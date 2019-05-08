2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab
What’s new
- Regular- and double-cab Silverado 3500HD are no longer available
- Part of the third Silverado HD generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Stout hauling and towing capabilities
- Powerful optional diesel engine
- Solid build quality inside and out
- Telescoping steering column has limited availability
- Seating and ride are uncomfortably firm
- Thick roof pillars create large blind spots
Which Silverado 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
Everyone needs a friend with a pickup, someone you can call to help move a sofa across town or help bring home a new TV set before the big game. But what about when you need to move several thousand pounds of slate or a loaded four-horse trailer? That's when you call the friend with the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.
The 3500HD keeps the same general proportions and styling cues of the regular Silverado 1500 pickup, but everything about it is further fortified — frame, wheels, suspension — to give it exceptional hauling and towing capacity. The end result is a maximum towing weight of 23,100 pounds, which is less than what its Ford F-350 and Ram 3500 heavy-duty rivals can pull. But it should still be enough to do most jobs.
In a similar theme, the Ford and Ram also offer more appealing interiors along with updated tech interfaces and safety features. But there's still enough good here to make the 2019 Silverado worth checking out.
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models
The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD heavy-duty pickup truck is available in four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country. The base WT is best for those looking to use the 3500HD as a workhorse at the job site. The LT is the minimum if you want your family to be comfortable, while the LTZ adds appealing upgrades such as leather seating and dual-zone climate control. The High Country tops off the lineup with just about all of the 3500HD's features as standard.
The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is offered only in a crew-cab body style, with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive, and with either single rear-wheel (SRW) or dual rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) configuration. Two bed lengths are available: the standard 6.6-foot short bed or the 8.2-foot long bed.
All models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 lb-ft of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic, while the optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust six-speed transmission. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or compressed natural gas (CNG).
Standard equipment for the WT trim includes 18-inch steel wheels (17-inch wheels with DRW), manual tow mirrors, a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a driver information display, power door locks, manual crank windows, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control and a tilt-only steering wheel.
Also standard are a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth, voice controls, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The double- and crew-cab WT models get power windows.Optional on the WT is OnStar (with 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot) and satellite radio.
The LT trim adds those optional infotainment features plus an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a remote-locking EZ Lift and Lower tailgate, remote locking and unlocking, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cloth upholstery, an upgraded driver information display, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Above the LT, the LTZ trim includes foglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable =heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.
At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, a navigation system, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which brings lane departure warning and forward collision warning.
Some features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 Off-Road package, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking7.5
Steering6.5
Handling7.5
Drivability8.0
Off-road7.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort6.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility6.0
Quality6.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.5
Hauling8.5
Technology6.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Voice control5.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought a new 2019 Chevy Silverado 3500 Diesel LTZ 4x4. The window sticker indicated the vehicle was equipped with an engine block heater. I no purchased the vehicle and came to find out, according to the dealership the GM factory in Flint, MI cut the cord off to disable it due to a recall for vehicle fires. Neither GM or the dealership noted this fact on the window sticker nor did they tell me prior to purchase. Neither GM or the dealership will do anything other than say GM is working on a fix. I requested they purchase the vehicle back and they refuse. I call this consumer fraud GM and the dealer act as if this is okay to do to a customer.
Transmission won’t stay working
Features & Specs
|LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$50,700
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$50,500
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$53,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Silverado 3500HD safety features:
- Teen Driver Modes
- Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior. Also allows them to activate all available safety features.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to warn the driver when the front or rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. the competition
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
Ford's burly heavy-duty truck features a recently fortified frame and aluminum bodywork for lighter weight. Also, its V8 diesel engine can twist even more earth than the Silverado's. Both aspects combine to help the F-350 reach a towing capacity several thousand pounds higher than the Silverado.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. Ram 3500
The redesigned Ram holds the current heavyweight title, with an optional diesel engine that makes 400 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. What can it do with all that power? Well, how does pulling a 35,100-pound fifth-wheel trailer sound? The Ram is quite nice in its top trim levels, too.
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD
With both the Silverado and the Sierra sharing the same dimensions, capacities and mechanical elements, this decision comes down to features and creature comforts. Prefer your truck to be a truck and not worry about the ritual beatings of heavy-duty life? Get the Silverado. Need something with a little more panache while driving the partners out around the oil fields? Get the Sierra.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD:
- Regular- and double-cab Silverado 3500HD are no longer available
- Part of the third Silverado HD generation introduced for 2014
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,300.
Other versions include:
- LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $50,700
- LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $50,500
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,900
- LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,800
- LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,600
- LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,700
- LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,900
- High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $56,200
- High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $56,000
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,300
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,500
- LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $51,400
- High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $59,400
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,000
- High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $59,200
- High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,100
- LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,700
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,200
- High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,000
- LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,600
- Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,400
- LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $48,500
- LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,400
- LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $54,500
What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), High Country 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab 2.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab and all model years in our database.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Crew Cab?
