Used 1997 Chevrolet Corvette Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Corvette
4.5
4.5
14 reviews
List Price Estimate
$6,412 - $14,162
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1997 c5 corvette

woodyelect, 04/22/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

One of the best cars I have ever driven for fun and performance. This car looks fast even when it is parked in the garage. The electronics are very complex in this car and I have had a problem with the heating and cooling controls.

Fun car to drive, if the bugs die.

hand77, 12/14/2012
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I'll start by being fair, the mileage of my car was low, and I got an extremely good price from a friend. With that said, the car was awesome, most of the time. It was a blast to drive, got compliments everywhere I went (nassau blue color), and was just plain sexy to look at. But the rear end went bad, transmission needed replace, wiper motor never worked, driver side window motor went bad. Yes I did hot rod the car, but with it being a Corvette, you would thing it would hold up a tad better. To each their own, the car was a blast, but I won't own another C5 base car.

1997 Corvette

Jgordon05, 10/05/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

One of the best sports cars out there for your money these days. Looks and drives awsome. Very comfortable seats. Nice acceleration and design.

Good for the money

BB's, 03/04/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had many sports cars, Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds etc... This Corvette is the best all around for the money. If you don't need the back seats then you get great looks, awesome power and crazy comments. And considering the rate of depreciation of all other american sports cars on the market the Corvette is the best bang for the buck.

'97 Corvette

Ramjet319, 05/21/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love the car, but disappointed that I have had to have it towed on three occasions: (1) locked steering column, (2) Broken serpintine belt bracket, (3) Broken serpintine belt.

