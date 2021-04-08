All right, minivan or SUV — what's more stylish and better equipped for bad weather? SUV, right? Normally, you'd be right. But the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is a viable exception. With updated styling and the continuation of available all-wheel drive, the Pacifica has some of the best attributes of an SUV to go along with its excellent practicality.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid
|Total MSRP
|$42,115
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$38,360
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Review
All right, minivan or SUV — what's more stylish and better equipped for bad weather? SUV, right? Maybe, but the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is a viable exception. With updated styling and available all-wheel drive, the Pacifica has some of the best attributes of an SUV to go along with its excellent practicality.
From nose to tail, the Pacifica has a new look. Up front, the grille is larger and the reshaped LED headlights add more of a boxy SUV-like appearance. Also, the lower air inlets are square and widely spaced so that the whole front end seems broader and more rear-mirror-intimidating. Chrysler also restyled the rear of the van, giving it a full-width taillight that stretches from edge to edge. The 2021 Pacifica may look different, but it retains its useful, family-friendly character.
Among some of the other changes is a new, faster infotainment system (Uconnect 5) housed in a redesigned 10.1-inch screen. It's capable of receiving over-the-air updates and offers wireless functionality for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can integrate your phone's apps into the infotainment system without having to use a USB cord. Chrysler has also added some more advanced driver aids to the Pacifica's standard features list as well as a new range-topping trim level known as Pinnacle.
With new features and expanded availability of all-wheel drive in a lineup that already benefits from a unique plug-in hybrid powertrain option, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica looks to muscle in on the venerable Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. It might even steal some sales from less practical SUVs. Check out the categories of our Expert Rating below to get our in-depth analysis and testing of the updated Pacifica.
Our verdict
How does the Pacifica drive?
The nine-speed automatic transmission works as expected in most situations. We found that when going up or down steep hills it sometimes got confused, choosing a gear higher or lower than the situation required. It kept the driver a bit busier than we'd prefer.
How comfortable is the Pacifica?
The ride is compliant and generally smooth across varying road surfaces. There is body lean when the road starts to twist, but in this respect the Pacifica is pretty comparable to other modern minivans. The V6 engine noise isn't off-putting like the Pacifica Hybrid's powertrain since it uses a more traditional automatic instead of the Hybrid's continuously variable automatic transmission. But the nine-speed transmission's tendency to shift down extra gears can make the engine noise chime in unexpectedly at times.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid pricing
How’s the interior?
It's easy to step in and out of the Pacifica thanks to low doorsills, large door openings, tall roofline and well-positioned seats. There's a lot of adjustable range from the driver's seat and steering wheel. Legroom is abundant up front, and large windows all-around provide great visibility and limit blind spots. The optional 360-degree camera system makes maneuvering in tight spots even easier.
The Stow 'n Go second-row captain's chairs are limited in adjustability, so there's slightly less potential legroom than in some other minivans. The third row is snug but still suitable for adults on shorter drives.
How’s the tech?
Advanced driver aids are plentiful and standard, including forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise (it will stop and go without additional driver input), and lane keeping, to name a few. The optional 360-degree camera is a worthy add-on.
How’s the storage?
Second-row versatility is where the Pacifica stands out. You can fold the clever Stow 'n Go seats into the floor with minimal effort. When deployed, you can also use their underfloor storage spots for additional cargo storage. There are also pockets, cupholders and cubbies for every cherished rock, bottlecap and coin your kids find on the ground.
Speaking of junior humans, car seat accommodation is great. The LATCH anchors are easily accessed. Second-row seats are less adjustable than in the Pacifica Hybrid but still allow decent space for rear-facing child seats and parent access. And buckles are kid-friendly for those in boosters.
The Pacifica, when properly equipped, offers a 3,600-pound maximum tow capacity. That's similar to other minivans on the market.
How’s the fuel economy?
Is the Pacifica a good value?
Overall fit and finish isn't especially impressive, and a couple of our Pacifica test vans suffered from similar electronic gremlins. The Chrysler warranty package is about average for the class, including five years of roadside assistance.
Wildcard
Where the Pacifica stands out is with its Stow 'n Go seats. Being able to flip those second-row chairs into the floor in seconds is a utilitarian masterstroke. If that sort of quick transformation is a feature you'd use often, this may be the van for you.
Which Pacifica does Edmunds recommend?
Chrysler Pacifica models
The Chrysler Pacifica is available in four trim levels: Touring, Touring L, Limited and Pinnacle. Each comes with a 287-horsepower V6 engine connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Touring and Touring L come with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive (AWD) as an option. The Limited and Pinnacle have standard AWD. Highlighted features include:
Touring
Starts you off with:
- LED exterior lighting
- Power liftgate
- Power-sliding side doors
- Heated outside mirrors
- Foldaway second-row seating (Stow 'n Go)
- Three-zone climate control
- Second-row window sunshades
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility (with wireless connection capabilities)
- Proximity entry with push-button start and remote ignition
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system
All Pacificas also come with these standard safety features:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Pacifica and the car in front)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Pacifica back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing)
Touring L
Adds a few features, such as:
- Second- and third-row window shades
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Driver's seat memory settings
- Leather upholstery
- Second-row USB charge ports
Limited
Includes many helpful features:
- Upgraded 13-speaker audio system
- Auto-dimming driver side mirror
- Power-folding mirrors
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Navigation system
- Hands-free power-sliding doors and liftgate
- Power-folding third-row seat (regular Pacifica only)
- Integrated vacuum cleaner (regular Pacifica only)
- Panoramic sunroof
- Third-row USB charge ports
- Upgraded leather seating surfaces
- Ventilated front seats
- Wireless charging pad
Pinnacle
Tops the range with:
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Pacifica and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
- Rear seat entertainment with wireless headphones
- Interior camera system (allows the driver or front passenger to monitor rear occupants)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
- Parking sensors with automatic braking (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking and can automatically brake to avoid hitting an obstacle)
- Household-style power outlet
- Imitation suede headliner
Many of the standard features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims via optional packages.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Features & Specs
- Total MSRP
- $42,115
- MPG & Fuel
- Electric + Gas (Combined City & Hwy): 82 MPGe
- Gas Only (Combined City & Hwy): 30 MPG
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.5 gal. capacity
- Battery & Range
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.: 2.0 hr.
- EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.: 32 mi.
- Gas Range in Miles (Cty/Hwy): 478.5/495.0 mi.
- Seating
- 7 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: Electrically variable-speed automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 260 hp
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 204.3 in. / Height: 69.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 90.4 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 79.6 in.
- Curb Weight: 5010 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 32.3 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Pacifica safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Uses a camera and radar to detect an imminent collision, issues alerts and primes the brake system. Initiates emergency braking if necessary.
- LaneSense
- Warns you if you start to deviate from your lane without using a turn signal. Vibrates the steering wheel to get your attention.
- Adaptive Cruise with Stop and Go
- Maintains a set distance between the Pacifica and the vehicle in front of it. Can bring the Pacifica to a complete stop.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chrysler Pacifica vs. the competition
2021 Chrysler Pacifica
2021 Honda Odyssey
Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey
The recipe for the Odyssey hasn't changed much over the years: a practical and easy-to-use interior, a strong V6 engine and excellent road manners. It's simple, but it's worked to keep the Honda at the top of our minivan rankings for some time. But the Pacifica offers more ingredients, namely all-wheel drive, a plug-in hybrid version and a more versatile interior.
Chrysler Pacifica vs. Toyota Sienna
The Sienna has taken many forms in its life, but the newest version is the most striking. And thanks to its standard hybrid powertrain, it's also the most efficient. But the Sienna has nonremovable second-row seats, so it isn't as versatile as the Pacifica, and the Sienna's engine lacks power, especially when it's fully loaded.
Chrysler Pacifica vs. Kia Sedona
The Sedona offers loads of features as well as a strong warranty. But it's not quite as big or versatile as the Pacifica, and it lacks the option of all-wheel drive. The Pacifica also offers a more modern infotainment system and a smoother ride. Kia will be replacing the Sedona with the all-new Carnival for 2022.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica First Impressions
The 2021 Pacifica is as comfortable as a living room, but there's more to a minivan than just captain's chairs and built-in games for the kids. The regular Pacifica's V6 engine — the Pacifica Hybrid is back for 2021, too — is backed by a nine-speed automatic transmission. While the Pacifica isn't rocket-ship fast, it's quick enough to surprise at least a few of the other parents at pickup. It's balanced around corners and stable on straightaways too.
It's also now more enjoyable on a wet or snowy road. Late in the 2020 model year, Chrysler added all-wheel drive (AWD) to the Pacifica lineup and it remains available on the 2021 models as an option. In typical driving conditions, the AWD system defaults to regular front-wheel drive. But if the system senses tire spin, wet weather or dramatic steering input, it automatically engages AWD.
If you aren't dead-set on AWD, the Pacifica Hybrid might be the way to go. It's actually a plug-in hybrid, which means it has a big battery pack that you can recharge at home or at a public charging station. It's whisper quiet when accelerating on battery power, and it's got enough power to go about 32 miles on all-electric power before it switches over to regular hybrid operation.
