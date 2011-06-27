2019 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews
Love Mine!!! No Regrets!
I bought the 2019 LT trim level. Decided there were a few things I could live w/o, for the price differences. Few hybrids available in TX, so I went with the standard engine. NO Acceleration deficiencies! In fact, I have to be Very careful Not to speed! I can easily move in & around traffic on our 70 mph tollways, merging w/ ease, onto a busy highway! I find the interior pleasant, comfortable, and nice enough. I Needed the 8 way adjustable leather seats for a bad back & neck that is ever so much more Complex, re MY issues, than Just lumbar support! I still loved my old Cirrus! It was Only the inevitability of major repairs that forced me to look @ new cars. I'm still in overwhelm, because of the massive data dump in moving from a 19 yr old car to current tech, and Thought I'd be disappointed that this Didn't have the 10 speaker sound system available in the Premier trim. I'm an audiophile, and I'm Not @ all disappointed! This car is very responsive, brakes well, and the rear camera is Wonderful on my Very bad, Very limited range of motion neck! There Are NO Blind spots in this car! With the side view mirrors and rear view mirror properly adjusted, I can see everywhere! I've only had it for less than a week, but, especially w/ the dealer incentives offered rt now, in Apr, on this car, I'm thrilled with my final payment on this! Why Only 4 stars? The One thing available on the Premier trim that would have Really been Usefull for me, given my height, & my back, would have been the memory function on the driver's seat! I'm still working to get everything Perfect for Me, @ 5'3" in ht, & with short legs. Once anyone else drives it, it's going to take alot to get it Back to where it's perfect for ME! I test drove one for 45 mins, to make sure I wouldn't hurt Anywhere, after driving it! The one I bought isn't the one I tested. I'll be back @ the dealership later this week, for help in getting this one adjusted Just right, for Me! And, in figuring out how Not to let Anyone mess MY settings up for Me! My Next Car Will have That Memory feature! And, btw, I Also love the trunk! Both size, still have a spare! And, the height & ease of getting that spare Out. Should I need to! I've had a couple of blow outs on Sundays, when no one is open, to buy a new tire! Thanks, but. I'll Pass on just having that temporary fill & patch kit! We have Really Bad Heat, radiating from TX highwsys, when it's 208 degrees outside, and the roads are even hotter! It doesn't always take a collision on the side of a tire for it to blow like That! Yes, I'm keeping OnStar, because the offset in my insurance Pays for that! But, I Do, frequently travel alone, & still Need to be able to change a tire myself, on occasion. Yes, I Am a woman, & I don't want to be stuck, anywhere, when I Could tske care of something myself, instead of waiting for someone. There's still alot of open soace on roads in TX!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
water in trunk
Bought a 2019 Malibu LT in October of 2019, felt like I got a good deal. got very good MPG 38 on hwy. In February 2020 got to noticing a musty smell & windows would fog up on inside while driving. Opened trunk to find items in trunk had mold on them, carpet was extremely wet. looked where spare tire was only to find 1" of water in wheel well. took back to dealer, they said they fixed it, it rained a few days later and found more water in trunk. I called dealer where I got car from and worked out a deal to buy a new 2020 Malibu. Went to pick it up, looked in trunk and found water there. Evidently Chevy has a serious problem with the Malibu.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great ride and gas saving
I have rented this car for a week and driven both local and high way in Las Vegas and Grand Canyon. The performance is too bad for a little 1.5 liter turbo engine. It has smooth performance and make no difference compared to my 2016 V6 Toyota Avalon. Of course it is not fair to compare the luxury and more leg room and comfortable ride of my Avalon. However, it can easy pass and smooth ride on both in city and highway. There is little engine noise at the high RPM when climbed up the hill with over 70mph but that was acceptable for 1.5 liter. In addition, good gas mileage for my road trip with 4 family members. The Car Play connected to my iPhone for using the GPS has no issue. Since the car is new, so I cannot rate the reliability. In general, it is great car and I consider one for my son for his college.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Great car thanks
It was the best thing buying this car just what I needed!!! And you guys made it so simple thanks!!!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A full size disappointment
I've been renting this car and am not impressed. It rides quite hard like it has no shocks or springs, only 30K miles on it. I'm used to smaller cars and this is agonizing to park. Visibility isn't great even after boosting the seat way up. Key digital readouts (speed, clock) are too small. The online manual (PDF) wasn't indexed properly, lacked details for some functions but at least it was free.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu
Related 2019 Chevrolet Malibu info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX