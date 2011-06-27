Used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

Bought New in 1999 passedu , 01/17/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck new in 1999, trading in a 1997 Monte Carlo. The truck has been reliable and comfortable for over 165,000 miles. Within the last month the gear selector and mileage indicator LED failed. Repair requires replacement of the entire gauge assembly. Early on I had to have the ABS manifold replaced, under warranty. Since then, starter at 158,000, drivers window electric motor at 156,000, and I had the front end rebuilt at 159,000. I replaced the orginal rear shocks within the last two weeks (Jan 11). There was no leakage, but rear end bouce was noticeable. Report Abuse

Great Truck Eric , 10/26/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 136,000 miles and now has 207,000. The motor and transmission has never given me a problem, lots of power and hasn't seemed to have lost any. Still doesn't use oil. The only problems (replaced both front brake lines, front right side spindle, both rear rotors, one of the passenger side manifold bolts broke and caused a small exhaust leak, and had rust fixed on rear lower drivers side quarter panel). This truck has been very reliable, I drive it all over the country and still driving it all over the country, the mileage doesn't worry me at all. 5.3 extended cab, z71. Fuel mileage is 17 on highway and 12 in cities. Report Abuse

1999 silverado devin , 06/05/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought my truck in 2005 with 95k on the 4.8 v8. I now have 176k and still going strong at 19 mpg hwy. Ive done everything with this truck from drag racing and towing a 24 ft ski boat on the weekends to a 78 mile commute each day for work and countless frozen hunting trips up north. It's never let me down or stranded me. Love this rig! Report Abuse

99 silverado LS z71 330,000 miles and still strong Will , 08/04/2015 LS 3dr Extended Cab Stepside SB 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Best truck I've ever owned original 5.3 v8 engine with 330,000 miles on it and still runs great still hauls and tows everything I put in bed or hook to hitch. Only design flaw is the common lifter tap and having to pull the heads to replace the lifters other tgen that I love this truck and I will rebuild it when time comes Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse