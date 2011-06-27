Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Consumer Reviews

Great price. Great Car. MICHAEL , 07/23/2016 LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Just purchased this car over a week ago. I was interested in the Chevy Malibu however, I could not resist this deal. For 2016 they named this the Cruze limited. It is basically a 2015 model, as the 2016 cruze is a total different design. I guess it was to hold over the late debut. Because of that I chose the Cruze for the Value. I got such a great deal over 4,000 off MSRP could not pass it up. The drive is very smooth. The seats are very comfortable. I was surprised. I upgraded from a 2010 Ford focus. I have a 90 mile combined mile commute to work everyday. This definitely gets the job done. I was surprised with the room vs my ford focus I can easily fit my wife and 2 girls who are both under 6 yrs old. Now Mileage wise I get a combined total of about 31.5. MY focus I was getting 37.4. That being said it gets decent mileage for a small vehicle but not the best in my book. Breaking is one par nice and tight. (well calibrated). The quality of the interior is by far where it shines. Great plastics, comfortable seats and has a plethora of audio connections from bluetooth to XM radio and Aux input. Plus you standard CD MP3 player. The look of the cluster gage and AC/Audio area is just a good looking, well thought out design. The cabin is pretty quiet as well. The color I chose is something I've never seen before it's called Blue Ray Metallic. In the light you see hints of blue and metallic sparkles. In the shade it looks really dark almost black. Only issue I have is the pick up is kind of sluggish. For 138 Horsepower I would expect a little more. If your on the fence on this one I highly recommend it. Biggest cargo space I'd say for this type of vehicle and lots of good looks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My LTZ Updated DR , 02/21/2016 LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my Cruze in February 2016 brand new with 9 miles on the Odometer. I currently have 35,000 miles and overall it’s been a decent car. The transmission has felt odd at times, but I’ve been told this is normal. The only issues I’ve had is the A/C unit has been squeaking and making a noise while it operates under a level 5 speed. Also the Bluetooth and backup camera have on occasion been buggy. The Bluetooth system sometimes won’t connect to my phone so I hard wire it in instead when this happens. The backup camera works most of the time. On occasion it’ll show a black screen for 30 seconds and pop back to normal. Other then these minor issues, it’s not a bad ride. Gas mileage is excellent. With that being said, once my Powertrain warranty runs out at 60,000 miles I plan on parting ways. I miss having a larger engine. My next vehicle I would like to sacrifice some mpg for more hp. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Cruze! Kenyon , 02/27/2016 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love everything about my Cruze and highly recommend it. Great mpg gas mileage and high tech everything! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great commuter car Freddy , 07/02/2016 LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I lease a Cruze because I didn't want to miles on my BMW, and so far it's a great car. The dealership I leased it from was great! It is a little slow/sluggish but it's a 4 banger. I actually enjoy driving it since I got this car I have been driving it more then my BMW. When my lease is up I will probably lease another one is they have any good lease options like I got on this one. MPG has been ok and I drive alittle over 100 miles a day to and from work so I have to fill up every 2 days but I can't complain. BTW mine came with satellite radio for a few months and Wifi also. Again very happy with the Cruze.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse