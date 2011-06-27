2019 Chevrolet Express Van
What’s new
- Lane departure warning and forward collision alert are now available
- Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
Pros & Cons
- Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of the class
- V8 and diesel engines have plenty of power
- Poor fuel economy with the V8
- No high-roof cargo option
- Dated interior styling and touchscreen interface
Which Express does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
What the minivan is to the local youth soccer league, the full-size passenger van is to your local semi-pro club: a means to get the talent from point A to B. And when you need to move several talented bodies, a full-size passenger van like the 2019 Chevrolet Express is really your only choice.
With versatile seating arrangements, the Express can carry eight, 12 or 15 passengers. A choice of V6, stout V8 or fuel-thrifty four-cylinder diesel engine means there's a power configuration to suit most passenger needs, not to mention two available payload ratings, and an extended wheelbase if you need absolute maximum passenger and cargo capacity.
But unless you like the Chevy's styling, or you're reassured by the wide availability of spare parts, we suggest looking elsewhere. The Express is an old design, essentially the same van it was when introduced in 1996, with only minor interior and exterior refreshes to help keep it current.
Even then the Express falls short since most of its competitors offer more modern technology and better handling and even have high-roof versions that allow for better passenger entry and exit. Used-parts availability and an established track record might be potential draws, but they're not enough to make us recommend the Express Passenger van without reservation. Its competitors are simply that much better overall.
2019 Chevrolet Express models
The 2019 Chevrolet Express Passenger is a full-size van with versatile seating configurations and room for up to 12 people. (Its Express Cargo sibling retains the front two seats and uses the rest of the interior as an expansive cargo area.) It's available in two load ratings, 2500 and 3500, and in two trims, the base LS and the LT. Additionally, the 3500 can be ordered with a long wheelbase, which increases the length of the cargo area by about 20 inches. The additional room allows for another row of seats (15-passenger seating) if you desire.
The LS is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, a 60/40-split opening passenger door, 12-passenger seating (2-3-3-4 with a 50/50-split back row), air conditioning, power windows and locks, a driver information display, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, GM's OnStar communications, a rearview camera, and a two-speaker audio system with an AM/FM stereo and an auxiliary port.
A tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control are standard on 3500 models and optional for the 2500. Opting for the extended-wheelbase 3500 adds rear air conditioning, which is available as a separate option for the other LS models.
Stepping up to the LT adds front and rear chrome bumpers, remote locking and unlocking, cloth upholstery, carpeted flooring and rear air conditioning. This trim also adds the tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control to the 2500. Forward collision alert and lane departure warning are now standard features on the LT trim for 2019.
Many of the features added by the LT are available on LS models as well. A bundle containing a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, a CD player, a USB port and a navigation system is available for any Express Passenger model.
A rearview camera with the display located in the rearview mirror can be ordered on any vehicle without the touchscreen. Other stand-alone options include power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote vehicle start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, satellite radio, and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.
Some features and packages are available only when the appropriate body type is selected. The Paratransit package for 3500 extended-wheelbase models removes the rear seat and reverts to vinyl floor coverings. This body style can also be ordered in a 15-passenger (2-3-3-3-4 seating) configuration. Standard-wheelbase 2500 and 3500 models can be ordered in an eight-passenger (2-3-3) configuration.
Two additional powertrains are offered on any body style. For hauling a large number of people, consider the 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. If fuel efficiency is a priority, check out the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Express.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
|LS 2500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$34,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LS 3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|LT 3500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 12
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Express safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alert if the system detects an imminent forward collision.
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert when the rear of the Express is close to an object.
- OnStar
- Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft or other emergency.
Chevrolet Express vs. the competition
Chevrolet Express vs. Ford Transit Passenger Van
On technology alone, the Ford Transit has an edge on the Express. The Transit Connect's optional Ford Sync 3 infotainment brings the same kind of features offered in Ford's SUVs and trucks into the passenger van, which makes sense when you consider you'll often need to entertain more than just a driver and passenger. The Transit's diverse engine lineup is also powerful and fuel-efficient, even if acceleration with the Transit Connect's base engine is somewhat sluggish.
Chevrolet Express vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
If you ever needed proof that some van buyers desire quasi-luxury appointments, look at the Sprinter. It's the most expensive of the full-size passenger van crop, and its interior is not exactly up to Mercedes S-Class standards. But for a work vehicle, the Sprinter sets the bar high, with excellent interior space, a true walk-through cabin and impressive handling. Add in a high-class and tech-rich interior, and it's no surprise that, despite its price, the Sprinter is one of the more popular choices in the segment.
Chevrolet Express vs. Nissan NV Passenger
Nissan smartly prices the NV at around the same level as the Chevy Express but delivers a more modern and robust van. While the Express can claim better versatility and a wider range of applications than the NV, part of the Nissan's appeal lies in its simple model and options structure. Each of the NV's handful of trim options offers an impressive set of standard features, while the van itself is surprisingly agile out on the road. The NV doesn't offer a 15-passenger option like the Chevy does. And it's not as fuel-efficient or fortified as some of its rivals (its towing and payload capacities are less than others). But it represents an excellent value among full-size passenger vans.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Express a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Express?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Chevrolet Express:
- Lane departure warning and forward collision alert are now available
- Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
Is the Chevrolet Express reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Express a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Express?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Express is the 2019 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,900.
Other versions include:
- LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,900
- LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,000
- LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,200
- LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,400
- LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,500
- LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
What are the different models of Chevrolet Express?
2019 Chevrolet Express Van Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Express Van is offered in the following styles: LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).
