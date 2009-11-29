Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica for Sale Near Me

I bought mine for 550 dollars, and almost 2 years later, I still own it. New radiator (ran all winter with no antifreeze!), new serp. Belt, oil changes and spark plugs, bulb replacements, and a new hood, all under 150 dollars! This car should still be in production. No Major problems, I recommend this car to anyone, doesn't matter if your rich or poor! Outstanding reliability! Man I wish I could have had this car sooner! Good performance! Smoked a 2008 Hyundai sonata! And an acura tsx! And any old Taurus or sable! Ha! And my car was practically free! In the process of tuning it up to beat a mustang hopefully, or to come close! Awesome car!

