2021 Dodge Challenger R/T

MSRP range: $34,995
2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Coupe Exterior Shown
7.8/10 Expert Rating #2 Muscle car
MSRP$42,065
Edmunds suggests you pay$38,203
Other years
Dodge Challenger for Sale

2021 Dodge Challenger Review

Ryan ZumMallen
  • Several V8 engine choices
  • Roomy enough cabin for four adults
  • Many trim levels and options allow for customization
  • Pretty comfortable ride compared to its muscle car rivals
  • Large and heavy with cumbersome handling
  • Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
  • Unlike main rivals, it's not available as a convertible
  • New SRT Super Stock trim promises improved drag-strip performance
  • R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392 available with Widebody package
  • Minor trim and feature changes
  • Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008

No automaker stretches the life of a vehicle quite like Dodge. The brand has asked its two-door muscle car, the Challenger, to soldier on into its 14th year of production since this generation debuted for the 2008 model year. How do you keep such an aging vehicle relevant? By blowing the doors off the competition with horsepower. Three versions of the Challenger boast more than 700 horsepower, and two more offer very substantial V8 engines. Even base Challengers pack a decently strong V6.

Dodge has also done a nice job of keeping the Challenger fresh with continual updates. This year there's the new SRT Super Stock. It comes with many of the same drag-racing-oriented upgrades as the limited-edition Demon from 2018, such as special Nitto tires and special suspension tuning. But it's also safely detuned and decontented — it's only cranking out 807 hp — to avoid usurping the famed Demon. Also on tap for 2021 expanded availability of the Widebody treatment, which you can now get on the Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392.

On top of this you get a spacious cabin, the biggest trunk in its class, and a robust infotainment system. At the end of the day, this muscle car is about giving you hair-raising thrills a quarter-mile at a time. But it can also serve as the coolest comfortable commuter on your block.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team
The Challenger concedes points to rivals when it comes to interior refinement and sporty driving dynamics. But drivers who value comfort and utility will likely prefer the Dodge.
The Challenger is always a hoot to drive. With the 6.4-liter V8, power is readily available in any gear at almost any speed. We tested the R/T Scat Pack Widebody with the manual transmission. Zero to 60 mph took just 4.9 seconds at the Edmunds test track. It's properly quick but slower than other modern muscle cars by a few tenths. Braking is strong. Our test Challenger stopped from 60 mph in 105 feet, a short distance for such a big vehicle.

The Dodge's beefy size makes in-town maneuvering a bit tough, but it's a champ out on the open road. The Challenger is pretty capable on curvy roads too. Well, as long as you don't try driving it like a nimble sports car. Its mass and weight become readily apparent if you try to drive quickly through tight turns.
Our tester, with the Widebody package, had a stiffer adaptive suspension than even the standard R/T Scat Pack, but it didn't ruin the ride. Highway ride quality is very good, and seat comfort is near the top of the class. A relatively quiet cabin helps make this a nice place to be for long rides.

Dual-zone climate control is standard on the R/T and it maintains the desired cabin temp well. The climate is controlled via the touchscreen or knobs and buttons directly behind the shifter. Our test car had the optional heated and ventilated front seats. The seat heating works well, but the ventilation could be more effective.
The Challenger is a king among the muscle coupes in passenger and cargo space. It's far more practical than its crosstown competition and has the roomiest cabin in the segment. The rear seat isn't quite fit for all sizes, but it's far bigger than competitors' back seats and offers three seats versus two.

Outward visibility is generally poor, but that's typical for the segment. The blind spots over both shoulders are significant, and the windshield pillars obstruct forward sightlines more than average. A large-display rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring help considerably, but the camera quality is low.
This is one of the best plug-and-play systems out there. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto accompany the Challenger's already user-friendly Uconnect system. It's very easy to use with multiple solutions for the same commands. But the interface looks a bit dated compared to those in the rest of the class.

The voice controls use an easy-to-learn structure and accept basic commands for the audio, navigation and hands-free calling. Connecting your smartphone makes things even more familiar. The Driver Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. They worked well during our test without false alerts.
Big American coupes aren't exactly perfect examples of utility, but the Challenger leads the class easily in this category. The trunk opening is large, and its capacity blows the class away with a midsize-sedan-like 16.2 cubic feet of cargo space. The rear seatbacks fold in a 60/40-split for extra utility.

There's decent small-item storage throughout the cabin, but the cupholders are right behind the gearshift, which is somewhat problematic with a manual transmission. The door pockets are small, with small bottle holders up front. In coupes this size, space is at a premium, but the Challenger uses what it has relatively well.
EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 6.4-liter V8 is 17 mpg combined. That's one of the lowest ratings in the segment, even before you add the Widebody package. The wide tires add rolling resistance as well, making real-world fuel economy even lower. In our testing, we struggled to even meet the EPA's city estimate of 14 mpg.
The Challenger offers decent equipment for the money. The 6.4-liter engine is appropriately priced against other V8 upgrades in the class. The Widebody package adds big bucks to the price tag, but the resulting wheel, tire and suspension upgrades — not to mention the enhanced visual swagger — make it worth it.

The Challenger's interior build quality is solid, but the quality of the materials becomes less appealing the higher you go up the trim ladder. By the time you're into Hellcat territory, it'll be obvious that you're paying for a big motor, not an exquisite interior design.
The Challenger, especially with the Widebody package, is an American muscle car with a heaping helping of personality. It'll put a massive smile on your face every time you drive it. It's also surprising how well the car's styling has aged considering that the car has been around for more than a decade without a full redesign.

Which Challenger does Edmunds recommend?

It gets overshadowed by the brutish 700-plus-horsepower trims above it, but the R/T Scat Pack is a remarkable muscle car for its price. Of course, it introduces the potent 6.4-liter V8 engine to the lineup. But it also brings key improvements to the brakes, suspension and even the infotainment system that make the Challenger both more agile and more livable.

Dodge Challenger models

The Challenger comes in five main trim levels: SXT, GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat. But within those trims you have a range of choices ahead of you. All-wheel drive is available on the SXT and GT trims. The R/T and SRT Hellcat trims offer a number of increasingly powerful engines and performance upgrades.

SXT
The base trim starts with:

  • 3.6-liter V6 engine (303 horsepower, 268 lb-ft of torque)
  • Eight-speed automatic transmission
  • 18-inch wheels (19-inch on AWD models)
  • Uconnect 4 infotainment system with 7-inch touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • 60/40-split folding rear seats

GT
Turns up the sportiness with the following:

  • Remote start system
  • Foglights
  • 20-inch wheels
  • Performance steering
  • Performance suspension
  • Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
  • Upgraded cloth seats
  • Rear parking sensors

R/T
Similarly equipped as the GT but comes with:

  • 5.7-liter V8 engine (372 hp, 400 lb-ft with the eight-speed automatic transmission or 375 hp, 410 lb-ft with the six-speed manual)

R/T Scat Pack
Boosts the Challenger's performance with:

  • 6.4-liter V8 engine (485 hp, 475 lb-ft)
  • Eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission
  • Launch control
  • Brembo performance brake system
  • High-performance suspension
  • Xenon headlights
  • Heated steering wheel and heated front seats
  • Uconnect 4C infotainment system with 8.4-inch touchscreen
  • Premium six-speaker audio system
  • Configurable drive modes
  • Scat Pack-specific exterior styling details

SRT Hellcat
As aggressive as it sounds, the Hellcat adds:

  • Supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine (717 hp, 656 lb-ft of torque)
  • Eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission
  • Larger six-piston Brembo brakes
  • Unique front grille
  • Adaptive suspension dampers
  • Wider performance tires
  • Flat-bottom steering wheel
  • SRT Hellcat exterior and interior badges

The SRT Hellcat Redeye pushes the Challenger further into the world of ludicrous power with:

  • Upgraded 6.2-liter V8 engine (797 hp, 707 lb-ft)
  • Eight-speed automatic transmission only
  • Upgraded SRT Power Chiller engine cooling
  • Exterior and interior SRT Hellcat Redeye badges

The SRT Super Stock takes the street-legal drag racer theme even further with:

  • Further upgraded 6.2L V8 engine (807 hp, 707 lb-ft)
  • 18-inch wheels
  • Nitto NT05R tires
  • Widebody package
  • Brakes from the R/T Scat Pack
  • Exterior and interior SRT Super Stock badges

A Widebody package is available for the R/T Scat Pack and Hellcat models that adds:

  • Wider wheels and tires
  • Fender flares
  • Special suspension tuning with adaptive dampers
  • Six-piston Brembo brakes (R/T Scat Pack)

There's also a huge array of other option packages and customization features available. Some allow you to add select features from the higher trims to the lower trims as options. Other highlights include:

  • T/A package (special interior and exterior styling)
  • Technology group (adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning)
  • Driver Convenience group (blind-spot monitoring among other features)
  • Blacktop package (blacked-out styling details)
  • Leather upholstery
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Harman Kardon and Alpine premium sound systems
2021 Dodge Challenger R/T pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Dodge Challenger.

Average user rating: 5.0 stars
9 total reviews

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    2021 Dodge Challenger video

    Is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Worth an Extra $10K? | First Drive

    ELENA SCHERR: This is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. It has 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque. There's pretty much nothing like it on the market, except for this. This is the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT Redeye. It has 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. Is it worth it to buy the Redeye over the Hellcat? Let's find out. It's sort of a Spot the Differences game when you're looking at a Hellcat and the Hellcat Redeye. It's not the hood. This dual snorkel hood is on the Redeye and it's on the Hellcat, and it is fully functional. There's a new vent down here for the brakes. When you go more than 200 miles an hour, you really need to keep those things cool. But the Hellcat gets that as well. The wide body fender extensions are the same on both cars. You can get either car without them. You can get a narrow body Hellcat. You can you get a narrow body Redeye. But why would you? The logo is different, though. Instead of being a bright chrome, it's this sort of dark smoked chrome, and it's bedazzled. Your six-year-old daughter is going to love that. The rest of the body is exactly the same. There are no changes until you get to the back, where the little duck tail spoiler is a tiny bit wider, wraps around, and has just the hint of a gurney flap. Dodge calls this the Hellcat HO, High Output. It's really the same engine that was in the Dodge Demon if you remember that car. You might. It made a little bit of a splash in the news. It was a nine-second car that lifted the front wheels and had all this crazy drag racing stuff. And it was also a limited production run. So if you didn't already get one, you can't get one, unless you're willing to spend a lot of money to get somebody else's. But you can get the Demon engine. Now, the Demon was 808 horsepower and the Redeye is rated at 797. Why the difference? Well, basically, just because it has a different hood. The Demon had a much bigger scoop, so it was bringing more air in. More air means more gas means more power. But honestly, there was no point in driving this car I was like, "Oh, my God! If only I had 808 horsepower, I would have been able to make that pass. But with 797, I just couldn't do it!" No, that didn't happen. If you are super nerdy, as I am, and you want to know the differences between this engine and the Demon engine, it's very simple. Basically, it has black valve covers. It has a different badge on the supercharger. The magical thing about this car there is never any sort of merging distance that is too short. Bam! Traffic speed. Is there any reason that you should be driving an 800-horsepower car on the street? No. No, there is not. That is not sensible. This is not a reasonable choice to make. It is probably an irresponsible choice to make, but it is so much fun. So the question for me is, what makes this better than the Hellcat? Because the Hellcat starts in the $50,000 range, and this car starts about $10,000 above that. And this exact car that we're driving with all the stripes and the really nice interior and every single option and the nicer radio and sunroof, it's like $90,000. It kind of ruins the horsepower per dollar value. I don't know that I would want to spend $90,000 for the Redeye. But you don't have to. I mean, again, this has a lot of options, and you don't have to do that. But you do need to think, if you're looking at these cars, do you want the bragging rights of 797 horsepower and then you'll give up some of the options like the sunroof or the leather interior or do you want a fully-optioned Hellcat? For the same amount of money, you'd get everything on it. You'd just lose 100 horses. The thing that blew my mind about this car when we first got in it and started driving was you would not know that it's so fast. Obviously, you know as soon as you put the hammer down. But right now, I've got about this much throttle cruising at 60 miles an hour. Totally comfortable. Air conditioning is on. I could have the radio on if I wasn't talking to you. And it's just like a normal car. It's not hard to drive. You don't have to be experienced with high performance cars to be able to drive this car around on the street. It doesn't feel outrageous or out of line until you get in the gas. But it has a bunch of safety stuff. So it wants to help you. It wants you to have a good time and not get into trouble. So you can leave traction control on. It'll still step out, but it will catch itself, for the most part. I mean, it can't do anything if you steer it into a tree. So don't do that. But it has lane change warnings and airbags. If you went back in time and told somebody driving-- I don't know-- a 1970 Dodge Dart that they could have 800 horsepower that was safer to drive than their Dodge Dart, they would never believe you. How is the handling? Really good, really nice. It's not twitchy. It isn't jumpy. In fact, everything about this car, I think, is even better than the lower levels, like I just drove a Scat Pack, and it's a little bit jumpier than this car, like it wants to do more. It wants to impress you. This car is like, I don't need to impress you. You're already impressed. And it's right. Not all love for the Challenger. There a couple of complaints that I have about it. It's never had the best visibility. Some people complain about the back. That doesn't bother me so much, because that's what all the mirrors are for. But it has a huge pillar here. And you will definitely come into situations where you're like, I would like to turn, and I do not know what's behind that pillar. So you get used to it if it's your car, but I don't like it. And I wish it was a little bit thinner. The other thing that I think isn't fantastic about Challenger is the seats. They aren't bad for the short term, but they're sort of in between race and comfort. And they're not quite doing either perfectly. I was sliding around a fair amount when I was on the road course in this car, because the seat is big and not quite bolstered enough to hold me in place. I feel like the seats aren't quite as comfortable as they could be. And that is definitely a point for Camaro, because I have never been in a car with more comfortable seats than the current generation Camaro. Aside from the horsepower, which I know I keep harping on-- (WHISPERING) it's so much-- the other thing that sets Challenger apart from some of the other cars that you might be looking at in the two-door high horsepower sporty grand touring category is the back seat. It's quite good. You can fit back there. I mean, I can fit back there, but even if you're bigger than me, you can fit back there. I don't think that this will be a very comfortable car for four very tall people. I mean, if the seats are all the way back, you definitely lose leg room in the back. But no problem for kids, and really no problem for a combination of adults. The Redeye is a really easy car to a fully nerd out on, because there's a lot of interesting tech in it that comes from Demon. It has this chiller system that reroutes the air conditioning to cool the intake charge for the engine. So that your engine gets cold, even though you're really hot. That's race track stuff. I mean, you would absolutely hate using it on the street. But it's cool. And again, it's this bragging rights thing. It's like you're hanging out with people and you're all talking about your cars, and they're like, well, you know, I have this very fine automobile and it has this much horsepower, and you know, traction control. And you're like, but do you have a chiller? And then you win. I really can't tell you enough how easy this car is to drive. It's not even scary. It should be scary. It's not scary unless you get on it, then it is very scary. Even though there are a ton of different versions of the Challenger, they all really share the basic interiors. So as you spend more money, you can get nicer leather and nicer trim pieces, but the overall design of the interior remains the same. And it's fine. It's nice enough. It feels good, and it's comfortable. It doesn't look really expensive. It's not going to impress people by the rarity of the materials or the perfection of the fit and finish. But there's nothing wrong with it. It's nothing that's going to bother you while you're driving. And it's really not why you buy this car, anyway. Infotainment is really easy to use and easy to go through. I don't love that a lot of the controls are in the Apps menu, because it wouldn't occur to me to look in the Apps menu to, say, figure out how to sync my phone, but once you know that they're there, it's no big deal. That's where there are. A couple of them are a little slow to load, in particular the Performance pages. So don't wait till the last minute if you're really excited to find out your G forces. You've got to set that up well before you hit the skid pad. The Redeye is only available in the automatic. It's an 8-speed automatic, the same as the Hellcat. You can't get a manual, because they just don't have a transmission that can back this much torque. Dodge gives you a lot of options for customizing the modes and a quick button to get there, the SRT. You can change all of this stuff, custom set up, say you want sport trans or paddle shifters off. Redeye doesn't have all the drag racing stuff that Demon has. So it doesn't have a trans brake. It does have a launch control and a line lock. So you can do the burnouts without using up your brake. So is the 2019 Dodge Hellcat Redeye a good catch? It has impressive horsepower and a ton of fun. But you can get 90% of what it offers in a Hellcat. It's up to you if you think that horsepower is worth an extra $10,000. To find out more about the Challenger Redeye and the whole Challenger lineup, please visit us at Edmund. If you like this video and want to see more like it, please subscribe. And don't forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    Is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Worth an Extra $10K? | First Drive

    NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Dodge Challenger, but since the 2021 Dodge Challenger is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

    Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr travels to New Hampshire to answer this all-important question: Is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye worth a $10,000-plus premium over the regular Hellcat? You can get a fully loaded Hellcat, boasting 717 horsepower for 2019, for the same money as an entry Redeye. Watch to find out her verdict on the most powerful Challenger available.

    Features & Specs

    Base MSRP
    $34,995
    MPG & Fuel
    15 City / 23 Hwy / 18 Combined
    Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.5 gal. capacity
    Seating
    5 seats
    Drivetrain
    Type: rear wheel drive
    Transmission: 6-speed manual
    Engine
    V8 cylinder
    Horsepower: 375 hp @ 5150 rpm
    Torque: 410 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
    Basic Warranty
    3 yr./ 36000 mi.
    Dimensions
    Length: 197.9 in. / Height: 57.7 in. / Width: 75.7 in.
    Curb Weight: 4182 lbs.
    Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.2 cu.ft.
    See all features & specs
    Safety

    Our experts' favorite Challenger safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Illuminates a light on either of the Challenger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Challenger detects an imminent impact.
    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Challenger from the side while it's backing into traffic.

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Dodge Challenger vs. the competition

    2021 Dodge Challenger

    2021 Dodge Challenger

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro

    2021 Chevrolet Camaro

    Dodge Challenger vs. Chevrolet Camaro

    Choosing a muscle car often comes down to personal preference. Are you looking for something lightweight with sharp handling? The Camaro is your best bet. It's the most nimble pony car, and it comes with a long list of standard features. You'll sacrifice seating space, trunk space and outward visibility compared with the Challenger. But you'll likely beat its lap times too.

    Compare Dodge Challenger & Chevrolet Camaro features 

    Dodge Challenger vs. Ford Mustang

    The Mustang is our top-rated muscle car for its range of excellent engines as well as modernized interior. Performance-wise, it bridges the gap between the cushy Challenger and the agile Camaro. But the more potent variants make the Mustang as visceral as any pony car that lines up against it.

    Compare Dodge Challenger & Ford Mustang features 

    Dodge Challenger vs. Dodge Charger

    The Challenger and the Charger have a lot in common, including powertrain equipment and many standard features. So it's tempting to consider the Charger a four-door Challenger. It has a longer wheelbase, which aids its superior ride comfort, and much more space for rear passengers. Though it lags some competing sedans, the Charger is a great family-friendly alternative to the Challenger.

    Compare Dodge Challenger & Dodge Charger features 

