Used 2016 Cadillac ELR for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac ELR

    26,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,999

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac ELR

    48,769 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $28,341

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    37,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,998

    $2,983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    11,820 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,999

    $1,818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    33,240 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    59,490 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,990

    $709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    59,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,950

    $843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    39,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,388

    $1,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    6,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,000

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    60,121 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,700

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    63,227 miles
    Fair Deal

    $20,745

    $587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    28,898 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,798

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    29,233 miles

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Gray
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    30,406 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    34,860 miles

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    55,263 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    59,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac ELR in Gray
    used

    2014 Cadillac ELR

    89,567 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,907

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ELR

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac ELR
Overall Consumer Rating
517 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
The perfect electric personal luxury coupe v.2
Eric Rotbard,05/09/2016
2dr Coupe (gas/electric hybrid DD)
Having leased a 2014 Cadillac ELR (and 2011 Chevy Volt before it), the bar was already set very high. Contrary to the comments of many online detractors, the ELR is -not- simply a dressed up Volt. As any EV advocate should tell you, the fact that the Volt and ELR have the same powertrain configuration does not mean they are the same car. That would be like arguing that any internal combustion engine vehicle (ICEV) is the same as any other because they both have similar engines and transmissions. In an EV, what is a battery but the EV analog to an ICEV gas tank? No one would argue two cars are the same because they have the same gas tank. And the electric motor (be it in a Tesla, Leaf or Volt) is very similar in design from the original EV1 days, so it is more of a one size fits all part far more than the engine and transmission which need to be properly mated to the vehicle application. Lastly, the ICE in the Volt and ELR are designed primarily to provide electricity rather than mechanical energy (although it does that too in limited circumstances). What differentiates the Volt and ELR, then is the software and performance tuning (and the fact that the electric motor is more robust to handle the extra hp and torque). The Volt and ELR provide vastly different driving experiences. Other than the fact that both are silent, you would never confuse driving one for the other. I had previously said that the 2014 ELR was the perfect electric personal luxury coupe. It may not be as fast as a Model S, but it had plenty of torque. Also, whereas the Model S is beautiful, practical, spacious sedan, the beauty of the ELR is that it is the opposite: it is designed to be a personal car first and foremost, not a family car. It is not practical, nor is it intended to be. The 2014 ELR was -exactly- what I wanted: a personal car that can transport my family in a pinch. In my opinion, it is one of the most beautiful expressions of automotive design in history, both inside and out. I thought I could not be happier with the 2014 ELR... ... until I drove the 2016 ELR. Cadillac increased its performance, refined its handling, upgraded its CUE infotainment system with faster processing, more features, and enhanced the interface, and lowered the price. I had to have it, so I managed to transfer my 2014 ELR lease, and leased a new one. After having an ELR for 2 years, I still enjoy simply looking at it. The new '16 ELR is the perfect expression of Cadillac's Art & Science design theme, and is an absolute joy to drive. I cannot praise it enough.
Report abuse
