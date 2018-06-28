2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV
What’s new
- The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is an all-new vehicle
- Part of the first Cadillac XT4 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Roomy seating and cargo area for this class of SUV
- Infotainment system is quick and sharp-looking
- Ride is far too busy for a luxury crossover
- Lots of engine and road noise
- Some controls are confusing to use
- Luxury features you'd expect to be standard are optional
Which XT4 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Cadillac XT4 makes for an affordable entry point into the world of compact luxury SUVs, offering a fuel-efficient engine and plenty of rear legroom. We also like its new technology interface, which is superior to older Cadillac systems by a wide margin. And unlike the bland styling found on many other crossovers, you won't mistake the XT4's distinctive design for anything but a Cadillac.
The XT4, however, misses the mark in several key areas. It's not much fun to drive due to lackluster handling and an engine that is a little underpowered by class standards. For a luxury vehicle, it's also surprisingly unrefined. The engine constantly makes a diesel-like chattering sound, and the ride quality is unnecessarily firm. Rivals are similarly priced and triumph where the XT4 falters.
Overall, the new XT4 is a mixed bag. It's worth a look if space and style are priorities for you. Otherwise, we think you might be happier checking out rival crossover SUVs such as Acura's RDX or BMW's X1 or X3.
2019 Cadillac XT4 models
The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is available in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport. Though the base Luxury boasts solid entertainment and phone integration features, it's light on some features. The Premium Luxury and the Sport come with upgrades that match their names, such as leather for the former and additional seat bolstering for the latter. Regardless of trim level, the XT4 employs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (237 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
The base Luxury trim level doesn't quite come with all the features you might expect, but nonetheless it's decently equipped. Feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, and dual-zone climate control. Infotainment is handled by 8-inch touchscreen, Near Field Communications for easy Bluetooth connections, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, four USB outlets (including one Type-C), and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
Stepping up to the Premium Luxury nets you automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, a rear cargo shade, driver-seat memory settings, ambient interior lighting and added drive safety aids, including front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and a seat that vibrates to alert the driver.
The Sport is similarly equipped but dons black trim-specific details, LED turn signals, and front cornering lamps. The interior has simulated leather upholstery, a different style of steering wheel and sport front seats.
Additional options are available for the Premium Luxury and the Sport. The Comfort and Convenience package adds upgraded front seats with a massaging function, leather upholstery (for the Sport) and hands-free operation of the power liftgate. The Technology package includes a digital gauge cluster, head-up display, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, and wireless device charging.
For added safety, the Driver Awareness package includes low-speed frontal collision mitigation, a following distance indicator and lane keeping assist. After ordering this package, you can also opt for adaptive cruise control and both front and rear automatic braking from the Driver Assist package. The Enhanced Visibility package adds a suite of additional cameras, including one that displays in the rearview mirror, as well as an automatic parking feature.
When equipped with the optional 20-inch wheels, the Sport can also be outfitted with an adaptive suspension. Other available options include a sunroof; a built-in navigation system; a Cold Weather package, which adds a heated steering wheel and heated front and outboard rear seats; and a Trailering package, which brings additional cooling, a 2-inch receiver and a wiring connector.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.0
Steering6.0
Handling6.0
Drivability6.5
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort5.5
Noise & vibration5.0
Climate control7.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing7.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids6.5
Voice control7.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Well thought out SUV. Just traveled 250 highway miles at 70 mph and averaged 29.2 miles per gallon - incredible! My 6 cylinder, 2015 top-rated SUV never got more than 22 mpg on the highway. The advanced adaptive cruise control is truly set and forget. Will even stop the car. This feature alone significantly reduces driver fatigue. Made the 250 mile highway drive a breeze. XT4 is well laid out - smart combination of buttons and touchscreen makes it easy to operate - no fumbling for climate controls, heated seats, or switching audio tracks. Very convenient volume control knob ensures you play all your music at the perfect level. (Or you can use the up/down volume control buttons on the steering wheel if you prefer.) Advanced technology makes the XT4 a pleasure to drive. The other day a neighbor was walking his dog as I was rounding a corner. The person icon in the heads-up display turned yellow and the SUV automatically slowed. XT4 will anticipate things before you do. XT4 is an interesting SUV that combines technology and comfort for a fun-to-drive, performant SUV. Note: A few of the reviews I've read have said that the engine is noisy. I'm don't agree with those reviews. The interior is very quite and don't notice any excessive engine noise. I've driven the car over 1,100 miles and much prefer it to the Acura RDX (previously owned) and Infinity Q30 (rented on trip before getting Cadillac and is not as comfortable). Bottom line is that the XT4 performs well (strong engine, quick/smooth shifts), is very comfortable (great seat positioning/support), great layout of controls (and very responsive touch screen) and is really fun to drive.
Have owned two other Cadillac's in the past 5 years and this one is clearly the best, not that the other two were not, but this one stands out. Replaced a 2016 SRX that we really liked, but like this more. It's sporty looking, has great acceleration and quiet comfortable drive. Excellent interior finishes with controls that make sense and are easy to understand and use. Vastly improved entertainment system is a pleasure to use vs. old CUE systems. Plenty of room front or back for my 6'3" frame. Add to all this the fact it runs on regular gasoline vs. any competition and this is a vehicle to take seriously over it's competition.
I traded a MB 300E Sport for this- which was just 'too low' for me to be comfortable in. The tech is 'on par' with the Benz- and it is quieter except for hard acceleration. Ride is firm- but not much different then the MB's Sport suspension. Handles well. It has a 'full size spare tire' - so no worry about getting stranded and the expense of replacing a 'run flat tire'. Seats are very comfortable and wide with adjustable lumbar and heat and massage- and rear leg room is 'unmatched' by anything else in this class. Like the Benz it has 'control buttons' for those who prefer them - and CUE system is much improved and faster then previous system- and uses a 'touch screen' that Benz lacked. I think Cadillac is on 'right track' with what the XT4 has to offer!
I leased a Premium Luxury XT4 after driving a Lexus for the past 12 years. Unfortunately my car died on me at 300 miles with a Service Transmission message. The dealer was good about getting me a loaner car out that same night. It turned out to be the sensor and they found that many of the wires had been pinched and/or misrouted. I had been experiencing the parking sensors and the cameras coming on at random times. While they corrected the wiring which fixed the transmission issue, the parking sensors continue to come on at random times. The dealership even took out a new car and was able to duplicate the same problem. Supposedly the dealership is working with Cadillac to see if the problem can be resolved with a software update. Not only do the front parking sensors come on at random times, the pedistrian sensor also comes on randomly - like on a major freeway where I'm sure there pedistrians are not walking. My phone also continues to unsync and I have to delete everything to get it to pair again. This means I often do not have a phone that will work with my car. My gas milage has been around 22 in the city and 29 when I did a road trip. I am now at 1200 miles and while there are things I like about my car, I could not recommend it to anyone else until they manage to get all of the bugs worked out of the sensors. I have an expectation that everything should work as expected when paying this much for a new car.
2019 Cadillac XT4 videos2019 Cadillac XT4 First Drive
2019 Cadillac XT4 First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: There was a time when entry-level luxury meant a small sedan, like a BMW 3 series. With the SUV craze, these days, entry-level luxury means a small crossover, and that's where the new 2019 Cadillac XT4 comes in. Cadillac has big plans, with an onslaught of new products slated for the next few years. That makes the XT4 doubly important. Not only is it competing in a really hot segment, it has to introduce new buyers to the brand and make them excited about trading up to a higher end Cadillac when the time comes. So is the 2019 XT4 a promising entry into the Cadillac brand? We're here on the outskirts of Seattle to find out. The driving dynamics of the XT4 are kind of interesting. They're not what I was expecting. But I think I can see what Cadillac was going for here. Let me try and describe what I'm talking about. Power for the XT4 comes from a 237-horsepower turbo-charged, four-cylinder engine. There are a lot of technical changes to it that are designed to just get more mileage and make sure that it can still deliver all the power it needs. Power delivery from the engine is very smooth, and it's pretty strong for a vehicle in this class, but there's no real sense of urgency to the way that it puts the power down. It doesn't feel like a sporty SUV the way some of the German competitors do. This vehicle also has a nine-speed automatic and an optional twin clutch all-wheel drive system that's similar to what you see in other GM products like this. There's a clutch that can completely disconnect the rear wheels, so you get more efficiency when you're in two-wheel drive mode. And then it can send power to the rear wheels when it's needed and shift power between the rear wheels, which is good for traction if you're in a low traction environment. The variable steering in the XT4 is pretty light. It's precise. You can definitely put this car where you want it to be, but you can't really tell what's going on with the front wheels through the steering wheel. The ride feels a little stiff-legged and a little bouncy, especially over larger bumps. The other thing is the brakes. These are electrically-activated hydraulic brakes, so the feel through the pedal is really artificial. It's a very firm pedal, and it's very linear, so it's pretty easy to judge braking force. But you feel a little disconnected from what's actually happening with the car. All of these things together-- the sort of light steering, the firm brake pedal, the little bit bouncy suspension-- all of it comes together to make this feel a bit more like a large SUV, dynamically. Now, that's not to say that it completely drives like a large SUV. There's definitely more maneuverability, there's less body roll, there's more grip, but it still has that feeling like this is a little bit more like an SUV than just a lifted car. Sets it apart a little bit from some of the competitors that do a lot of work to make their vehicles feel very car-like on the road. I mentioned before that the small luxury crossover segment is very hot, and that's true. There are a lot of brand new vehicles that this has to compete against. There's the Volvo XC40, and the BMW X1 and X2. There's also the all-new Lexus UX and the brand new Audi Q3. The Cadillac XT4 starts at about $36,000. And for a sport or premium luxury trim and front-wheel drive, you're looking at about $41,000 with destination and handling added in. All-wheel drive is another $2,500. A fully-loaded XT4 is going to break $55,000. That really puts the Cadillac XT4 right in the thick of things in terms of pricing in this segment. EPA estimated fuel economy is 24 miles per gallon city and 30 highway. For a car that makes 237 horsepower, that's not terrible, but it's not amazing either. That's definitely not going to make this a class leader in terms of efficiency. [MUSIC PLAYING] On the outside, the XT4 has a pretty distinctly Cadillac look to it where, on the inside, they've clearly put in some effort to give it that entry-level luxury feel. All of these surfaces are covered with nice looking materials. There's a lot of soft touch inside of the cabin. There are definitely a few places where you can feel the entry-level part of entry-level luxury. There's this plastic around the window switches that General Motors just can't seem to get away from. These are very comfortable seats. I've been in these all day. I'm really happy with them. There's a good amount of adjustability. There's heating and ventilation in this premium luxury trim and even sort of a basic massage function. There are a lot of deep pockets and cubbies around. There's even this convenient little wireless charging pad that you can slip your phone into. And since this is a General Motors product, you get things like OnStar, you get 4G LTE connectivity with a wifi hot spot, you get Android Auto and Apple Car Play. There are also USB and USBC ports for both the front and back seat. Of course, there's a full suite of active safety features and driver aids, lane keeping, collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control. Now, one thing is, just in terms of that wow factor of interior technology, some of the other vehicles are going to look a little more impressive. One thing they've done here that's sort of interesting is they've installed a control knob for the infotainment system. Now, I have mixed feelings about this. I like knob interfaces. I think it's a less distracting way to interact with the infotainment system, but this system is not really optimized for this interface. And what the knob does also changes depending on what screen you're in. I do appreciate that there are buttons for just about everything in here. The HVAC system can be controlled entirely through buttons up here. Heating seating and cooling, a lot of the safety features all have buttons attached to them, which makes life a little easier. There are a ton of different camera views. You can get a good look at the curbs. You can see what's happening both in front and behind the car and get a good 360 view from multiple angles. And that's good because visibility in the XT4 is not amazing. They are pretty thick pillars all around. So for low speed maneuvering, I really appreciated having the cameras. This backseat is one of the things that Cadillac is counting on to set the XT4 apart from its competitors. There's more leg room here than you get in a lot of vehicles in this class and a decent amount of head room. I'm just starting to rub on the roof, so taller passengers might run out of headroom but for the most part, full grown adults are going to be able to use this back seat. On this trip, I will say I've enjoyed my time in here. This is a comfortable place to enjoy a picturesque drive through the Pacific Northwest. I think for people who like the Cadillac brand already, for people who really enjoy larger SUVs but are looking to scale down a bit, they're going to find stuff in here that appeals to them. Our final verdict on the XT4 is going to have to wait, though, until we have a chance to get it to our test track along with all its competitors and do full ratings and reviews. So stay tuned to Edmunds for more. If you like this video, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and be sure to check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is a new entry in the hottest segment right now: entry-level luxury SUVs. A lot of brand-new or fully redesigned competitors are crowding the market, but Cadillac is betting that a little extra interior space and a lot of technology features will help the XT4 stand out. Edmunds staff writer Will Kaufman traveled to the outskirts of Seattle to jump behind the wheel of the XT4 and get the measure of this not-so-small small crossover. Find out what we think of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 in our Edmunds First Drive.
