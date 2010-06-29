Monthly Update for August 2018 - 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Long-Term Road Test

2017 Chevrolet Bolt: Monthly Update for August 2018

by Rex Tokeshi-Torres, Vehicle Testing Technician

Where Did We Drive It?

It's been a while since we last checked in with our 2017 Chevrolet Bolt, June to be exact. What has it been up to?

Well, the Bolt is one of our commuting champions, and that is its bread-and-butter task around here. Whether it goes home with an editor who lives 10 miles away or with a staffer who lives 30 or more miles away in the San Fernando Valley or Orange County, the Bolt is a first-call commuter. Carpool-access stickers help, especially for our Orange County crew members who have carpool lanes on nearly all stretches of freeway from office to home. But it's the instant surge of torque and the ability to leapfrog through traffic that makes the Bolt a fun car to commute in.

It also has Apple CarPlay, which is a favorite with our iPhone-enabled crew. And the Bolt is just easy to operate and, for the most part (dying battery aside), reliable and issue-free.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

With the variety of commuting distances among our staff, it can look as if our Bolt is either being driven into the ground or not driven at all. We logged just 679 miles in July and only 431 miles in August. The Bolt's efficiency increased, however, from 26.5 kilowatt-hours per 100 miles in June to 27 kWh/100 miles in August.

Average lifetime mpg: 27 kWh/100 miles (125.1 miles per gallon equivalent)

EPA mpg rating: 28 kWh/100 miles combined (26 city/31 highway)

Best fill mpg: 18.3 kWh/100 miles (184.3 mpge)

Best range: 334.3 miles

Current odometer: 19,310 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"The Bolt allows me to sprint to open spots in traffic easily. I love EVs since they have instant torque and can bolt (no pun intended) into a gap when someone isn't paying attention, which happens a lot here in SoCal." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

Technology

"I chose the Bolt over the Tesla Model 3 the other night. The deciding factor was Apple CarPlay. I had to run some errands and commute in rush-hour traffic, so I wanted to have access to my podcasts and Apple map data. I can do all that simply by plugging in my phone. I could've had similar features in the Model 3, but it would have involved more steps than I was willing to take that day." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor