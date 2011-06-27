2020 Buick Encore GX Deals, Incentives & Rebates
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $2,000 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,500 Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Loyalty for Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
