2019 Buick LaCrosse Sedan
What’s new
- A V6-powered front-wheel-drive Sport Touring trim debuts
- The Premium trim now comes with a new air ionizer
- Part of the third LaCrosse generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and composed ride on rough roads
- Quiet and genuinely luxurious interior
- Surprisingly adept handling with Dynamic Drive package
- Good fuel economy
- Low-mounted seats front and back may limit comfort
- Small cargo space
- Unremarkable handling without Dynamic Drive package
Which LaCrosse does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.3 / 10
The 2019 Buick LaCrosse carries over the significant changes that took place back in 2017 and a powertrain update in 2018, as part of the brand's plan to reinvigorate and claw back to its position in the luxury segment. And we like what we're seeing. Rather than a hyperstylized version of a coupe or a sport sedan that does neither very well, Buick has rightly chosen to make a comfortable, efficient and traditional car.
The interior is roomy and comfortable, and the seats feature a wide range of adjustability that is perfect for long stints. Buick's easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system is compatible with both Apple and Android products to help melt away the miles.
The standard eAssist powertrain features a mild-hybrid system, a small electric motor paired to the four-cylinder engine that allows for unobtrusive stop-starts and a little nudge to help get the car off the line. The larger V6 engine, standard in the new Sport Touring model, provides smooth power at the expense of the eAssist's economy. While all models come as front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive is available in the top trim models.
Power and handling aren't the LaCrosse's forte. The heavy sedan drives well enough going straight down the road and has good steering feel, but any dynamic maneuvers will leave the tires squealing in most trim levels. Ride quality and noise are also surprisingly disappointing. Things improve considerably with the Dynamic Drive package, but that's only available on the priciest trim levels.
Still, there's no denying that some buyers don't want to get beat up with stiff suspension and confusingly complex technology. For them, the Buick LaCrosse should be appealing. Otherwise, this big Buick leaves a lot to be desired relative to its competitors.
2019 Buick LaCrosse models
The 2019 Buick LaCrosse is available in base 1SV, Preferred, Essence, Sport Touring, Premium, and Avenir trim levels. All except the Sport Touring and Avenir come standard with a mild hybrid powertrain known as eAssist that features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a six-speed automatic, and a small electric motor that together produce 194 horsepower and 187 pound-feet of torque. A 3.6-liter V6 (310 hp, 268 lb-ft) paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission is standard on the Avenir and Sport Touring, and optional for the Preferred, Essence and Premium. Front-wheel drive is standard, while the Essence, Premium and Avenir can be fitted with all-wheel drive (V6 only).
The base 1SV comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with two-way driver lumbar adjustment), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar emergency communications, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, an eight-speaker sound system, satellite radio, and the Buick IntelliLink infotainment interface that includes an 8-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. It is available only in black or white exterior paint.
The Preferred adds a power-adjustable steering wheel, a cargo net and more paint choices.
The Essence trim adds different exterior trim, 19-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats, leather upholstery, driver memory settings and wireless smartphone charging. The Sport Touring only differs with its special exterior trim. Optional on both is the Driver Confidence I package that adds blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alert systems.
The Premium trim includes the Driver Confidence I items and adds forward collision warning, a head-up display, lane keeping assist, the Safety Alert driver's seat (buzzes to get your attention to various safety warning systems), an ionizing air cleaner, a 110-volt household-style power outlet, a heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats with massage and four-way lumbar adjustment.
The Sport Touring, Essence and Premium can be bolstered with a couple of option packages. The Sun and Shade package has a panoramic sunroof and a power rear sunshade. The Sights and Sounds package adds a navigation system to IntelliLink, an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system and HD radio.
The Avenir comes with 19-inch wheels, a revised front fascia, upgraded leather upholstery, special floor mats, and the contents of both packages listed above.
Optional for the Essence, Premium and Avenir models is the Dynamic Drive package, which equips the LaCrosse with 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers and, for front-wheel-drive models, an upgraded front suspension design. You can also specify the Driver Confidence II package for the Premium and Avenir trims, which adds adaptive cruise control, forward automatic emergency braking that detects vehicles and pedestrians, and an automatic parking system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.3 / 10
|Driving
|6.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving6.0
Acceleration5.0
Braking8.0
Steering6.5
Handling5.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control7.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility5.5
Quality5.5
Utility6.0
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space5.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.0
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
Some things about this years model much worse than 2012 model I had. Shifting, when coming to a stop, car feels like it upshifts as you slow down so you feel a sudden increase in rolling speed as you try to come to a stop. (As if you shifted to neutral while trying to stop.) Must make more forceful routine stops. Parking light comes on randomly when shifting to park. Entertainment system, ipod cuts out randomly, so far on every trip in car, (never occurred on 2012 lacrosse) Navigation system, please correct the logic of the controls when you are trying to add a contact and give it a name like a friends house when you don't always remember their address. Present layout is enter full address and save, exit system, relocate the address and edit it so you can give it a name. Why can't you name the contact at same time you enter it. Spent 15 minutes at dealer with infotainment expert as he fumbled to figure it out. Inability to disable autostop. No problem for red lights, great idea.Terrible in heavy traffic. Please tell me what GM used for start stop cycles/day for starter when this decision was made. Ride comfort is very good and cabin is quiet. I'm sure some of these things I'll adjust to, just shouldn't have to. Don't overtech the cars or you'll end up with a Boeing 737-800 MAX!! Not all technology is good technology and change for the sake of change should never be confused with improvement!!
This is the second LaCrosse the family has purchased. The first was a 2013. Each car is as comparably equipped as could be. The new one is a much better car. The tech features have obviously improved between now and 2013. The back up camera with the guide that twists and turns as the wheel does, for example. The adaptive cruise is a cool feature. The posted speed limit indicator is helpful. The lane centering feature I'm not so sure about. It makes adjustments, but very slowly. I think you could easily drift into an on coming lane if you fell asleep. The smart seat feature is a little scary sometimes, but it is definitely helpful. The seat vibrates if the cameras detect a possible collision, thankfully I've only noticed this at slow speeds, parking lots, backing out of the garage, etc. The interior layout is better, and has better materials and touch points. The direct shifter takes a little getting used to, but it works well. In the older one I always felt like the car was floating through the corners, not really connected to the road. And that one had the Hi-Per Strut front suspension too. The new one is much more composed in corners, while still being compliant over bumps and imperfections on the road. We've only had the car a little over a month. But all is good so far!
This is a truly outstanding vehicle! The ride is quiet and luxurious yet responsive and fun. I had a 2013 Lacrosse and when I heard GM was discontinuing the Lacrosse I had to have the last of the series. I went all out and got The Avenir; I am extatic with the car. The features are awesome. The road visibility is improved over previous models. The V6/310 hp engine is a big jump over the 2013 which had the V6/217 hp. Couple that with 200 lbs lower curb weight and a 9 speed electronic transmission and the car is lively. The adaptive suspension makes for outstanding comfort on any road surface. The traditional quiet ride of the Buick makes it a solid luxury sedan. The interior is spacious! Plenty of room in the front or back seats and the trunk space is awesome.
Rebates made the car very affordable. My 5th Lacrosse in the last 10 years. Great car for touring and short trips. Improvements in Technology and information system are ongoing. This model (Avenir) has several interior great looks.
Features & Specs
|Sport Touring 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$39,370
|MPG
|20 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Premium 4dr Sedan AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$43,470
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|1SV 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$29,570
|MPG
|25 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Premium 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A
|MSRP
|$38,670
|MPG
|25 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LaCrosse safety features:
- OnStar
- Provides automatic crash notification, an emergency call button and stolen-vehicle assistance, among other features.
- Front Automatic Braking
- Detects an imminent front collision. It will then warn the driver and apply automatic braking if necessary.
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Alerts you to cars in your blind spot with lights in the mirrors, helping to prevent accidents and reducing driver workload.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick LaCrosse vs. the competition
Buick LaCrosse vs. Buick Regal Sportback
The Regal Sportback and the LaCrosse are similar in size, but there are some differences. The Regal is a little smaller in the back seat but has loads more cargo space thanks to its hatchback configuration. Amazingly, although the LaCrosse is less powerful than the Regal Sportback, it is lighter and more efficient.
Buick LaCrosse vs. Chrysler 300
Both the 300 and the LaCrosse are full-size sedans perfect for traveling down the long and winding road. You'll have more driver engagement in the 300, thanks to its rear-wheel drive and powerful standard V6 engine, and you'll ooze machismo even when you don't want to. The LaCrosse is the calmer, buttoned-up sedan, though it is slightly smaller on the inside and in cargo space.
Buick LaCrosse vs. Lincoln MKZ
Both sedans deliver competent highway cruising and multiple powertrain options. The MKZ, though, is available with a twin-turbo V6. If performance is important, then the MKZ is the better buy. Even in base form, the MKZ's turbo four-cylinder outperforms the LaCrosse's non-turbocharged engine. On the inside, the LaCrosse is bigger and plusher. Both come standard with a lot of technology and infotainment features.
FAQ
Is the Buick LaCrosse a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Buick LaCrosse?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Buick LaCrosse:
- A V6-powered front-wheel-drive Sport Touring trim debuts
- The Premium trim now comes with a new air ionizer
- Part of the third LaCrosse generation introduced for 2017
Is the Buick LaCrosse reliable?
Is the 2019 Buick LaCrosse a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Buick LaCrosse?
The least-expensive 2019 Buick LaCrosse is the 2019 Buick LaCrosse 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,570.
Other versions include:
- Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $39,370
- Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $43,470
- 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $29,570
- Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $38,670
- Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $47,070
- Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $36,370
- Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,870
- Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $41,070
- Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) which starts at $33,670
What are the different models of Buick LaCrosse?
