Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Pacifica
  4. 2021 Chrysler Pacifica
  5. 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $40,620 - $51,550
3.7 out of 5 stars(33)
Total MSRP$42,115
Edmunds suggests you pay$38,360
What Should I Pay
Helpful shopping links

2021 Chrysler Pacifica video

RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Let's drop the act-- fanny packs are back; brussel sprouts taste good now; and minivans are cool. Not just cool for families, or cool for road trips. They're just cool, in general. Today we're going to compare four of our top ranked minivans-- The Kia Carnival; Chrysler Pacifica; Toyota Sienna; and Honda Odyssey. Keep watching to find out what's right for you. Before we dive in, do a sick burn on that Like button, and hit Subscribe so that you can see our videos before all of your friends. If you're thinking about selling your car, go to edmunds.com/sellmycar to get a cash offer on your ride right now. So The 2022 Carnival replaces The Sedona, but this has a much more SUV-like style to it. It's powered by a V6 engine making 290 horsepower-- the most in class. It has a 10 Year, 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty-- which is also the best in its class. The Pacifica Hybrid has a new look for 2021, but that's not all that's going for it. It has the best value in its class, with available tax rebates; incentives; HOV car pooling access; and EV battery that gives you 32 miles of range. And its normal Hybrid Mode achieves 30 miles per gallon. Plus it has a 10 Year, 100,000 Mile Battery Warranty. On the downside, the hybrid does not have all-wheel-drive. And Chrysler recommends you don't tow with this Model. The Sienna is redesigned for 2021, as well, and now comes standard as a hybrid. Plus you can also option all-wheel-drive, if you want. Its EPA rating is 36 MPG, combined. That's best in class. It's also the only minivan to offer free routine maintenance for two years, and 25,000 miles. It has a 10 Year, 150,000 Mile Battery Warranty and optional all-wheel-drive. The Odyssey has long been a benchmark for minivans. Its strong V6 engine and stable handling make it enjoyable to drive. And it's packed with modern safety and tech features. Each of these starts around $32,000 to $34,000, but you should expect to pay about 40,000 for the most popular trims and options. So what stands out inside The Carnival? Well you get excellent materials, and pretty comfortable seats on this SX Prestige trim. There's also lots of interesting textures, and soft surfaces throughout the interior it's kind of a bummer that there's no pass through storage under here like on some of the other minivans that we have, but you get huge vibrant screens with menus that are easy to control using all of these buttons. Although I wish they were a little bit bigger. You also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The large screen is perfect for seeing the bird's eye view to make parking a breeze. Unfortunately the piano black soft touch buttons blow it-- smudge easily-- and they don't have haptic feedback. Lastly, we wish Kia's Smart Trunk feature activated more predictably. In The Pacifica there's a new top trim called The Pinnacle-- with quilted leather seats and pillows. There's huge sliding doors, and easy access to the third row. Leg room is just about average, though. It's Uconnect Infotainment System has clear graphics, quick responses, and good native apps. Unfortunately, the hybrid battery means you don't get the Stow 'n Go feature that lets you fold rear seats into the floor. In The Sienna, it's easy to get in and out thanks to good interior packaging, and large door openings. There's also a large central touch screen, but it glares in direct sunlight. Thankfully, there's a digital surround view camera, and a digital rearview mirror available, if you want. The in-cabin fridge and vacuum cleaner that we love so much is discontinued for 2022, due to supplier issues. Now, the second row seats slide the farthest, and have the most leg room. But, due to the integrated airbags, you can't take them out. This is the only van in the class that you can't remove the second row seats on. We have mixed feelings about the kick open side doors and rear hatch, because sometimes they work and sometimes they don't. In The Odyssey, the second row seats are at just the right height, and they also recline. As the driver, you get so-so visibility over the hood, and pretty bulky pillars. There's also no surround view when you're backing up. It has stow-able rear seats, but the cabin vacuum cleaner is discontinued-- at least for this year, due to supplier issues. And, the infotainment system feels dated. Now that we know a bit about our magnificent minivans, let's see how they drive on the road. All right, behind the wheel of The Kia Carnival. As we said, The Carnival is powered by a V6 engine, and it feels plenty strong for this vehicle. There are no issues with feeling underpowered, or getting off a line to slow, anything like that. In fact, if you step on it, the transmission will downshift pretty quickly-- and it'll even give you a little bit of a roar. [ENGINE REVS] Hear that? [REVVING CONTINUES] Under the hood, all good marks for The carnival. It also delivers a nice smooth ride. To be fair, the suspension is a little bit more firm in The Carnival than some of our other minivans, and when it comes to steering and handling, this feels more like an SUV. Whereas some of those other vehicles really do mimic how it feels to drive a smaller car. When it comes to fuel economy, The Carnival is EPA rated at 20 to miles combined-- which is right in line with other front wheel drive minivans in the class. However its highway rating is down 2 MPG, compared to The Odyssey and The Pacifica. And if you're really that concerned about fuel economy, you should probably be looking real hard at The Sienna. Sienna time. The Toyota minivan is smooth, but ultra slow. Its brakes are also a little tricky to use sometimes-- not quite as consistent as the other competitors, here. But the steering is light and easy, which is great when you're tooling around the Gymboree parking lot. On the plus side, it's EPA rated at 36 MPG, combined. Fuel economy is exceptional. Believe it or not, The Odyssey is borderline fun to drive. With precise steering and braking, it all just feels cohesive and well-put-together. Even the 10-speed automatic transmission is sorted out nicely. Its EPA rating is 22 MPG combined, which is true of all Odysseys, because there's no all-wheel-drive or hybrid version. When in EV mode, this Pacifica plug-in hybrid offers instant torque that moves the van sharply and smoothly. It likes moderate acceleration, but will oblige if you need a little mid-range punch. The ride is compliant, and generally smooth across varying road surfaces. But it's not as nimble as The Honda Odyssey or The Sienna. And the turning radius feels noticeably larger. This new Pinnacle trim comes with quilted leather seats, which are basically the pumpkin spice latte of auto interiors, but I still like them. I'm kind of basic. Each of these minivans have done a solid job of keeping up with the times. When it comes to our Edmunds minivan rankings, The Carnival is tied for fourth place with the non-hybrid Pacifica. Yes, it has distinct styling, but The Carnival also has an underwhelming driving experience and unrefined tech features. The Sienna, third on our list, remains a competent choice with lots of storage, and outstanding fuel economy. The Odyssey, at number two, has tons of versatility, and a car-like driving experience. And, taking the number one spot, is The Pacifica Hybrid, because it's packed with the latest technology. It has great mileage and, potentially, the best overall value in its class-- due to fuel savings and tax credits. Hey, thanks for watching. And give us a Like and hit the Subscribe button, so you don't miss any more of our videos. If you're selling your car, go to edmunds.com/sellmycar to get a cash offer right now. [FUNKY ROCK MUSIC]

Best Minivan Comparison: Kia Carnival vs. Toyota Sienna vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Chrysler Pacifica

FAQ

Is the Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Pacifica both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Pacifica has 32.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chrysler Pacifica. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica:

  • Refreshed Pacifica with updated interior and exterior styling
  • New infotainment system gets Amazon Alexa integration and wireless capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Previously optional advanced driver aids are now standard
  • Part of the first Pacifica minivan generation introduced for the 2017 model year
Learn more

Is the Chrysler Pacifica reliable?

To determine whether the Chrysler Pacifica is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Pacifica. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Pacifica's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Pacifica and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Pacifica is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica?

The least-expensive 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,620.

Other versions include:

  • Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) which starts at $40,620
  • Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) which starts at $42,920
  • Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) which starts at $46,045
  • Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) which starts at $51,550
Learn more

What are the different models of Chrysler Pacifica?

If you're interested in the Chrysler Pacifica, the next question is, which Pacifica model is right for you? Pacifica variants include Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), and Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT). For a full list of Pacifica models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), and Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT). Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid models are available with a 3.6 L-liter plug-in hybrid engine, with output up to 260 hp, depending on engine type. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: electrically variable-speed automatic. The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Easy to transform from people hauler to cargo transport
  • Upscale look of the interior
  • Available all-wheel drive
  • Excellent all-around visibility

Cons

  • Second- and third-row seats aren't as roomy or comfortable as rivals'
  • Nine-speed transmission occasionally has clunky or slow shifts
  • Lags behind the class in fuel efficiency
  • Build quality is a mixed bag

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Hybrid Touring, Hybrid Pinnacle, Hybrid Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT)

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,115. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is trending $3,755 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,755 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,360.

The average savings for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is 8.9% below the MSRP.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT)

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,540. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is trending $4,257 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,257 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,283.

The average savings for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is 9% below the MSRP.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT)

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,415. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is trending $964 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $964 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,451.

The average savings for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT)

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,045. The average price paid for a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is trending $1,158 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,158 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,887.

The average savings for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT) is 2.2% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chrysler for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: Hybrid Touring, Hybrid Pinnacle, Hybrid Limited, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 mpg compined MPG,
29 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Pinnacle 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 mpg compined MPG,
29 city MPG/30 highway MPG

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric plug-in hybrid EVT), electrically variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
30 mpg compined MPG,
29 city MPG/30 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG30
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement3.6 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase121.6 in.
Length204.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height69.9 in.
Curb Weight5010 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials

Related 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates