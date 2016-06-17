Used 2016 Cadillac ELR for Sale Near Me
20 listings
- 26,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,999
- 48,769 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$28,341
- 37,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,998$2,983 Below Market
- 11,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$23,999$1,818 Below Market
- 33,240 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,000
- 59,490 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,990$709 Below Market
- 59,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,950$843 Below Market
- 39,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,388$1,256 Below Market
- 6,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,000
- 60,121 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,700
- 63,227 miles
$20,745$587 Below Market
- 28,898 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,798
- 29,233 miles
$28,998
- 30,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,998
- 34,860 miles
$26,998
- 55,263 milesDelivery Available*
$22,990
- 59,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,998
- 89,567 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,907
Eric Rotbard,05/09/2016
2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD)
Having leased a 2014 Cadillac ELR (and 2011 Chevy Volt before it), the bar was already set very high. Contrary to the comments of many online detractors, the ELR is -not- simply a dressed up Volt. As any EV advocate should tell you, the fact that the Volt and ELR have the same powertrain configuration does not mean they are the same car. That would be like arguing that any internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) is the same as any other because they both have similar engines and transmissions. In an EV, what is a battery but the EV analog to an ICEV gas tank? No one would argue two cars are the same because they have the same gas tank. And the electric motor (be it in a Tesla, Leaf or Volt) is very similar in design from the original EV1 days, so it is more of a one size fits all part far more than the engine and transmission which need to be properly mated to the vehicle application. Lastly, the ICE in the Volt and ELR are designed primarily to provide electricity rather than mechanical energy (although it does that too in limited circumstances). What differentiates the Volt and ELR, then is the software and performance tuning (and the fact that the electric motor is more robust to handle the extra hp and torque). The Volt and ELR provide vastly different driving experiences. Other than the fact that both are silent, you would never confuse driving one for the other. I had previously said that the 2014 ELR was the perfect electric personal luxury coupe. It may not be as fast as a Model S, but it had plenty of torque. Also, whereas the Model S is beautiful, practical, spacious sedan, the beauty of the ELR is that it is the opposite: it is designed to be a personal car first and foremost, not a family car. It is not practical, nor is it intended to be. The 2014 ELR was -exactly- what I wanted: a personal car that can transport my family in a pinch. In my opinion, it is one of the most beautiful expressions of automotive design in history, both inside and out. I thought I could not be happier with the 2014 ELR... ... until I drove the 2016 ELR. Cadillac increased its performance, refined its handling, upgraded its CUE infotainment system with faster processing, more features, and enhanced the interface, and lowered the price. I had to have it, so I managed to transfer my 2014 ELR lease, and leased a new one. After having an ELR for 2 years, I still enjoy simply looking at it. The new '16 ELR is the perfect expression of Cadillac's Art & Science design theme, and is an absolute joy to drive. I cannot praise it enough.
