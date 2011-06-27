  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Consumer Reviews

Non disclosure manufacturer

Brian, 08/06/2019
LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Bought a new 2019 Chevy Silverado 3500 Diesel LTZ 4x4. The window sticker indicated the vehicle was equipped with an engine block heater. I no purchased the vehicle and came to find out, according to the dealership the GM factory in Flint, MI cut the cord off to disable it due to a recall for vehicle fires. Neither GM or the dealership noted this fact on the window sticker nor did they tell me prior to purchase. Neither GM or the dealership will do anything other than say GM is working on a fix. I requested they purchase the vehicle back and they refuse. I call this consumer fraud GM and the dealer act as if this is okay to do to a customer.

The disappointment

Ralph, 04/25/2019
High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
Transmission won’t stay working