Hang on, come back in a little bit, we're taking a nap back here in the second row of the Pinnacle trim. We've got the seats reclined and the little matching lumbar pillow to sleep on. There's no hurry to talk about the Pacifica's comfort, is there? Even if you don't step up to the top-level Pinnacle, the Pacifica is a comfortable place to spend your time. The cabin has plenty of room for knees, hats, and the inevitable pillow fight for those of you who do choose the Pinnacle.
The front seats are broad and adjustable. Up front, the controls are well placed and within easy reach. Big, clear displays make it simple to keep track of time, directions, entertainment and passengers without scrolling or squinting.
The new top model for the 2021 Pacifica lineup is the Pinnacle trim. In addition to quilted leather upholstery and matching pillows, the designers added wood trim inspired by midcentury furniture.
While the Pinnacle trim is impressive, there's plenty to like in lower levels. We were charmed by a drive in a Hybrid Limited with the S Appearance package in red, a $195 option that adds Twizzler-red leather upholstery for a sporty pop that would put a hot hatch to shame. No matching pillows, though.
The makeover continues on the inside as the 2021 Pacifica receives the latest Uconnect 5 infotainment system. According to Chrysler's engineers, the Android-powered Uconnect 5 system processes information five times faster than before and can support over-the-air updates of firmware and maps. It also has Amazon Alexa integration and enables two wireless phone connections simultaneously. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are supported, which means you can activate these smartphone integration systems without needing a USB cable. Displaying all this spiffy content is a new 10.1-inch high-definition touchscreen that can be customized to offer quick access to the apps and settings of your choice.
Other tech features include FamCAM, a video system that allows the driver or front passenger to monitor second-row occupants. It includes a zoom function to keep tabs on rear-facing infant seats too. Slightly older passengers in that row will enjoy more built-in games from the available rear entertainment system.
You can't talk family-friendly tech without mentioning safety, and the Pacifica offers a bevy of features, with the majority standard on all trim levels. LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, emergency brake assist and traffic-adaptive cruise control are all standard, along with a laundry list of other lighting and collision mitigation technologies. Optional driver aids include a 360-degree surround-view camera and automatic parking assist.
With wide-opening side doors and rear hatches, fold-flat seats, and a lower load floor than the average SUV, a minivan with the seats down is easy to pack full and can carry a surprising amount of gear. The Pacifica offers plenty of room for your groceries behind the third row. Fold down the third row and there's 87.5 cubic feet of space. Fold up everything by using the handy Stow 'n Go second-row seats and you have 140.5 cubic feet, just slightly less than rival Honda Odyssey.
Small storage is also a strong point for Pacifica, with pass-through console space for small bags and slide-out and hidden drawers in the back cabin. The Pinnacle trim showcases the new optional center console that Chrysler calls Ultra. Unlike the standard console, which sits flush with the seats, the upgraded version offers a padded top at armrest height and split storage with a top tray and a larger bin underneath. Chrysler says it provides 30% more storage than the standard console.
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica has a little SUV-envy in its exterior design, but it hasn't forgotten what makes a minivan great. With new features and expanded availability of all-wheel drive in a lineup that already benefits from a hybrid powertrain option, the Pacifica is a minivan for everyman (and woman).
Is the Chrysler Pacifica a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica:
- Refreshed Pacifica with updated interior and exterior styling
- New infotainment system gets Amazon Alexa integration and wireless capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Previously optional advanced driver aids are now standard
- Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
Is the Chrysler Pacifica reliable?
Is the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica?
The least-expensive 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,620.
Other versions include:
- Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) which starts at $40,620
- Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) which starts at $42,920
- Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) which starts at $46,045
- Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) which starts at $51,550
What are the different models of Chrysler Pacifica?
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Overview
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), and Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT). Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid models are available with a 3.6 L-liter plug-in hybrid engine, with output up to 260 hp, depending on engine type. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: electrically variable-speed automatic. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid?
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT)
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,115. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is trending $3,755 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,755 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,360.
The average savings for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is 8.9% below the MSRP.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT)
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,540. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is trending $4,257 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,257 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,283.
The average savings for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is 9% below the MSRP.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT)
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,415. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is trending $964 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $964 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,451.
The average savings for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is 2.2% below the MSRP.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT)
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,045. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is trending $1,158 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,158 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,887.
The average savings for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is 2.2% below the MSRP.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
What is the MPG of a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid?
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 mpg compined MPG,
29 city MPG/30 highway MPG
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 mpg compined MPG,
29 city MPG/30 highway MPG
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 mpg compined MPG,
29 city MPG/30 highway MPG
|EPA Est. MPG
|30
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Drive Train
|front wheel drive
|Displacement
|3.6 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|121.6 in.
|Length
|204.3 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|69.9 in.
|Curb Weight
|5010 lbs.
