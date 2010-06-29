Monthly Update for July 2019 - 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Bolt: Monthly Update for July 2019

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

July at a Glance:

• We drove 1,885 miles in the month of July

• Lots of local road trips and errand runs

• Surprised about the seat upholstery

• Is range anxiety a real thing with the Bolt?

Where Did We Drive It?

The Bolt has been brought back to its usual daily-driver routine. It was used for a few longer local road trips — longer than 30 miles — during this time, but daily commutes dominated the overall use. The nearly 2,000-mile month of July is a rarity more than a norm.

How Much Electricity Did It Use?

Nothing has changed since our two milestones last month. The Bolt is as consistent as ever.

Average lifetime mpg: 25.9 kWh/100 miles

EPA consumption rating: 28 kWh/100 miles combined

Best fill consumption: 18 kWh/100 miles (187.4 mpge)

Best range: 334.3 miles

Current odometer: 29,670 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Utility

"It's easy to look at the Bolt's estimated range of 238 miles and think 'this isn't that much,' but it is. My own Mazda 3 has a small gas tank and I'm often refueling at 230 miles. Now, you'd never run it that low in the Bolt, but in theory, the 'fuel station' is your home, so you'd have more opportunities to charge. But even if you wanted to roll the dice and buy this car without a charger, you'd probably only have to charge it about once or twice a week for a few hours. I was able to go a long weekend, where I drove about 180 miles, and I still had an estimated 120 miles of range remaining.

"Range anxiety is exactly that: just anxiety. We make up this problem in our heads from some imagined emergency long trip that may never come to pass." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor