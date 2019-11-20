  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)

2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS

#6 Midsize sedan

What’s new

  • Preferred II trim level eliminated from the lineup
  • Dual-zone climate control is now standard
  • Newly available ST Appearance package for Essence trim level
  • Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback-style liftgate offers easy cargo access
  • Powerful engines
  • All-wheel drive is available on most versions
  • Quiet cabin is well-insulated from exterior noise
  • Some interior materials feel cheap compared to those in luxury cars
  • Automatic engine stop-start system can be annoying
  • Handling isn't as sharp as you might expect
  • Limited availability of advanced driving aids
Buick Regal Sportback for Sale
2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2020 Buick Regal Sportback Review

Hatchbacks are terrifically useful thanks to their sizable cargo areas, but Americans have largely shunned them for their somewhat odd rear proportions. Traditional four-door sedans are more popular, leading some manufacturers to experiment with cars that combine the aesthetics of a sedan with the utility of a hatchback. The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is one of these cars. In profile, it doesn't look different from any other midsize four-door, but the hatch opens to reveal an open load space with a tremendous amount of carrying capacity.

Besides its appealing blend of sleek styling and practicality, the Regal Sportback has a few more tricks up its sleeve. Befitting Buick's niche between traditional and luxury segments, its interior design is a bit more upscale compared to other midsize sedans. On the highway, the cabin is quieter than its direct rivals, and the ride is cushy without feeling bouncy.

The Regal is also priced attractively. Though its base price isn't really as low as you might think (dealers rarely order the 1SV trim), even the next-level Preferred represents a good value. This is especially true when you consider it is exclusively powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. This kind of motor is standard on luxury cars but is typically an option on non-luxury sedans.

There are a handful of drawbacks, however. If power isn't necessarily a requirement for you, know that the Regal's 2.0-liter is thirstier than base engines in non-luxury rivals, and it requires premium gasoline. We're also not enamored with the lackadaisical transmission or engine stop-start system, which cannot be defeated. It's worth noting, too, that while the standard Regal Sportback isn't much fun to drive, there's a performance-oriented GS model that trades some ride comfort for more dynamic handling. It even comes with massaging sport seats.

The Buick Regal Sportback has a few flaws, but we think its strengths outweigh the drawbacks. A premium midsize that blends the best elements of two body styles is a surefire win in our books.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The Regal Sportback looks sharp and has substance to back it up. Buick's mission to rebrand itself is on the right track if the Regal Sportback is any indication. It may not be that sporty, but it looks the part and offers great value. Its hatchback body style is eminently more practical than its sedan competition.

How does it drive?

7.5
The Regal Sportback is driven by a powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that offers acceleration on par with some V6 engines. Shifts from the nine-speed transmission are usually smooth and seamless, though downshifts can be a little slow. Slowing down is similarly smooth and painless. A panic stop from 60 mph took 124 feet, which is average for the class.

Dynamically, the Sportback doesn't deliver the thrilling driving experience its name promises. Overall, the Regal is competent but exhibits pronounced body movement with every bump it encounters. Besides the lethargic transmission, the only other daily annoyance is the engine stop-start system, which cannot be defeated.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Buick is typically a standout when it comes to quietness, and the Regal Sportback is no exception. Even at highway speeds, wind and road noise is kept to a minimum. The comfort-tuned suspension also pays off, delivering good ride quality. There's no feeling of being disconnected from the road.

The Regal receives small strikes for the seats, which lack breathability and use cheap-feeling materials. That said, they are otherwise comfortable and feature four-way adjustable lumbar support, which isn't a given in this class. The climate system works well, and we like that you can interact with it using physical or screen-based controls.

How’s the interior?

7.5
There's nothing particularly clever or innovative about the Regal's cabin, but its controls are straightforward and easy to use. With a good range of both steering wheel and seat adjustment, drivers can find a comfortable driving position with relative ease.

The roofline slopes down as it tapers toward the back, but this doesn't result in the lack of rear headroom you might expect. In fact, the cabin has ample headroom and legroom in both rows. However, rear-seat passengers might have to duck to get in — the door opening isn't as generous as it looks. Bulky rear pillars impede visibility out the back somewhat.

How’s the tech?

8.0
General Motors has a strong tech game of late. Device integration is among the most comprehensive in the industry, and a standard Wi-Fi hotspot is an unexpected luxury. (It allows up to seven devices to be connected at a time.) With three USB ports and a wireless charging pad, almost every passenger will be able to charge a device. Rounding out the Regal's list of strengths is the upgraded Bose audio system, which delivers good clarity and adequate bass.

We're knocking the navigation system slightly, which is modern but unremarkable. The user interface also takes a little time to use effectively. Our Regal came with just a few advanced driving aids, which is uncommon for a midsize sedan/hatchback with luxury pretensions.

How’s the storage?

9.0
One of the Regal Sportback's biggest strengths is its design, which combines the functionality of a hatchback with the aesthetics of a sedan. With 31.5 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, the cargo hold dwarfs a comparable sedan trunk by a significant margin. Models with the 40/20/40-split rear seats are even more practical.

Small-item storage is similarly excellent. The front door pockets are fairly deep, and the center storage bin is decently sized. There's also a tray up front with a sliding door, so you can conceal valuables. The car seat anchors are easily accessible.

How economical is it?

8.0
The front-wheel-drive Regal is rated to return 26 mpg (22 city/32 highway) and can do so, depending on how it's driven. We saw 32 mpg on our evaluation loop and an average of 26.1 mpg over two weeks of driving. Turbocharged cars can sometimes have a hard time matching their on-paper numbers, so good on Buick.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Buick is taking steps in the right direction, and the Regal Sportback is evidence of this progress. The interior quality is still lacking a bit in some areas. But on the whole, the Regal is one of the better buys in the midsize-sedan segment. The cost is a little high relative to other midsize sedans, especially when you consider it requires premium fuel and is thirstier than rivals with base engines. However, the additional cargo capacity and better acceleration might make up for it. If you're comparing it against luxury hatchbacks, the Buick is a bargain.

Buick's four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty are better than average, offering longer coverage than most competitors. Roadside assistance coverage is good for the length of the powertrain warranty

Wildcard

7.5
Buick is trying to change its aging image to sleek and sporty, and the Regal Sportback is a step in the right direction. It looks good, goes down the road competently, and is relatively affordable. It might not be much fun to drive, but that's par for the course in this segment. Performance-minded buyers can choose the sportier Regal Sportback GS anyway.

Which Regal Sportback does Edmunds recommend?

The base Regal (1SV) is attractively priced but is hard to find on dealer lots. For all intents and purposes, the Preferred is the true starting trim, and it does have a handful of noteworthy additions. But the options list is limited, and if you're cross-shopping the Buick against luxury rivals, you might want additional choices. We think the Essence is the way to go. Not only do you get real leather upholstery and a few practical upgrades, but the Essence also opens the door to an expanded list of packages. Consider the Driver Confidence I package (required if you want a blind-spot monitor) and possibly the Driver Confidence II package (if adaptive cruise control is on your must-have list).

2020 Buick Regal Sportback models

The 2020 Buick Regal Sportback is a midsize sedan with a hatchback-style liftgate. It's sold in five trim levels: Regal (1SV), Preferred, Essence, Avenir and GS. The base 1SV and the Preferred are attractively priced but don't come with a ton of features, so you'll need to upgrade to the more expensive trims for more premium comfort and safety equipment.

Most Regal Sportbacks are driven by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 250 horsepower. Regals with this engine and front-wheel drive have a torque output of 260 lb-ft and come with a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive models make 295 lb-ft of torque and use an eight-speed automatic. The sporty GS is the outlier. It's powered by a 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 282 lb-ft) that drives all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic.

The Regal 1SV comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, rear air vents, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, OnStar (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, three USB ports, and a seven-speaker sound system.

Moving up to the Preferred adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, a height-adjustable passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

On top of the Preferred's equipment, the Essence includes 18-inch wheels, foglights, remote engine start, an upgraded driver information screen, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, 40/20/40-split rear seats, an air ionizer, an 8-inch touchscreen, and satellite radio. The new ST Appearance package adds glossy black wheels, a black grille and a rear spoiler.

Preferred and Essence trims are available with two significant option packages. Driver Confidence I adds LED headlights, rear parking sensors, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert. There are also a few unique features for each trim. The Preferred uses 18-inch wheels, while the Essence version adds auto-dimming mirrors, a wireless charging pad, driver-seat memory settings, and four-way lumbar adjustment for both front seats. There's also the Sights and Sounds package, which includes a navigation system and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with HD radio. The Preferred's version also adds remote engine start, the 8-inch touchscreen, upgraded driver information screen and satellite radio.

Taking the Essence and adding unique interior and exterior elements equals the Avenir. Upgrades include quilted-stitched leather seating surfaces and 19-inch wheels. Also standard are the aforementioned Driver Confidence I package and Sights and Sounds package. Oddly, this top-trim car is only available in front-wheel drive.

The available Driver Confidence II package is available on Essence and Avenir trims. It adds advanced driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

For a sportier take, there's the Regal Sportback GS. It comes with the V6, a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, a rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, a digital instrument panel, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and sport seats with memory settings, ventilation and massage functions. Standard and optional feature content are similar to the Essence's.

    Features & Specs

    GS 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
    GS 4dr Hatchback AWD
    3.6L 6cyl 9A
    MSRP$39,070
    MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower310 hp @ 6800 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Buick Regal Sportback GS features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Regal Sportback safety features:

    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Slows or increases speed to keep a set distance between the Regal Sportback and the vehicle in front while using cruise control.
    Lane Keep Assist
    Alerts the driver whenever the car drifts from the lane without the turn indicator engaged. Can apply moderate effort to guide the car back into the lane.
    Teen Driver
    Bundles features to keep young drivers safe, including limits on audio volume and monitors for top speed and heavy braking incidents.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Buick Regal Sportback vs. the competition

    Buick Regal Sportback vs. Buick Regal TourX

    The Buick Regal TourX and Sportback are variations on a theme. The Sportback is the accessible sedan-hatchback version, while the TourX has a more traditional station wagon profile. It also features standard all-wheel drive and a lifted ride height — perfect for clearing rocks on mild trails. The TourX offers more cargo room and versatility, but these are the same car underneath it all.

    Compare Buick Regal Sportback & Buick Regal TourX features

    Buick Regal Sportback vs. Honda Accord

    The Regal Sportback and the Honda Accord are well matched, and each offers distinct advantages over the other. The Regal makes more power than the standard Accord, and the Accord's uprated engine is only marginally quicker. While the Accord has a large trunk by class standards, it can't beat the hatchback-like Regal, which boasts nearly double the cargo storage. But the Accord's superior ride and handling is enough to tip the scales. Though they carry an almost identical base price, be forewarned that the least expensive Regal is exceptionally difficult to find at dealer lots. Inventory truly starts at the Preferred trim.

    Compare Buick Regal Sportback & Honda Accord features

    Buick Regal Sportback vs. Chevrolet Malibu

    As is the case with the Regal TourX, the Regal Sportback and the Chevrolet Malibu share a common platform, but these two midsize GM sedans feel vastly different. Simply put, the Regal feels like a more high-quality vehicle overall. Interior materials are nicer, and cabin design is decidedly more upscale. Plus, it has the more powerful engine as standard and its hatchback usefulness can't be denied. However, the larger motor means the Regal consumes more fuel than the Malibu with its standard engine, and the Buick costs significantly more — though the price differential shrinks when you realize the Chevrolet also has a base trim that doesn't really exist.

    Compare Buick Regal Sportback & Chevrolet Malibu features

