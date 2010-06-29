Monthly Update for June 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Bolt: Monthly Update for June 2019

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

May and June at a Long Glance:

• We drove 1,934 miles from May until June

• New records set!

• The Bolt encountered a very Tesla-esque moment

• OMG, the glare! THE GLAAAARE!!!

• Mother-in-law buys a Bolt

• Chevy continues obsession with plain hard plastics

• DIY vehicle maintenance: wiper fluid

Where Did We Drive It?

Our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt has been relegated to commuting duties after Senior Consumer Editor Ron Montoya conducted an EV ownership test over the month of April. You can read the Associated Press article here: "Can you own an electric car without a home charger?"

From May through June, we averaged 967 miles per month while doing commutes down to Orange County and running various errands around town. Lunch runs have been the most popular.

The Bolt remains a very good option when choosing an affordable EV, and it was a topic of conversation during these last couple of months as you'll read in our logbook highlights.

How Much Electricity Did It Use?

While this EV is over 2 years old and the lifetime average dropped down to 25.9 kWh/100 miles, it is not losing any range performance whatsoever. Over the last two months, we have been able to get a best fill consumption of 18 kWh/100 miles and net a best projected range of 355.3 miles (trip odometer + distance to empty)!

Average lifetime mpg: 25.9 kWh/100 miles

EPA consumption rating: 28 kWh/100 miles combined

Best fill consumption: 18 kWh/100 miles (187.4 mpge)

Best range: 334.3 miles

Current odometer: 27,785 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

We topped off the windshield wiper fluid.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"Everything seemed normal when I backed the Bolt out of the driveway. And then I realized that the backup camera hadn't come on. It was stuck on the audio screen, but there was no music and the volume didn't do anything. I couldn't turn on the AC either. Basically, the touchscreen was frozen.

"I got in and out of the car, turned it on and off, and locked and unlocked it in an attempt to reset the car. A do-over, if you will. Nope. In fact, the screen stayed fully lit even after I locked the car and walked away from it. So I went ahead and drove the 30 minutes to where I was going, hoping to wait it out. The car won this staring contest. The same Smashing Pumpkins song was still listed on the screen at the 30-minute mark — an interval I had to determine by looking at my phone because the clock hadn't budged since this all began.

"After I arrived, I was not crazy about leaving the car for six hours (I was going on a hike) with the screen on. So I made a call to someone who minds the fleet back at the office — or I tried to use the voice button to call up Siri. But that didn't work either. So I unplugged my phone from the USB port and called manually. No one had any advice. This issue was a new one.

"Google came to my rescue. I found a thread about this, and the advice was easy: Hold the home and fast-forward buttons down together until the screen resets. That took about 10 seconds, and all was well as if nothing ever happened. As I did this, I got this déjà vu feeling that I might have done this before about 18 months ago. Or maybe that was our Tesla Model 3 — that one (and the S and X before it) needs the full reboot treatment about every other time I drive it." — Dan Edmunds, director of vehicle testing

Interior

"Even though this wasn't my first time driving the Bolt, it was the first time I noticed how much glare reflected off the dash onto the front windshield. Maybe it was the perfect time of the year where the sun lines up just right with my direction of travel, but I found it nearly impossible to see into shady parts of the road. Thankfully, my polarized sunglasses cut the glare, and those should be a must-have if you own a Bolt." — Calvin Kim, road test engineer

"I always bring up the Bolt with anyone who's shopping for an EV, because its combination of range and performance for the price is just hard to beat. But, man, there's some cheapness on display when you get inside. I love the crisp graphics on both display screens, but that's where the love stops. The rest of the cabin is a study in hard plastics. It doesn't help that ours is trimmed in white and gray; I would definitely opt for the darker interior to help conceal stains and smudges. But would it have killed Chevy to spend a little more on the textures and graining in here? With richer materials, I'd have no reservations about recommending the Bolt to would-be Tesla Model 3 owners. As things stand, there's a big asterisk that I'd be remiss not to mention." — Josh Sadlier, senior manager of content strategy

Comfort

"I don't remember this happening when we first got our Bolt. So it could be degradation over time. Whatever the case, when I plopped into the Bolt's driver's seat for the first time in months, I said 'Ouch!' The best way I can describe the experience is that it's like there isn't enough padding in the seat bottom, so rather than plopping onto cushy foam, my left hip area hits the hard plastic perimeter of the seat. If I were an owner, I'm sure I'd figure out a different way of entering the car to guard against bruising. But that shouldn't be necessary, right? I've entered a lot of cars in my day, and I'm pretty sure this is the only one that made my hip hurt upon landing." — Josh Sadlier

Maintenance

"One of the benefits of driving an EV is fewer visits to the dealer. But this can have its own minor consequences. As such, our Bolt has run out of wiper fluid. They usually top you off with the stuff whenever you get an oil change. I didn't get a chance to refill it myself, but we'll need to plan a visit to an auto parts store soon." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Miscellaneous

"My mother-in-law was looking for a new car, and her use-case fit the bill for the Bolt. She drives between 60 to 100 miles a week, and though she's an apartment dweller, there are chargers located at many of the locations she frequents. Aside from the obvious benefits such as torque, and the Bolt's new infotainment and safety systems, some of her thoughts about EV ownership have changed. First, her friends were strongly against her getting an EV due to the charging situation. After the first month of struggling to find stations, she changed her charging style: Instead of waiting until the battery was nearly dead to find a spot, she started opportunity charging, that is, plugging into a charger whenever the vehicle was stopped. This change in behavior let her go for weeks at a time until the battery was drained.

"Secondly, she thought the Bolt's small size would be an issue. She's a grandmother of two and used to drive a compact crossover. The Bolt's roomy rear hatch, especially with the cargo floor removed, is tall and wide. Strollers, diaper bags and Costco runs have not proved to be an issue. Finally, there's the weather aspect. Even though she parks in an underground garage, the reduction in range in cold weather was more than she anticipated. Once her apartment complex finishes installing chargers in the garage, even this issue should be reduced as her car can be pre-conditioned and the battery kept warm from wall power.

"Overall, her experience has been resoundingly positive. And considering she's a first-time EV buyer among her peer group, many of them are learning from her experience. For her, the ability to avoid gas stations was worth the change in charging behavior." — Calvin Kim