Used 1992 Cadillac Seville Consumer Reviews
92 Seville-Nice car but plenty of minors
I've owned this car for 7 1/2 years. It had 7k when we bought it and just turned over 70k. For the most part, it's been reliable. I love the power and the ride, but I've had plenty of minor problems that annoy me and add up over time. Ignition problems, power window & antenna problems, CD player problems, an oil leak... Repairs for these items ranged from $80-400 each making none of them too major, but they add up and diminish faith in GM & Cadillac. Now I have an A/C problem with a quote of $1100 to repair. That may be the end of this relationship.
Best Car I Ever Owned
Fast, powerful, timeless styling (my 92 has been taken for a 97 or 98), roomy, fun to drive.
Classic Muscle Wrapped In Luxury
A Home Run From Cadillac... I am not necessarily in Caddy's Target Market being an early 20's male, But I have a soft spot for Gadgetry, and more importantly muscle... and this car has both!!! Now don't get me wrong... It is not a '70 Charger R/T, or a 427 Cobra... But it has a Big, Smooth V8, and a throaty exhaust, inside of an eleganet luxury car with GREAT lines. I have a '92 (The 1st year of the redesign), and the STS has only improved since then... But '92 was the Pioneer year that got us where we are today in STS technology!!! I plan on buying a second STS next year, probably a '98 or a '99 to add to the collection!!! I am an STS fan for life!!!
Car
I love driving this car, it is so much fun, and fast. I like to take it on long trips.
My 1992 Cadillac Seville
My Seville is so nice and a pleasure to drive. I am surprised the value of it is so low. It would be impossible to find a replacement without going to a Cadillac DeVille, costing $40,000. I like my car so much I wont get a new one. My wife and I drive it on trips and it is exceptionally comfortable, 27-28 mpg, and looks good. The car only has 93,000 miles so I am prepared to proudly drive it for many more years.
