2020 Buick Regal Sportback Review

Hatchbacks are terrifically useful thanks to their sizable cargo areas, but Americans have largely shunned them for their somewhat odd rear proportions. Traditional four-door sedans are more popular, leading some manufacturers to experiment with cars that combine the aesthetics of a sedan with the utility of a hatchback. The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is one of these cars. In profile, it doesn't look different from any other midsize four-door, but the hatch opens to reveal an open load space with a tremendous amount of carrying capacity. Besides its appealing blend of sleek styling and practicality, the Regal Sportback has a few more tricks up its sleeve. Befitting Buick's niche between traditional and luxury segments, its interior design is a bit more upscale compared to other midsize sedans. On the highway, the cabin is quieter than its direct rivals, and the ride is cushy without feeling bouncy. The Regal is also priced attractively. Though its base price isn't really as low as you might think (dealers rarely order the 1SV trim), even the next-level Preferred represents a good value. This is especially true when you consider it is exclusively powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. This kind of motor is standard on luxury cars but is typically an option on non-luxury sedans. There are a handful of drawbacks, however. If power isn't necessarily a requirement for you, know that the Regal's 2.0-liter is thirstier than base engines in non-luxury rivals, and it requires premium gasoline. We're also not enamored with the lackadaisical transmission or engine stop-start system, which cannot be defeated. It's worth noting, too, that while the standard Regal Sportback isn't much fun to drive, there's a performance-oriented GS model that trades some ride comfort for more dynamic handling. It even comes with massaging sport seats. The Buick Regal Sportback has a few flaws, but we think its strengths outweigh the drawbacks. A premium midsize that blends the best elements of two body styles is a surefire win in our books.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Regal Sportback looks sharp and has substance to back it up. Buick's mission to rebrand itself is on the right track if the Regal Sportback is any indication. It may not be that sporty, but it looks the part and offers great value. Its hatchback body style is eminently more practical than its sedan competition.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Regal Sportback is driven by a powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that offers acceleration on par with some V6 engines. Shifts from the nine-speed transmission are usually smooth and seamless, though downshifts can be a little slow. Slowing down is similarly smooth and painless. A panic stop from 60 mph took 124 feet, which is average for the class.



Dynamically, the Sportback doesn't deliver the thrilling driving experience its name promises. Overall, the Regal is competent but exhibits pronounced body movement with every bump it encounters. Besides the lethargic transmission, the only other daily annoyance is the engine stop-start system, which cannot be defeated.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Buick is typically a standout when it comes to quietness, and the Regal Sportback is no exception. Even at highway speeds, wind and road noise is kept to a minimum. The comfort-tuned suspension also pays off, delivering good ride quality. There's no feeling of being disconnected from the road.



The Regal receives small strikes for the seats, which lack breathability and use cheap-feeling materials. That said, they are otherwise comfortable and feature four-way adjustable lumbar support, which isn't a given in this class. The climate system works well, and we like that you can interact with it using physical or screen-based controls.

How’s the interior? 7.5

There's nothing particularly clever or innovative about the Regal's cabin, but its controls are straightforward and easy to use. With a good range of both steering wheel and seat adjustment, drivers can find a comfortable driving position with relative ease.



The roofline slopes down as it tapers toward the back, but this doesn't result in the lack of rear headroom you might expect. In fact, the cabin has ample headroom and legroom in both rows. However, rear-seat passengers might have to duck to get in — the door opening isn't as generous as it looks. Bulky rear pillars impede visibility out the back somewhat.

How’s the tech? 8.0

General Motors has a strong tech game of late. Device integration is among the most comprehensive in the industry, and a standard Wi-Fi hotspot is an unexpected luxury. (It allows up to seven devices to be connected at a time.) With three USB ports and a wireless charging pad, almost every passenger will be able to charge a device. Rounding out the Regal's list of strengths is the upgraded Bose audio system, which delivers good clarity and adequate bass.



We're knocking the navigation system slightly, which is modern but unremarkable. The user interface also takes a little time to use effectively. Our Regal came with just a few advanced driving aids, which is uncommon for a midsize sedan/hatchback with luxury pretensions.

How’s the storage? 9.0

One of the Regal Sportback's biggest strengths is its design, which combines the functionality of a hatchback with the aesthetics of a sedan. With 31.5 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, the cargo hold dwarfs a comparable sedan trunk by a significant margin. Models with the 40/20/40-split rear seats are even more practical.



Small-item storage is similarly excellent. The front door pockets are fairly deep, and the center storage bin is decently sized. There's also a tray up front with a sliding door, so you can conceal valuables. The car seat anchors are easily accessible.

How economical is it? 8.0

The front-wheel-drive Regal is rated to return 26 mpg (22 city/32 highway) and can do so, depending on how it's driven. We saw 32 mpg on our evaluation loop and an average of 26.1 mpg over two weeks of driving. Turbocharged cars can sometimes have a hard time matching their on-paper numbers, so good on Buick.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Buick is taking steps in the right direction, and the Regal Sportback is evidence of this progress. The interior quality is still lacking a bit in some areas. But on the whole, the Regal is one of the better buys in the midsize-sedan segment. The cost is a little high relative to other midsize sedans, especially when you consider it requires premium fuel and is thirstier than rivals with base engines. However, the additional cargo capacity and better acceleration might make up for it. If you're comparing it against luxury hatchbacks, the Buick is a bargain.



Buick's four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty are better than average, offering longer coverage than most competitors. Roadside assistance coverage is good for the length of the powertrain warranty

Wildcard 7.5

Buick is trying to change its aging image to sleek and sporty, and the Regal Sportback is a step in the right direction. It looks good, goes down the road competently, and is relatively affordable. It might not be much fun to drive, but that's par for the course in this segment. Performance-minded buyers can choose the sportier Regal Sportback GS anyway.

Which Regal Sportback does Edmunds recommend?

The base Regal (1SV) is attractively priced but is hard to find on dealer lots. For all intents and purposes, the Preferred is the true starting trim, and it does have a handful of noteworthy additions. But the options list is limited, and if you're cross-shopping the Buick against luxury rivals, you might want additional choices. We think the Essence is the way to go. Not only do you get real leather upholstery and a few practical upgrades, but the Essence also opens the door to an expanded list of packages. Consider the Driver Confidence I package (required if you want a blind-spot monitor) and possibly the Driver Confidence II package (if adaptive cruise control is on your must-have list).

2020 Buick Regal Sportback models

The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is a midsize sedan with a hatchback-style liftgate. It's sold in five trim levels: Regal (1SV), Preferred, Essence, Avenir and GS. The base 1SV and the Preferred are attractively priced but don't come with a ton of features, so you'll need to upgrade to the more expensive trims for more premium comfort and safety equipment.