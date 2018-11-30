2019 Buick Regal Sportback GS
What’s new
- New Avenir trim level debuts
- Essence trim adds ionization feature to climate control system
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback-style liftgate offers easy cargo access
- Powerful engines
- All-wheel drive is available on most versions
- Quiet cabin is well-insulated from exterior noise
- Some interior materials feel cheap
- Automatic engine stop-start system can be annoying
- Infotainment system has an initial learning curve
Which Regal Sportback does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is a solution to an interesting problem. More people are buying SUVs than ever before, but some people still prefer sedans. But what if they want more cargo space? The Regal Sportback's hatchback design addresses this need while implementing a sleek roofline and improving on the traditional three-box shape of the sedan.
The Sportback features 31.5 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seatbacks up, more substantial than some compact crossovers. Fold those seatbacks down to get a total of 60.7 cubic feet, more than Buick's own Envision compact SUV, with a lower load height and far better maneuverability to boot.
Powering the Regal Sportback is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower and either 260 pound-feet of torque in front-wheel-drive or 295 lb-ft of torque in the all-wheel-drive configuration. Front-wheel-drive models use a nine-speed automatic, and all-wheel-drive versions come with an eight-speed. For more performance, consider the Regal GS, which has the same body but with a 310-hp V6 and all-wheel drive as standard.
Driving the Sportback comes with no surprises. Steering is quick, which makes it easy to maneuver at low speeds found in cities and parking lots, though some may find it too light at highway speeds. Most will find the ride pleasurable at highway speeds, though, with a comfortable, well-controlled ride that's not floaty.
The interior is quiet, and the seating position is ideal for long stints in the saddle. With available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a 4G LTE-powered Wi-Fi hotspot and three USB charging outlets, you and your passengers can spend the miles thoroughly entertained.
Faults are few, and aside from the utility of the hatchback and comfort, the Regal Sportback is pretty much average or above average in just about every other metric. If you need some excitement with your Sportback, the previously mentioned Regal GS ups the performance factor a few levels.
Overall, if you consider an SUV too stodgy or too big but you do want a comfortable interior with more storage volume, the Buick Regal Sportback is worth a look. Other sedans with extra space in the trunk include the Audi A5, the Kia Stinger and even BMW's 3 Series Gran Turismo, though the Buick has a price advantage.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
2019 Buick Regal Sportback models
The 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is available in six trim levels: 1SV, Preferred, Preferred II, Essence, Avenir and GS. The 1SV and the Preferred are attractively priced but don't come with a ton of features, so you'll need to upgrade to the more expensive trims for more premium comfort and safety features. Most Regal Sportbacks come with a four-cylinder engine, with the sporty GS the exception.
That turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder produces 250 horsepower. Regals with this engine and front-wheel drive have a torque output of 260 pound-feet and come with a nine-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel-drive models make 295 lb-ft of torque and drive their wheels through an eight-speed automatic.
The Regal 1SV comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, heated power side mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, 60/40-split folding rear seats, OnStar (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a USB port, and a seven-speaker sound system.
Moving up to the Preferred adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also offers options such as the Driver Confidence package (18-inch wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert) and the Sights and Sounds package (a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen, dual rear-seat USB ports, and a Bose eight-speaker audio system).
The Preferred II comes with the upgraded 8-inch touchscreen plus 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a driver information screen between the gauges. All-wheel-drive models also feature active noise cancellation through the audio system. You can get the optional Driver Confidence package with this trim as well. It offers the same features listed above plus wireless device charging, while the Sights and Sounds package adds navigation and the premium Bose audio system.
Essence models bundle the standard features of the lower trims and add leather upholstery, heated front seats, an air ionizer and a power-adjustable passenger seat. The optional Driver Confidence package adds the same features as on the lower trims but also tacks on driver-position memory and an auto-dimming side mirror for the driver. A second Driver Confidence package (called Driver Confidence II, naturally) pads on adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist.
Taking the Essence and adding unique interior and exterior elements equals the Avenir. Upgrades include quilted-stitched leather seating surfaces, a gloss-black front grille, adaptive headlights and 19-inch wheels. Also standard is the aforementioned Driver Confidence I package and Sights and Sound package. Oddly, this top-trim car is only available in front-wheel drive.
For a sportier take, there's the Regal Sportback GS. It comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 hp, 282 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, a sport-tuned suspension, 19-inch wheels, Brembo brakes and sport seats. Standard and optional feature content are similar to the Essence's.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration8.5
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling7.0
Drivability7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.0
Quality7.5
Utility9.0
Small-item storage8.5
Cargo space9.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Features & Specs
|GS 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$39,070
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Regal Sportback safety features:
- Active Hood Pedestrian Safety
- Monitors if a forward collision with a pedestrian is imminent. At 16 to 30 mph, actuators lift the back of the hood to lessen the impact.
- Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver whenever the car drifts from the lane without the turn indicator engaged. Can apply moderate effort to guide the car back into the lane.
- Teen Driver
- Bundles features to keep young drivers safe, including limits on audio volume and monitors for top speed and heavy braking incidents.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Regal Sportback vs. the competition
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Audi A5
The Audi features better materials and a modern design, but the Regal Sportback has more cargo space and a lower price. Both cars are five-seaters, with the Buick having a marginally roomier interior. Technology for the Audi is more impressive, though Buick's infotainment system works well enough. Overall, the A5 is a nicer car, but the Buick certainly holds its own considering its more affordable price.
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Kia Stinger
Both the Regal Sportback and the Kia Stinger are hatchbacks. The Buick has more cargo space, though passengers will find the interiors between the two equally spacious. The Stinger has the edge on handling and maximum performance, though some may prefer the Regal's more composed highway ride. With either model, you'll get excellent smartphone connectivity and available active driver aids. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Stinger.
Buick Regal Sportback vs. Honda Accord
While these two models are similar in size, the Regal Sportback's hatchback design provides nearly double the cargo space, though the Accord's rear seat is much roomier. The Buick is available in all-wheel drive, important for snowbelt drivers, but the Accord is only front-wheel-drive. The Accord handles well for most, though the Buick exhibits a softer highway ride and a quieter interior. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Accord.
FAQ
Is the Buick Regal Sportback a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback:
- New Avenir trim level debuts
- Essence trim adds ionization feature to climate control system
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Is the Buick Regal Sportback reliable?
Is the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Buick Regal Sportback?
The least-expensive 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is the 2019 Buick Regal Sportback GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,070.
Other versions include:
- GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,070
What are the different models of Buick Regal Sportback?
