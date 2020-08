Used 1997 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Jo-Dan Buick GMC - Moosic / Pennsylvania

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Sebring Silver Metallic ONLY 32,000 miles!!. Odometer is 32564 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Corvette .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YY22G1V5105683

Stock: V5105683

Certified Pre-Owned: No