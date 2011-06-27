Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited Consumer Reviews

Overall a great car Michelle , 02/10/2016 LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I am a true Chevy lover. I owned a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo - regret trading that one in. However I find the 2016 Chevy Malibu Limited is a very reliable vehicle in all seasons. I just purchased it - right as winter started and it does very well in the snow. There are only a few things that I am not happy with - but will continue to drive this. First, the auto stop needs to have an on/off button It gets very irritating to have the vehicle shut off at almost every stop sign/light/railroad crossing ect. This should be an option - not standard. I understand the point - but it is more irritating than anything. Second - the visors are a little too short/narrow. I am 5'3 so even when I raise the base of the seat up to a comfortable position - once the sun comes in the windshield - it is hard to see. The visors offer very little blockage of the sun. The acceleration could use a little boost, but it is not too bad. Overall i really enjoy the stability of the vehicle and the safety I feel while being behind the wheel even in the snow/ice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Malibu Limited Jessica Day , 03/02/2016 LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I absolutely LOVE my 2016 Malibu Limited inside and out!!!! We have owned ours for over a month and have absolutely no complaints or concerns except for that we wish Chevy would have put parking sensors on the front bumper. It is a little challenging to make sure you do not hit a curb or another car when parking. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Would Not Buy Again Matt , 08/04/2018 LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased this car after driving a 2001 Toyota Avalon. This car is very appealing on the surface, however after a year of owning it is a very high maintenance car. Repairs pop up fast and often, and it needs to be perfectly maintained (i.e. needs a specific brand of oil, transmission fluids, etc.) otherwise the cars performance fades quickly. It’s an okay car, but be ready to spend more on it than the average sedan requires after purchasing. In my opinion, you’re better off paying a higher sticker price on another manufacturer, than going for this car. You get what you pay for, and if I could do it again, I wouldn't buy a chevy, let alone the malibu. Car has electrical problems, the radio will just turn off randomly, the bluetooth and aux cord features are abysmal, and the car has pretty bad sight lines. Mechanically, after two years since it was originally put on the road the car has trouble starting, accelerating, and shifting gears (after being at a mechanics and the dealership service for a total of 3 weeks over the course of a month and a half, I was told there are no apparent problems with the car, yet the problems still persist). Additionally, the car is too low - i.e. it scratches on everything (speedbumps, steep hills, driveways, etc.). Essentially, don't buy this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My son loves his 2016 Malibu Limited. Gus , 12/30/2015 LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The Malibu limited does everything you want from a good sized car very well. Unusually attractive interior and connective technology for everything. Top Safety ratings at a reasonable price. Good lease! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse