2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS
What’s new
- Preferred II trim level eliminated from the lineup
- Dual-zone climate control is now standard
- Newly available ST Appearance package for Essence trim level
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback-style liftgate offers easy cargo access
- Powerful engines
- All-wheel drive is available on most versions
- Quiet cabin is well-insulated from exterior noise
- Some interior materials feel cheap compared to those in luxury cars
- Automatic engine stop-start system can be annoying
- Handling isn't as sharp as you might expect
- Limited availability of advanced driving aids
2020 Buick Regal Sportback Review
Hatchbacks are terrifically useful thanks to their sizable cargo areas, but Americans have largely shunned them for their somewhat odd rear proportions. Traditional four-door sedans are more popular, leading some manufacturers to experiment with cars that combine the aesthetics of a sedan with the utility of a hatchback. The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is one of these cars. In profile, it doesn't look different from any other midsize four-door, but the hatch opens to reveal an open load space with a tremendous amount of carrying capacity.
Besides its appealing blend of sleek styling and practicality, the Regal Sportback has a few more tricks up its sleeve. Befitting Buick's niche between traditional and luxury segments, its interior design is a bit more upscale compared to other midsize sedans. On the highway, the cabin is quieter than its direct rivals, and the ride is cushy without feeling bouncy.
The Regal is also priced attractively. Though its base price isn't really as low as you might think (dealers rarely order the 1SV trim), even the next-level Preferred represents a good value. This is especially true when you consider it is exclusively powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. This kind of motor is standard on luxury cars but is typically an option on non-luxury sedans.
There are a handful of drawbacks, however. If power isn't necessarily a requirement for you, know that the Regal's 2.0-liter is thirstier than base engines in non-luxury rivals, and it requires premium gasoline. We're also not enamored with the lackadaisical transmission or engine stop-start system, which cannot be defeated. It's worth noting, too, that while the standard Regal Sportback isn't much fun to drive, there's a performance-oriented GS model that trades some ride comfort for more dynamic handling. It even comes with massaging sport seats.
The Buick Regal Sportback has a few flaws, but we think its strengths outweigh the drawbacks. A premium midsize that blends the best elements of two body styles is a surefire win in our books.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Dynamically, the Sportback doesn't deliver the thrilling driving experience its name promises. Overall, the Regal is competent but exhibits pronounced body movement with every bump it encounters. Besides the lethargic transmission, the only other daily annoyance is the engine stop-start system, which cannot be defeated.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The Regal receives small strikes for the seats, which lack breathability and use cheap-feeling materials. That said, they are otherwise comfortable and feature four-way adjustable lumbar support, which isn't a given in this class. The climate system works well, and we like that you can interact with it using physical or screen-based controls.
How’s the interior?7.5
The roofline slopes down as it tapers toward the back, but this doesn't result in the lack of rear headroom you might expect. In fact, the cabin has ample headroom and legroom in both rows. However, rear-seat passengers might have to duck to get in — the door opening isn't as generous as it looks. Bulky rear pillars impede visibility out the back somewhat.
How’s the tech?8.0
We're knocking the navigation system slightly, which is modern but unremarkable. The user interface also takes a little time to use effectively. Our Regal came with just a few advanced driving aids, which is uncommon for a midsize sedan/hatchback with luxury pretensions.
How’s the storage?9.0
Small-item storage is similarly excellent. The front door pockets are fairly deep, and the center storage bin is decently sized. There's also a tray up front with a sliding door, so you can conceal valuables. The car seat anchors are easily accessible.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Buick's four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty are better than average, offering longer coverage than most competitors. Roadside assistance coverage is good for the length of the powertrain warranty
Wildcard7.5
Which Regal Sportback does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Buick Regal Sportback models
The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is a midsize sedan with a hatchback-style liftgate. It's sold in five trim levels: Regal (1SV), Preferred, Essence, Avenir and GS. The base 1SV and the Preferred are attractively priced but don't come with a ton of features, so you'll need to upgrade to the more expensive trims for more premium comfort and safety equipment.
Most Regal Sportbacks are driven by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 250 horsepower. Regals with this engine and front-wheel drive have a torque output of 260 lb-ft and come with a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive models make 295 lb-ft of torque and use an eight-speed automatic. The sporty GS is the outlier. It's powered by a 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 282 lb-ft) that drives all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic.
The Regal 1SV comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, rear air vents, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, OnStar (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, three USB ports, and a seven-speaker sound system.
Moving up to the Preferred adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, a height-adjustable passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
On top of the Preferred's equipment, the Essence includes 18-inch wheels, foglights, remote engine start, an upgraded driver information screen, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, 40/20/40-split rear seats, an air ionizer, an 8-inch touchscreen, and satellite radio. The new ST Appearance package adds glossy black wheels, a black grille and a rear spoiler.
Preferred and Essence trims are available with two significant option packages. Driver Confidence I adds LED headlights, rear parking sensors, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. There are also a few unique features for each trim. The Preferred uses 18-inch wheels, while the Essence version adds auto-dimming mirrors, a wireless charging pad, driver-seat memory settings, and four-way lumbar adjustment for both front seats. There's also the Sights and Sounds package, which includes a navigation system and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio. The Preferred's version also adds remote engine start, the 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded driver information screen and satellite radio.
Taking the Essence and adding unique interior and exterior elements equals the Avenir. Upgrades include quilted-stitched leather seating surfaces and 19-inch wheels. Also standard are the aforementioned Driver Confidence I package and Sights and Sounds package. Oddly, this top-trim car is only available in front-wheel drive.
The available Driver Confidence II package is available on Essence and Avenir trims. It adds advanced driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.
For a sportier take, there's the Regal Sportback GS. It comes with the V6, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, a digital instrument panel, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and sport seats with memory settings, ventilation and massage functions. Standard and optional feature content are similar to the Essence's.
Features & Specs
|GS 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$39,070
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Regal Sportback safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Slows or increases speed to keep a set distance between the Regal Sportback and the vehicle in front while using cruise control.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Alerts the driver whenever the car drifts from the lane without the turn indicator engaged. Can apply moderate effort to guide the car back into the lane.
- Teen Driver
- Bundles features to keep young drivers safe, including limits on audio volume and monitors for top speed and heavy braking incidents.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Regal Sportback vs. the competition
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Buick Regal TourX
The Buick Regal TourX and Sportback are variations on a theme. The Sportback is the accessible sedan-hatchback version, while the TourX has a more traditional station wagon profile. It also features standard all-wheel drive and a lifted ride height — perfect for clearing rocks on mild trails. The TourX offers more cargo room and versatility, but these are the same car underneath it all.
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Honda Accord
The Regal Sportback and the Honda Accord are well matched, and each offers distinct advantages over the other. The Regal makes more power than the standard Accord, and the Accord's uprated engine is only marginally quicker. While the Accord has a large trunk by class standards, it can't beat the hatchback-like Regal, which boasts nearly double the cargo storage. But the Accord's superior ride and handling is enough to tip the scales. Though they carry an almost identical base price, be forewarned that the least expensive Regal is exceptionally difficult to find at dealer lots. Inventory truly starts at the Preferred trim.
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Chevrolet Malibu
As is the case with the Regal TourX, the Regal Sportback and the Chevrolet Malibu share a common platform, but these two midsize GM sedans feel vastly different. Simply put, the Regal feels like a more high-quality vehicle overall. Interior materials are nicer, and cabin design is decidedly more upscale. Plus, it has the more powerful engine as standard and its hatchback usefulness can't be denied. However, the larger motor means the Regal consumes more fuel than the Malibu with its standard engine, and the Buick costs significantly more — though the price differential shrinks when you realize the Chevrolet also has a base trim that doesn't really exist.
FAQ
Is the Buick Regal Sportback a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback:
- Preferred II trim level eliminated from the lineup
- Dual-zone climate control is now standard
- Newly available ST Appearance package for Essence trim level
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Is the Buick Regal Sportback reliable?
Is the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Buick Regal Sportback?
The least-expensive 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,070.
Other versions include:
- GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,070
What are the different models of Buick Regal Sportback?
2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS Overview
The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS is offered in the following styles: GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Regal Sportback GS 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Regal Sportback GS.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Regal Sportback GS featuring deep dives into trim levels including GS, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS here.
