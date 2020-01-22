2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody
|MSRP
|$52,985
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$48,343
2020 Dodge Challenger Review
- Several V8 engine choices
- Roomy cabin can actually accommodate four adults
- High degree of customization thanks to many trim levels and options
- Offers a pretty comfortable ride compared to its muscle-car rivals
- Large and heavy with cumbersome handling
- Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
- Unlike main rivals, it's not available as a convertible
- New limited-edition 50th Anniversary package available
- New 807-horsepower SRT Super Stock trim
- Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
In this era of electrification, it might surprise you to know muscle cars are not only still a thing, but they're better than ever. While the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang have added more handling prowess to their repertoire, the big-boned Dodge Challenger is still all about horsepower and customization. It remains the truest incarnation of the classic early 1970s muscle car.
That's not to say the Challenger isn't modern. It offers a host of advanced driver safety aids along with one of the best infotainment systems on the market. It can even be had with all-wheel drive and ventilated seats. But all that modernity doesn't take anything away from its street cred. If you check the right boxes, you can have your Challenger with a nearly unbelievable 797 horsepower, a Widebody kit and steamroller-esque tires. And then there's the personalization options — wild paint colors, graphics packages and various styling add-ons to ensure you and your Challenger will always get attention. If you want absurdity, you can always take it up a notch to the new 807-horsepower drag-racing machine dubbed the SRT Super Stock.
Certainly, the Camaro and the Mustang have broader performance résumés. Their V8 engines provide loads of power and sound great. The Camaro and Mustang are also a bit easier to maneuver than the hulking Dodge and return mildly better fuel economy. But Dodge is right to be proud of the latest Challenger since it offers an unmatched combination of power, comfort and convenience. There's nothing quite like the Challenger, and that fuels much of its appeal.
Our verdict
The Challenger concedes points to rivals when it comes to interior refinement and sporty driving dynamics. But drivers who value comfort and utility will likely prefer the Dodge.
How does the Challenger drive?
The Challenger is always a hoot to drive. With the 6.4-liter V8, power is readily available in any gear at almost any speed. We tested the R/T Scat Pack Widebody with the manual transmission. Zero to 60 mph took just 4.9 seconds at the Edmunds test track. It's properly quick but slower than other modern muscle cars by a few tenths. Braking is strong. Our test Challenger stopped from 60 mph in 105 feet, a short distance for such a big vehicle.
The Dodge's beefy size makes in-town maneuvering a bit tough, but it's a champ out on the open road. The Challenger is pretty capable on curvy roads too. Well, as long as you don't try driving it like a nimble sports car. Its mass and weight become readily apparent if you try to drive quickly through tight turns.
How comfortable is the Challenger?
Our tester, with the Widebody package, had a stiffer adaptive suspension than even the standard R/T Scat Pack, but it didn't ruin the ride. Highway ride quality is very good, and seat comfort is near the top of the class. A relatively quiet cabin helps make this a nice place to be for long rides.
Dual-zone climate control is standard on the R/T and it maintains the desired cabin temp well. The climate is controlled via the touchscreen or knobs and buttons directly behind the shifter. Our test car had the optional heated and ventilated front seats. The seat heating works well but the ventilation could be more effective.
How’s the interior?
Our tester, with the Widebody package, had a stiffer adaptive suspension than even the standard R/T Scat Pack, but it didn't ruin the ride. Highway ride quality is very good, and seat comfort is near the top of the class. A relatively quiet cabin helps make this a nice place to be for long rides.
Dual-zone climate control is standard on the R/T and it maintains the desired cabin temp well. The climate is controlled via the touchscreen or knobs and buttons directly behind the shifter. Our test car had the optional heated and ventilated front seats. The seat heating works well but the ventilation could be more effective.
How’s the tech?
This is one of the best plug-and-play systems out there. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto accompany the Challenger's already user-friendly Uconnect system. It's very easy to use with multiple solutions for the same commands. But the interface looks a bit dated compared to the rest of the class.
Voice controls use an easy-to-learn structure and accept basic commands for the audio, navigation and hands-free calling. Connecting your smartphone makes things even more familiar. The Driver Convenience package adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. They worked well during our test without false alerts.
How’s the storage?
