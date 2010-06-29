Monthly Update for December 2018 - 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Bolt: Monthly Update for December 2018

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

Where Did We Drive It?

To Disneyland, of course! And when not driving to the Magic Kingdom, we drove our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt mostly around town in December. Despite the Bolt's 250-ish miles of range, no one's signing it out for a road trip, not even during the holidays when many of us try to get out of town. You need to be fully committed if you plan to drive the Bolt outside of its range radius, fully committed to brief spells of long stops at DC fast chargers, when and where you can find them.

So while miles were contained to our local area, we still managed to add 740 miles to the Bolt's odometer.

What Kind of Efficiency Did It Return?

We didn't move the needle much in December. Our overall average efficiency increased ever so slightly from the last update but barely enough to notice. None of our other metrics changed except that we're now beyond 20,000 miles. Even though we've had the Bolt for more than a year, it's always a good sign when we like a car enough to keep it around past the 20K mark.

Average lifetime mpg: 26.2 kWh/100 miles (128.4 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA consumption rating: 28 kWh/100 miles combined

Best fill consumption: 18.3 kWh/100 miles (184.3 mpge)

Best range: 334.3 miles

Current odometer: 22,102 miles

Rough, Rugged, and Raw: Impressions

As our time with the Bolt winds down, we thought we'd review some of the good, the bad and the otherwise. The Chevrolet Bolt isn't going to win any design awards, and it sure as heck isn't the vehicle of choice for a zombie apocalypse. You can get away in a hurry thanks to the electric motor. But as an EV, you'll need to stop and plug in to top off the car for your next escape. That's if there's still electricity. No thanks.

What the Bolt is, though, is a fantastic commuter vehicle. Using our long-termer as the benchmark, you easily get over 200 miles of range (even with some spirited driving sprinkled about). There's a lot of interior room where grown adults can actually fit in the rear seats without having to tuck their knees into their chests like kindergartners. And the cargo area is much larger than a shoebox (unlike say, a Fiat 500e). We wish it would have more of everything, but there's only so much you can offer at this price point as an entry-level EV.

For all its instrumentation and readouts, the Bolt is fairly intuitive. The interior isn't exciting, but it is usable and durable and doesn't feel too much like a penalty box (definition of penalty box: an interior that's ugly, unrefined, claustrophobic, and makes you want to break out like you were imprisoned inside it for 40 years). We have, however, noted glares due to the light-colored dash.

The infotainment interface is straightforward and easy to see. Connecting devices like an iPhone is simple. The seats are well-positioned but have been uncomfortable for some of us. After almost two years, a weird smell still lingers inside the cabin that I can't quite put my finger on. No, it's not equivalent to mold or someone passing gas.

Our Bolt also has the nifty rear camera rearview mirror, which is occasionally useful. It has been reliable* and, alongside our long-term Prius, the Bolt is a commuting champ. There's an asterisk after "reliable" because we did need to replace the battery due to faulty hardware and software.

Overall, there's a lot to like about this vehicle. It's also fairly affordable as far as EVs go, and while not attractive, it's not something I would be ashamed of driving either. Personally, I would take this over my 500e. Now let's see if Chevrolet can work out some rock-bottom lease deals.

Put Ya Boots On: Getting Knee-Deep Into Details

Now that we have the raw-impression-via-firehose out of the way, here are the finer details about our Bolt collected during the last two years. It's somewhat rare that we hold onto a vehicle for this long, but we aim for at least 20,000 miles for our long-term tests before we end them, especially when we buy the car ourselves.

In nearly two years with the Bolt, we've learned quite a bit about what the EV future could be like. The Bolt has shown us that range anxiety isn't really a huge factor with this vehicle. We can easily get it beyond the 200-mile mark, unlike the Teslas we've had. Everyone on staff has been overjoyed by this since Day One, but we have yet to get close to the 300-plus-mile record that one Bolt owner has set, according to GM.

We also learned that self-healing tires can be messy when using the sealing foam and are a pain to patch due to said "healing" technology. Also, the seats aren't the most comfortable as evidenced by the posts from Kurt and Will and there's a "glaring" problem with the interior.

Over the holidays, two of our esteemed colleagues, Kathleen and Caroline, spent quite a bit of time in our Bolt, using it for daily commutes and a Disneyland trip. Their insight is refreshing as you'll see from their comments below, but you'll also notice a couple of common threads:

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Interior

"My sister, 4-year-old niece and I once again set out to the Magic Kingdom. I always volunteer to drive us because it's my chance to see how a long-termer does with child seats. Here's what my sister had to say about setting up the child seat in the Bolt:

"'It was easy because the back anchor was easily accessible from the back of the car (in my X5, it's too far from the back, so I have to feel around for it from the back seat). But it was also hard because the doorway was small, so I couldn't simply slide the car seat in. I had to tip it and PIVOT [/Ross in Friends] until I could get it in position. So maybe it'd be really easy for a baby seat, but trickier for a toddler seat.'" — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor

"With the seats in an upright position, the headrests — for safety reasons or not — tilt your head awkwardly forward. I found that once I tilted the driver's seat back a little, it wasn't quite as annoying. But this characteristic could be a deal-breaker for some potential buyers." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

"I only needed a few items from Trader Joe's, including a dozen eggs. Problem with loading the one grocery bag into the Bolt is figuring out where to put it so that it won't spill out the contents. There's nothing in the cargo to secure it, and the rear-seat footwell has a wide flat floor. So I ended up pushing the front passenger seat all the way back til it secured the bag up against the rear seat. That did the trick.

"By the way, in the picture you probably notice how dirty the floor mat is. That was from when my sister stepped in some wet dirt before stepping into the car. That's another reason I would have opted for a dark interior." — Caroline Pardilla

Technology-Audio

"The giant 10.2-inch infotainment screen is great and is one of the first things new passengers comment on. But in part due to the (much-appreciated) enormous front window, it can be obscured by severe glare at times. Perhaps if the screen had a little hood on top or were angled more toward the driver, it might help." — Kathleen Clonts

"I'll second Kathleen's thoughts on the Bolt's large touchscreen. It is larger than what you'd find in most other EVs, which is nice when you're using Apple CarPlay. But I have two big issues with it. First, it sits at too low of an angle. I suspect this was done to reduce glare, but it makes it slightly harder to read than it should be. Second, the operating system that Chevy used was a one-off that isn't found in its other vehicles. It isn't very intuitive to use. I vastly prefer the current Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system, seen in other new Chevys, but it's unclear if and when that will make it to the Bolt." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

"The camera is super helpful when parking in tight spots, allowing me to get just-close-enough to the bike that sits in front of our spot in the garage." — Kathleen Clonts

Miscellaneous

"After having one-pedaled the Nissan Leaf through rush-hour traffic the night before, I was looking forward to trying out our Bolt the next night. Seriously, that one-pedal driving is a sanity saver, especially when it seems everyone else on the I-10 freeway is a fan of speeding up and hitting the brakes. But unfortunately, since there is no clearly labeled B mode or E-pedal option in the Bolt, I wasn't sure how to get it to activate the regenerative braking.

"I totally dismissed the L on the shifter as the low gear for going down hills. And when I had tried driving it in L briefly, it did seem to shift to a lower gear, but I was afraid that resistance to acceleration would expend more energy. But nope, turns out that's where you should place the shift lever when you want to one-pedal it. Too bad Chevrolet doesn't have a recognizable name for that like Nissan does." — Caroline Pardilla