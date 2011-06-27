Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited Consumer Reviews
Overall a great car
I am a true Chevy lover. I owned a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo - regret trading that one in. However I find the 2016 Chevy Malibu Limited is a very reliable vehicle in all seasons. I just purchased it - right as winter started and it does very well in the snow. There are only a few things that I am not happy with - but will continue to drive this. First, the auto stop needs to have an on/off button It gets very irritating to have the vehicle shut off at almost every stop sign/light/railroad crossing ect. This should be an option - not standard. I understand the point - but it is more irritating than anything. Second - the visors are a little too short/narrow. I am 5'3 so even when I raise the base of the seat up to a comfortable position - once the sun comes in the windshield - it is hard to see. The visors offer very little blockage of the sun. The acceleration could use a little boost, but it is not too bad. Overall i really enjoy the stability of the vehicle and the safety I feel while being behind the wheel even in the snow/ice.
2016 Malibu Limited
I absolutely LOVE my 2016 Malibu Limited inside and out!!!! We have owned ours for over a month and have absolutely no complaints or concerns except for that we wish Chevy would have put parking sensors on the front bumper. It is a little challenging to make sure you do not hit a curb or another car when parking.
Would Not Buy Again
Purchased this car after driving a 2001 Toyota Avalon. This car is very appealing on the surface, however after a year of owning it is a very high maintenance car. Repairs pop up fast and often, and it needs to be perfectly maintained (i.e. needs a specific brand of oil, transmission fluids, etc.) otherwise the cars performance fades quickly. It’s an okay car, but be ready to spend more on it than the average sedan requires after purchasing. In my opinion, you’re better off paying a higher sticker price on another manufacturer, than going for this car. You get what you pay for, and if I could do it again, I wouldn't buy a chevy, let alone the malibu. Car has electrical problems, the radio will just turn off randomly, the bluetooth and aux cord features are abysmal, and the car has pretty bad sight lines. Mechanically, after two years since it was originally put on the road the car has trouble starting, accelerating, and shifting gears (after being at a mechanics and the dealership service for a total of 3 weeks over the course of a month and a half, I was told there are no apparent problems with the car, yet the problems still persist). Additionally, the car is too low - i.e. it scratches on everything (speedbumps, steep hills, driveways, etc.). Essentially, don't buy this car.
My son loves his 2016 Malibu Limited.
The Malibu limited does everything you want from a good sized car very well. Unusually attractive interior and connective technology for everything. Top Safety ratings at a reasonable price. Good lease!
STAY AWAY!!!!
I PURCHASED this car sadly with only 12 miles. This car is a <span id="docs-internal-guid-c479ad68-7fff-b575-d353-448b8937cfdd"><span style="font-size: 11pt; font-family: Calibri; background-color: transparent; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; vertical-align: baseline;"> [non-permissible content removed]</span></span> excuse my language but this car is just that bad. Seems like to me every body who has had the car enjoys it for the first year and thats when it all goes down hill.I dont know what everybody else car has done but I will tell you about mine. 1.After about 6 months the sun roof went out. 2.The interior where the carpet meets the plastic on the doors to secure it sucks almost all of it will come untucked. 2.The start/stop feature turns the car off when at a complete stop. One time I was driving approached a red light and stopped car turned off as usual AND FAILED TO START. 3. The ac unit in the back blows hot air 100 percent of the time. 4.The car will die a lot have jumper cables at all times .5 The car basically bucks every time the auto start stop happens. and the worst part about this is the "most luxurious package"