Big American coupes aren't exactly perfect examples of utility, but the Challenger leads the class easily in this category. The trunk opening is large, and its capacity blows the class away with a midsize-sedan-like 16.2 cubic feet of cargo space. The rear seatbacks fold in a 60/40-split for extra utility.
There's decent small-item storage throughout the cabin, but the cupholders are right behind the gearshift, which is somewhat problematic with a manual transmission. The door pockets are small, with small bottle holders up front. In coupes this size, space is at a premium, but the Challenger uses what it has relatively well.
How economical is the Challenger?
EPA estimated-fuel economy for the 6.4-liter V8 is 17 mpg combined. That's one of the lowest ratings in the segment, even before you add the Widebody package. The wide tires add rolling resistance as well, making real-world fuel economy even lower. In our testing, we struggled to even meet the EPA's city estimate of 14 mpg.
Is the Challenger a good value?
The Challenger offers decent equipment for the money. The 6.4-liter engine is appropriately priced against other V8 upgrades in the class. The Widebody package adds big bucks to the price tag, but the resulting wheel, tire and suspension upgrades — not to mention the enhanced visual swagger — make it worth it.
The Challenger's interior build quality is solid, but the quality of the materials becomes less appealing the higher you go up the trim ladder. By the time you're into Hellcat territory, it'll be obvious that you're paying for a big motor, not an exquisite interior design.
Wildcard
The Challenger, especially with the Widebody package, is an American muscle car with a heaping helping of personality. It'll put a massive smile on your face every time you drive it. It's also surprising how well the car's styling has aged considering that the car has been around for more than a decade without a full redesign.
Which Challenger does Edmunds recommend?
Dodge Challenger models
The 2020 Dodge Challenger is a five-passenger, two-door coupe available in five primary trim levels: SXT, GT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on SXT and GT trims.
Sponsored cars related to the Challenger
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Dodge Challenger.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2020 Dodge Challenger video
Read Description
Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr travels to New Hampshire to answer this all-important question: Is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye worth a $10,000-plus premium over the regular Hellcat? You can get a fully loaded Hellcat, boasting 717 horsepower for 2019, for the same money as an entry Redeye. Watch to find out her verdict on the most powerful Challenger available.
ELENA SCHERR: This is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. It has 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque. There's pretty much nothing like it on the market, except for this. This is the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT Redeye. It has 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. Is it worth it to buy the Redeye over the Hellcat? Let's find out. It's sort of a Spot the Differences game when you're looking at a Hellcat and the Hellcat Redeye. It's not the hood. This dual snorkel hood is on the Redeye and it's on the Hellcat, and it is fully functional. There's a new vent down here for the brakes. When you go more than 200 miles an hour, you really need to keep those things cool. But the Hellcat gets that as well. The wide body fender extensions are the same on both cars. You can get either car without them. You can get a narrow body Hellcat. You can you get a narrow body Redeye. But why would you? The logo is different, though. Instead of being a bright chrome, it's this sort of dark smoked chrome, and it's bedazzled. Your six-year-old daughter is going to love that. The rest of the body is exactly the same. There are no changes until you get to the back, where the little duck tail spoiler is a tiny bit wider, wraps around, and has just the hint of a gurney flap. Dodge calls this the Hellcat HO, High Output. It's really the same engine that was in the Dodge Demon if you remember that car. You might. It made a little bit of a splash in the news. It was a nine-second car that lifted the front wheels and had all this crazy drag racing stuff. And it was also a limited production run. So if you didn't already get one, you can't get one, unless you're willing to spend a lot of money to get somebody else's. But you can get the Demon engine. Now, the Demon was 808 horsepower and the Redeye is rated at 797. Why the difference? Well, basically, just because it has a different hood. The Demon had a much bigger scoop, so it was bringing more air in. More air means more gas means more power. But honestly, there was no point in driving this car I was like, "Oh, my God! If only I had 808 horsepower, I would have been able to make that pass. But with 797, I just couldn't do it!" No, that didn't happen. If you are super nerdy, as I am, and you want to know the differences between this engine and the Demon engine, it's very simple. Basically, it has black valve covers. It has a different badge on the supercharger. The magical thing about this car there is never any sort of merging distance that is too short. Bam! Traffic speed. Is there any reason that you should be driving an 800-horsepower car on the street? No. No, there is not. That is not sensible. This is not a reasonable choice to make. It is probably an irresponsible choice to make, but it is so much fun. So the question for me is, what makes this better than the Hellcat? Because the Hellcat starts in the $50,000 range, and this car starts about $10,000 above that. And this exact car that we're driving with all the stripes and the really nice interior and every single option and the nicer radio and sunroof, it's like $90,000. It kind of ruins the horsepower per dollar value. I don't know that I would want to spend $90,000 for the Redeye. But you don't have to. I mean, again, this has a lot of options, and you don't have to do that. But you do need to think, if you're looking at these cars, do you want the bragging rights of 797 horsepower and then you'll give up some of the options like the sunroof or the leather interior or do you want a fully-optioned Hellcat? For the same amount of money, you'd get everything on it. You'd just lose 100 horses. The thing that blew my mind about this car when we first got in it and started driving was you would not know that it's so fast. Obviously, you know as soon as you put the hammer down. But right now, I've got about this much throttle cruising at 60 miles an hour. Totally comfortable. Air conditioning is on. I could have the radio on if I wasn't talking to you. And it's just like a normal car. It's not hard to drive. You don't have to be experienced with high performance cars to be able to drive this car around on the street. It doesn't feel outrageous or out of line until you get in the gas. But it has a bunch of safety stuff. So it wants to help you. It wants you to have a good time and not get into trouble. So you can leave traction control on. It'll still step out, but it will catch itself, for the most part. I mean, it can't do anything if you steer it into a tree. So don't do that. But it has lane change warnings and airbags. If you went back in time and told somebody driving-- I don't know-- a 1970 Dodge Dart that they could have 800 horsepower that was safer to drive than their Dodge Dart, they would never believe you. How is the handling? Really good, really nice. It's not twitchy. It isn't jumpy. In fact, everything about this car, I think, is even better than the lower levels, like I just drove a Scat Pack, and it's a little bit jumpier than this car, like it wants to do more. It wants to impress you. This car is like, I don't need to impress you. You're already impressed. And it's right. Not all love for the Challenger. There a couple of complaints that I have about it. It's never had the best visibility. Some people complain about the back. That doesn't bother me so much, because that's what all the mirrors are for. But it has a huge pillar here. And you will definitely come into situations where you're like, I would like to turn, and I do not know what's behind that pillar. So you get used to it if it's your car, but I don't like it. And I wish it was a little bit thinner. The other thing that I think isn't fantastic about Challenger is the seats. They aren't bad for the short term, but they're sort of in between race and comfort. And they're not quite doing either perfectly. I was sliding around a fair amount when I was on the road course in this car, because the seat is big and not quite bolstered enough to hold me in place. I feel like the seats aren't quite as comfortable as they could be. And that is definitely a point for Camaro, because I have never been in a car with more comfortable seats than the current generation Camaro. Aside from the horsepower, which I know I keep harping on-- (WHISPERING) it's so much-- the other thing that sets Challenger apart from some of the other cars that you might be looking at in the two-door high horsepower sporty grand touring category is the back seat. It's quite good. You can fit back there. I mean, I can fit back there, but even if you're bigger than me, you can fit back there. I don't think that this will be a very comfortable car for four very tall people. I mean, if the seats are all the way back, you definitely lose leg room in the back. But no problem for kids, and really no problem for a combination of adults. The Redeye is a really easy car to a fully nerd out on, because there's a lot of interesting tech in it that comes from Demon. It has this chiller system that reroutes the air conditioning to cool the intake charge for the engine. So that your engine gets cold, even though you're really hot. That's race track stuff. I mean, you would absolutely hate using it on the street. But it's cool. And again, it's this bragging rights thing. It's like you're hanging out with people and you're all talking about your cars, and they're like, well, you know, I have this very fine automobile and it has this much horsepower, and you know, traction control. And you're like, but do you have a chiller? And then you win. I really can't tell you enough how easy this car is to drive. It's not even scary. It should be scary. It's not scary unless you get on it, then it is very scary. Even though there are a ton of different versions of the Challenger, they all really share the basic interiors. So as you spend more money, you can get nicer leather and nicer trim pieces, but the overall design of the interior remains the same. And it's fine. It's nice enough. It feels good, and it's comfortable. It doesn't look really expensive. It's not going to impress people by the rarity of the materials or the perfection of the fit and finish. But there's nothing wrong with it. It's nothing that's going to bother you while you're driving. And it's really not why you buy this car, anyway. Infotainment is really easy to use and easy to go through. I don't love that a lot of the controls are in the Apps menu, because it wouldn't occur to me to look in the Apps menu to, say, figure out how to sync my phone, but once you know that they're there, it's no big deal. That's where there are. A couple of them are a little slow to load, in particular the Performance pages. So don't wait till the last minute if you're really excited to find out your G forces. You've got to set that up well before you hit the skid pad. The Redeye is only available in the automatic. It's an 8-speed automatic, the same as the Hellcat. You can't get a manual, because they just don't have a transmission that can back this much torque. Dodge gives you a lot of options for customizing the modes and a quick button to get there, the SRT. You can change all of this stuff, custom set up, say you want sport trans or paddle shifters off. Redeye doesn't have all the drag racing stuff that Demon has. So it doesn't have a trans brake. It does have a launch control and a line lock. So you can do the burnouts without using up your brake. So is the 2019 Dodge Hellcat Redeye a good catch? It has impressive horsepower and a ton of fun. But you can get 90% of what it offers in a Hellcat. It's up to you if you think that horsepower is worth an extra $10,000. To find out more about the Challenger Redeye and the whole Challenger lineup, please visit us at Edmund. If you like this video and want to see more like it, please subscribe. And don't forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. [MUSIC PLAYING]
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Example Price Checker™
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Challenger safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Challenger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Challenger detects an imminent collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Challenger from the side while it's backing into traffic.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Challenger vs. the competition
Dodge Challenger vs. Chevrolet Camaro
If practicality and comfort are near the top of your list, the Challenger is far and away the better car in this matchup. The Camaro's trunk is tiny, and the back seat is equally useless. Then there's the issue of visibility. You thought the Challenger was hard to see out of? The Camaro is worse. But the Camaro performs far better than the Challenger on the road when the pavement starts to twist and turn.
Dodge Challenger vs. Ford Mustang
The Challenger has always been an outlier among modern muscle cars due to its larger footprint. That's especially evident when it's pitted against the Ford Mustang. The Mustang looks and drives like the smaller car that it is, but whatever it gains in terms of nimble handling, it gives back when it comes to practicality. The Challenger can hold four adults and a lot of cargo, while the Mustang is really only comfortable for two.
Dodge Challenger vs. Dodge Charger
Think of the Charger as the Challenger's non-identical twin. It offers two extra doors and many of the same engine choices and features. The Challenger retains a lot of the retro style from its past, while the Charger has more contemporary roots. They both drive similarly, so the real decision is whether you want two or four doors.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Challenger a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Dodge Challenger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Challenger:
- New limited-edition 50th Anniversary package available
- New 807-horsepower SRT Super Stock trim
- Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
Is the Dodge Challenger reliable?
Is the 2020 Dodge Challenger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Challenger?
The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Challenger is the 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,490.
Other versions include:
- R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $50,490
What are the different models of Dodge Challenger?
More about the 2020 Dodge Challenger
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody Overview
The 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody is offered in the following styles: R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody featuring deep dives into trim levels including R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody?
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
The 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,985. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) is trending $4,642 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,642 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,343.
The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) is 8.8% below the MSRP.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebodies are available in my area?
2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,306.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody and all available trim types: R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related 2020 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 50th Anniversary Widebody info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2019
- Used Ford F-150
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used BMW X5 2019
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Honda CR-V 2021
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2022 Honda Civic News
- 2021 Camry
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Ford Mustang 2021
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Compacts
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- Dodge Charger 2021
- 2021 Dodge Durango
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Journey
- Dodge Durango 2021
- 2021 Dodge Charger
- Dodge Charger 2020
- 2020 Durango
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Charger
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ford Mustang 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2021
- BMW i8 2020
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Continental
- BMW 4 Series 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Other vehicles
- Used Ford Escort Sylva Nc
- Used 2015 Toyota Highlander New Germany Mn
- Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Bridgeport Ct
- Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Rochester Mn
- Used 2021 Toyota Rav4 Prime San Francisco Ca
- Used 2020 Ram 3500 Topeka Ks
- Used 2020 Subaru Outback Billings Mt
- Used Toyota Camry Mooresville Nc
- Used Ford Mustang Denmark Sc
- Used 2020 Cadillac Ct6 V Atlanta Ga