Features & Specs
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$39,295
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$41,795
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$39,295
|MPG
|24 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$41,795
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|237 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite XT4 safety features:
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates the driver's seat to alert you of things such as unintentional lane departure.
- Teen Driver
- Monitors driving habits, prevents disabling safety features such as stability control, and lets parents limit the volume of the stereo.
- Rear Camera Mirror
- Displays the view of a wide-angle camera in the rearview mirror to make reversing safer and easier.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.7%
Cadillac XT4 vs. the competition
Cadillac XT4 vs. Lexus NX 300
Though similar in cost and size, the Cadillac XT4 offers more rear legroom, a higher tow rating with its Trailering package, and more cargo space behind the rear seats. The XT4 also has standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, which the NX 300 lacks. The NX, however, is available as a hybrid for superior fuel economy.
Cadillac XT4 vs. Audi Q5
The Audi Q5 carries a higher starting price but accounts for the increase with more standard features, including all-wheel drive. Its interior relays a more modern appearance, especially when outfitted with the digital gauge cluster. The XT4 also has less cargo space — both behind the second row and with it folded — and a lower tow rating.
Cadillac XT4 vs. BMW X3
Like other German SUVs, the similarly sized BMW X3 costs more but offers a larger interior along with greater cargo volume and towing capability. Its performance model comes with a bigger and more powerful engine than what you can get in the Cadillac, too. Alas, the BMW only supports Apple CarPlay, and it's not standard.
FAQ
Is the Cadillac XT4 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Cadillac XT4?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Cadillac XT4:
- The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is an all-new vehicle
- Part of the first Cadillac XT4 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Cadillac XT4 reliable?
Is the 2019 Cadillac XT4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Cadillac XT4?
The least-expensive 2019 Cadillac XT4 is the 2019 Cadillac XT4 Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,795.
Other versions include:
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,295
- Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,795
- Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $39,295
- Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $41,795
- Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $34,795
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $37,295
What are the different models of Cadillac XT4?
More about the 2019 Cadillac XT4
The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is the brand's first foray into the compact luxury SUV segment. Its strengths lie in its budget-priced base model and the slight edge in fuel economy it enjoys in its front-wheel-drive configuration. Like most Cadillac models, the XT4 is available in a small handful of trim levels, each with features that represent the intention of the trim.
Though inexpensive, the base Luxury trim level lacks things such as leather upholstery, a power-adjusting steering wheel and a cargo cover. Still, it comes with dual-zone climate control, a rearview camera, and an 8-inch entertainment display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The two higher trim levels, the Premium Luxury and the Sport, come standard with nicer interior materials and safety features such as parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring.
Along with leather seating and upgraded interior trim, the Premium Luxury includes the features you'd expect from a luxury SUV, such as auto-dimming mirrors and a power liftgate. Keeping consistent with its name, the Sport comes with its own steering wheel, additional seat bolstering and carbon-fiber trim. It's also available with adaptive dampers provided you opt for the 20-inch wheels.
All of the trim levels are available with a sunroof, a heated steering wheel and seats, navigation and an upgraded stereo. Both the Premium Luxury and the Sport can be outfitted with ventilated and massaging front seats, and a suite of advanced safety and driver assistance features, ranging from adaptive cruise control to front and back automatic braking.
Whatever the trim level, the XT4 comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that routes 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. In the name of fuel economy, the all-wheel-drive system can decouple when not in use and the engine can run on fewer cylinders when needed. Unlike some other compact luxury SUVs, the XT4 is not available as a hybrid.
Though the Cadillac XT4 doesn't stand out for any one attribute versus its competition, it offers consistent strengths at an attractive price. When you're ready, Edmunds' unrivaled shopping tools can help you find the right 2019 Cadillac XT4 for your family.
2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV Overview
The 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV is offered in the following styles: Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 XT4 SUV 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 XT4 SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 XT4 SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Premium Luxury, Sport, Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 24 new 2019 [object Object] XT4 SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $48,235 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] XT4 SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV XT4 SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Cadillac XT4 for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,588.
Find a new Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,082.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV and all available trim types: Premium Luxury, Sport, Luxury, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Cadillac XT4 SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Cadillac lease specials
