Monthly Update for September 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Bolt: Monthly Update for September 2019

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

At a Glance:

• The Bolt went 1,001 miles in September

• Your run-of-the-mill daily commuting

• A pedestrian gets detected

• Took it on a Home Depot run

Where Did We Drive It?

Regular commuting duties aside, the Bolt did manage to go on a little Home Depot run to return some home flooring items.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

For "1001 Rabbit Tales," the Bolt merrily ran errands around town and commuted from the office to various humble abodes and back again.

Average lifetime mpg: 25.8 kWh/100 miles

EPA consumption rating: 28 kWh/100 miles combined

Best fill consumption: 18 kWh/100 miles (187.4 mpge)

Best range: 334.3 miles

Current odometer: 31,776 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I was able to get the Bolt up to a good speed on an open stretch of highway (a rarity during L.A. rush hour), and the grooves really made the ride feel unstable." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Technology

"I don't know how many times I have driven the Bolt, and I never noticed it had a pedestrian detection system until today. The car was moving slowly ahead at a congested light. And when a gentleman to the left of the intersection approached the car asking for money, I noticed a little red light of a person pop up on the dash. (The symbol is officially called the Pedestrian Ahead Indicator.) It's definitely not a place I'd normally look for a warning light, so you have to wonder about its effectiveness." — Kathleen Clonts

Utility

"I was getting some laminate floors installed in my home and needed to return some surplus items to the hardware store for a refund. I was able to fit three 50-pound bags of self-leveler, three long strips of molding, and some weatherproofing material, all in the back of the Bolt (see photo)." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor