Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice Consumer Reviews
ex-Police LT1 off eBay
Shopping for a second car in 2000 I started on Edmunds.com and selected a couple high-value models (good ratings and low price). Then I went to eBay and started bidding - won a '96 Caprice. Fresh out of service with the Saginaw MI PD it has the LT1 and heavy duty everything. Got it with 75,000 on the clock. So far I've put a new A/C unit, replaced two front suspension components and put on new Michelins. It uses no oil and has had zero drivetrain issues. Now at 120,000 miles.
Tell me again why GM discontinued these?
I have the 5.7L LT1 engine in mine. It's a very fast car with smooth-as- silk ride. The odd thing is that it gets 25 mpg even with the performance axle ratio (that's the EPA highway rating too). I know other owners getting 27 mpg. It's funny that Chrysler's new Hemi (same size as the LT1: 5.7L) in the 300C/Magnum (a similar curb weight according to Edmunds) is rated at the same gas mileage (25 mpg highway) even though the Hemi is 10 years newer in design and even uses cylinder deactivation.
The Best Car I've Ever Owned!
I'm a police officer in ME with prior sevice in MA. I never drove a Chevy cruiser until I went to ME. Wow, what a difference from the Ford's! I was so impressed I ordered a 9C1 Caprice in 07/96 and had to go back to MA to do it. This car is fantastic. It rockets off the line, corners like it's on rails, and gets 20mpg on the highway. The only problem I had was the crappy Goodyear Eagle RSA tires which were replaced. I love this car. I only drive it in the summer now, and am going to give it to my daughter as her first car, and the Cops can chase her around. Why GM discontinued the Caprice/Impala SS is beyond me. This car is a true classic and will be a collectors car I'm sure.
Great older car
My 3rd Caprice. This car has 30000 miles. Just did 3000 mile road trip to Alaska with no problems. Best MPG was 26 mpg at 60-65 mph. Worst mpg was 17mpg at 8-100mph. Too Bad GM doesn't make a full size rear drive car anymore.
End of the Big Rear Wheel Drive Cars
I bought this car second hand from an older couple. I put limited miles on it as I store the vehicle during the winters. I have the LT1 which is an awesome motor for power, towing, and economy. I can easily average 26 mpg. When pulling my 2100lb camper, I average 17 mpg cruising at 70mph; hard to beat that with an SUV. The ride is quiet and smooth; the leather seats are comfortable for long rides and I really enjoy the simple dashboard layout. The trunk size is great as well. I have never had a space shortage problem. Overall, the Caprice is quite the car; its very versitile and a wolf in a sheep's skin.
Sponsored cars related to the Caprice
Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Caprice info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD