when it comes to interior refinement and sporty driving dynamics. But drivers who value comfort and utility will likely prefer the Dodge.
How does the Challenger drive?
The Challenger is always a hoot to drive. With the 6.4-liter V8, power is readily available in any gear at almost any speed. We tested the R/T Scat Pack Widebody with the manual transmission. Zero to 60 mph took just 4.9 seconds at the Edmunds test track. It's properly quick but slower than other modern muscle cars by a few tenths. Braking is strong. Our test Challenger stopped from 60 mph in 105 feet, a short distance for such a big vehicle.
The Dodge's beefy size makes in-town maneuvering a bit tough, but it's a champ out on the open road. The Challenger is pretty capable on curvy roads too. Well, as long as you don't try driving it like a nimble sports car. Its mass and weight become readily apparent if you try to drive quickly through tight turns.
How comfortable is the Challenger?
Our tester, with the Widebody package, had a stiffer adaptive suspension than even the standard R/T Scat Pack, but it didn't ruin the ride. Highway ride quality is very good, and seat comfort is near the top of the class. A relatively quiet cabin helps make this a nice place to be for long rides.
Dual-zone climate control is standard on the R/T and it maintains the desired cabin temp well. The climate is controlled via the touchscreen or knobs and buttons directly behind the shifter. Our test car had the optional heated and ventilated front seats. The seat heating works well, but the ventilation could be more effective.
How’s the interior?
The Challenger is a king among the muscle coupes in passenger and cargo space. It's far more practical than its crosstown competition and has the roomiest cabin in the segment. The rear seat isn't quite fit for all sizes, but it's far bigger than competitors' back seats and offers three seats versus two.
Outward visibility is generally poor, but that's typical for the segment. The blind spots over both shoulders are significant, and the windshield pillars obstruct forward sightlines more than average. A large-display rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring help considerably, but the camera quality is low.
How’s the tech?
This is one of the best plug-and-play systems out there. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto accompany the Challenger's already user-friendly Uconnect system. It's very easy to use with multiple solutions for the same commands. But the interface looks a bit dated compared to those in the rest of the class.
The voice controls use an easy-to-learn structure and accept basic commands for the audio, navigation and hands-free calling. Connecting your smartphone makes things even more familiar. The Driver Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. They worked well during our test without false alerts.
How’s the storage?
Big American coupes aren't exactly perfect examples of utility, but the Challenger leads the class easily in this category. The trunk opening is large, and its capacity blows the class away with a midsize-sedan-like 16.2 cubic feet of cargo space. The rear seatbacks fold in a 60/40-split for extra utility.
There's decent small-item storage throughout the cabin, but the cupholders are right behind the gearshift, which is somewhat problematic with a manual transmission. The door pockets are small, with small bottle holders up front. In coupes this size, space is at a premium, but the Challenger uses what it has relatively well.
How economical is the Challenger?
EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 6.4-liter V8 is 17 mpg combined. That's one of the lowest ratings in the segment, even before you add the Widebody package. The wide tires add rolling resistance as well, making real-world fuel economy even lower. In our testing, we struggled to even meet the EPA's city estimate of 14 mpg.
Is the Challenger a good value?
The Challenger offers decent equipment for the money. The 6.4-liter engine is appropriately priced against other V8 upgrades in the class. The Widebody package adds big bucks to the price tag, but the resulting wheel, tire and suspension upgrades — not to mention the enhanced visual swagger — make it worth it.
The Challenger's interior build quality is solid, but the quality of the materials becomes less appealing the higher you go up the trim ladder. By the time you're into Hellcat territory, it'll be obvious that you're paying for a big motor, not an exquisite interior design.
Wildcard
The Challenger, especially with the Widebody package, is an American muscle car with a heaping helping of personality. It'll put a massive smile on your face every time you drive it. It's also surprising how well the car's styling has aged considering that the car has been around for more than a decade without a full redesign.
Which Challenger does Edmunds recommend?
Dodge Challenger models
The Challenger comes in five main trim levels: SXT, GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat. But within those trims you have a range of choices ahead of you. All-wheel drive is available on the SXT and GT trims. The R/T and SRT Hellcat trims offer a number of increasingly powerful engines and performance upgrades.
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Dodge Challenger.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2021 Dodge Challenger video
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $34,995
- MPG & Fuel
- 15 City / 23 Hwy / 18 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.5 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 375 hp @ 5150 rpm
- Torque: 410 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 197.9 in. / Height: 57.7 in. / Width: 75.7 in.
- Curb Weight: 4182 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.2 cu.ft.
Example Price Checker™
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Challenger safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Challenger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Challenger detects an imminent impact.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Challenger from the side while it's backing into traffic.
Dodge Challenger vs. the competition
2021 Dodge Challenger
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
Dodge Challenger vs. Chevrolet Camaro
Choosing a muscle car often comes down to personal preference. Are you looking for something lightweight with sharp handling? The Camaro is your best bet. It's the most nimble pony car, and it comes with a long list of standard features. You'll sacrifice seating space, trunk space and outward visibility compared with the Challenger. But you'll likely beat its lap times too.
Dodge Challenger vs. Ford Mustang
The Mustang is our top-rated muscle car for its range of excellent engines as well as modernized interior. Performance-wise, it bridges the gap between the cushy Challenger and the agile Camaro. But the more potent variants make the Mustang as visceral as any pony car that lines up against it.
Dodge Challenger vs. Dodge Charger
The Challenger and the Charger have a lot in common, including powertrain equipment and many standard features. So it's tempting to consider the Charger a four-door Challenger. It has a longer wheelbase, which aids its superior ride comfort, and much more space for rear passengers. Though it lags some competing sedans, the Charger is a great family-friendly alternative to the Challenger.
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Dodge Challenger a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Dodge Challenger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Dodge Challenger:
- New SRT Super Stock trim promises improved drag-strip performance
- R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 available with Widebody package
- Minor trim and feature changes
- Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
Is the Dodge Challenger reliable?
Is the 2021 Dodge Challenger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Dodge Challenger?
The least-expensive 2021 Dodge Challenger is the 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,995.
Other versions include:
- R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $34,995
What are the different models of Dodge Challenger?
Related 2021 Dodge Challenger R/T info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2019
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used BMW X5 2019
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Journey
- Dodge Durango 2021
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- Dodge Charger 2020
- 2020 Durango
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Charger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Mustang 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2021
- BMW i8 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Continental
- BMW 4 Series 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Other vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga