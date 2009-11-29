Used 1991 Chevrolet Corsica for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Corsica searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Corsica
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Corsica
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating424 Reviews
Report abuse
WoodRat1984,11/29/2009
I bought mine for 550 dollars, and almost 2 years later, I still own it. New radiator (ran all winter with no antifreeze!), new serp. Belt, oil changes and spark plugs, bulb replacements, and a new hood, all under 150 dollars! This car should still be in production. No Major problems, I recommend this car to anyone, doesn't matter if your rich or poor! Outstanding reliability! Man I wish I could have had this car sooner! Good performance! Smoked a 2008 Hyundai sonata! And an acura tsx! And any old Taurus or sable! Ha! And my car was practically free! In the process of tuning it up to beat a mustang hopefully, or to come close! Awesome car!
Related Chevrolet Corsica info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GS 450h 2010
- Used Hyundai Azera 2010
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon 2013
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2012
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2010
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV 2012
- Used Toyota 86 2014
- Used MINI Cooper Paceman 2014
- Used Porsche 718 Boxster 2012
- Used Nissan Altima Hybrid 2010
- Used Aston Martin Rapide S 2011
- Used Nissan Cube 2013
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Wagon 2010
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2014
- Used Bentley Continental GTC 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Saab 9-3 Griffin
- Used Cadillac STS-V
- Used BMW M4 CS
- Used Mercury Mountaineer
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe
- Used Mazda B-Series Truck
- Used BMW M8 Gran Coupe
- Used BMW X2
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- Used INFINITI Q45
- Used Pontiac Firebird
- Used Honda CR-V Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Fort Myers FL
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Aurora CO
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Cincinnati OH
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Brooklyn NY
- Used Chevrolet Astro Boca Raton FL
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Tacoma WA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD South Portland ME
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Winston Salem NC
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Winston Salem NC
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Greenville NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2010 Edison NJ
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2012 Amarillo TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016 Boca Raton FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox