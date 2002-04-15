Used 1992 Cadillac Seville for Sale Near Me
- 158,478 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,457
- 151,649 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,410
- 161,580 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,800
- 37,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 52,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
- 79,693 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 110,652 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$4,400
- 41,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,900
- 117,411 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 139,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 173,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,997
- 72,840 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,999
- 105,431 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 55,622 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Seville
iadrew,04/15/2002
I've owned this car for 7 1/2 years. It had 7k when we bought it and just turned over 70k. For the most part, it's been reliable. I love the power and the ride, but I've had plenty of minor problems that annoy me and add up over time. Ignition problems, power window & antenna problems, CD player problems, an oil leak... Repairs for these items ranged from $80-400 each making none of them too major, but they add up and diminish faith in GM & Cadillac. Now I have an A/C problem with a quote of $1100 to repair. That may be the end of this relationship.
