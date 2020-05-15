  1. Home
2021 BMW X5 M50i

Type:

What’s new

  • The xDrive45e plug-in hybrid model debuts
  • Last year's xDrive50i is discontinued
  • Android Auto is now standard
  • Minor feature changes
  • Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance from available engines
  • Luxurious, comfortable cabin lives up to its price tag
  • Spacious cabin and cargo area
  • Small mirrors and wide roof pillars create blind spots
  • Limited interior storage
  • Wide doorsills inhibit entry and exit
MSRP Starting at
$82,800
Select your model:
2021 BMW X5 M50i pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW X5 Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/15/2020

What is the X5?

Available with two or three rows of seating, BMW's X5 is a midsize SUV that is very close to the top of its class. Whatever trim level you pick, the BMW X5 has a spacious and comfortable interior, an impressive range of standard features such as an adaptive suspension, and plenty of power.

The X5 is currently available in four different trim levels, the sDrive40i, the xDrive40i, the xDrive50i and the M50i. The sDrive40i models use rear-wheel drive while all the other X5 models use all-wheel drive. 40i models use a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, while the 50i models use a turbocharged V8.

For 2021, we're expecting a plug-in hybrid version with the name of xDrive45e iPerformance to surface late in 2020, with the powertrain added later to the xDrive40i model. Under the hood, the xDrive45e will have a version of BMW's inline six-cylinder engine, paired with an electric motor and providing 394 combined horsepower. While official fuel economy ratings aren't out yet, we expect the xDrive45e to be more fuel-efficient than the standard X5 and have an EV-only range of about 40 miles.

The X5 is not without a few flaws but we've ranked it third in a relatively competitive class, behind the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Porsche Cayenne.

Edmunds says

The BMW X5 is one of the most appealing midsize luxury SUVs around, and the plug-in hybrid version that's likely on the horizon for 2021 will bring more breadth to the lineup. If you were waiting for the PHEV version of the 2020 BMW X5 to come back, you may not have to wait very much longer.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW X5.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    M50i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    M50i 4dr SUV AWD
    4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$82,800
    MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower523 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2021 BMW X5 M50i features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the BMW X5 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 X5 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X5 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X5 gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X5 has 33.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X5. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 BMW X5?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW X5:

    Is the BMW X5 reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW X5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 BMW X5 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 BMW X5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 X5 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW X5?

    The least-expensive 2021 BMW X5 is the 2021 BMW X5 M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $82,800.

    Other versions include:

    • M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $82,800
    Learn more

    What are the different models of BMW X5?

    If you're interested in the BMW X5, the next question is, which X5 model is right for you? X5 variants include M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2021 BMW X5 M50i Overview

    The 2021 BMW X5 M50i is offered in the following styles: M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 BMW X5 M50i?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW X5 M50i and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 X5 M50i.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW X5 M50i and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 X5 M50i featuring deep dives into trim levels including M50i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 BMW X5 M50i here.

