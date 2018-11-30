Overall rating 7.9 / 10

The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is a solution to an interesting problem. More people are buying SUVs than ever before, but some people still prefer sedans. But what if they want more cargo space? The Regal Sportback's hatchback design addresses this need while implementing a sleek roofline and improving on the traditional three-box shape of the sedan.

The Sportback features 31.5 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seatbacks up, more substantial than some compact crossovers. Fold those seatbacks down to get a total of 60.7 cubic feet, more than Buick's own Envision compact SUV, with a lower load height and far better maneuverability to boot.

Powering the Regal Sportback is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower and either 260 pound-feet of torque in front-wheel-drive or 295 lb-ft of torque in the all-wheel-drive configuration. Front-wheel-drive models use a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel-drive versions come with an eight-speed. For more performance, consider the Regal GS, which has the same body but with a 310-hp V6 and all-wheel drive as standard.

Driving the Sportback comes with no surprises. Steering is quick, which makes it easy to maneuver at low speeds found in cities and parking lots, though some may find it too light at highway speeds. Most will find the ride pleasurable at highway speeds, though, with a comfortable, well-controlled ride that's not floaty.

The interior is quiet, and the seating position is ideal for long stints in the saddle. With available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a 4G LTE-powered Wi-Fi hotspot and three USB charging outlets, you and your passengers can spend the miles thoroughly entertained.

Faults are few, and aside from the utility of the hatchback and comfort, the Regal Sportback is pretty much average or above average in just about every other metric. If you need some excitement with your Sportback, the previously mentioned Regal GS ups the performance factor a few levels.

Overall, if you consider an SUV too stodgy or too big but you do want a comfortable interior with more storage volume, the Buick Regal Sportback is worth a look. Other sedans with extra space in the trunk include the Audi A5, the Kia Stinger and even BMW's 3 Series Gran Turismo, though the Buick has a price advantage.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.